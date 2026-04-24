Allison Inquiry Alex to Testify vaccine injuries

Alex has been hospitalized several times after receiving the vaccine. Alex lost his balance always falling, blind in one eye, eye must be removed, he ca longer tasyor smell and he love’s cooking, Unbearable pain legs feet chest back everywhere, Alex isn’t asking just for himself he is speaking for everyone still waiting for answers and support. If he can’t get to Ottawa to testify at The Allison Inquiry please donate what you can and share this with anyone who believes survivors deserve to be heard and for the people who have lost loved ones to the vaccine.we are a senior couple Alex will be travelling with me his wife and his two support doggies Scotty and Ozzy. 1. Rent a van,Gas, food, 4 nights accommodation that will allow our doggies. Travel expenses,Alex and I and our little furry friends thank you from the bottom of our hearts.house of commons Allison Inquiry Set 2026