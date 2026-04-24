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Affordable Community Personal Shopping services

Goal$400 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byArlene Stutz

Affordable Community Personal Shopping services


I’m a full-time, unpaid caregiver for my 86-year-old grandfather, a veteran, while also pursuing my bachelor’s degree in business.

Because of my responsibilities at home and my education, I’m looking for a way to earn income that allows me to work on my own schedule. That’s what inspired me to start my personal shopping business.

I shop at Dollar Tree for people who may have difficulty getting to the store, including veterans, seniors, people with disabilities, and single parents without reliable transportation.

Why I Started This

For someone who only needs a few everyday items, traditional delivery services can become expensive once delivery fees, service fees, minimum orders, and tips are added. For some people, getting a small order delivered can cost more than the items they're actually buying.

I want to offer another option: affordable personal shopping with one simple, flat shopper fee.

My goal is to make it easier for people to get the things they need without having to find transportation or pay high delivery and service fees.

But It's More Than Just Local Shopping

I also want to make my service available to people outside my local area.

Dollar Tree has become known for viral and hard-to-find items that aren't always available at every store. Something that is sitting on the shelves at one location may be completely unavailable in another community.

That's where my personal shopping service can help.

If you see a Dollar Tree item you can't find locally, you can hire me to find it, purchase it at the regular store price, and ship it directly to you.

The items themselves are sold at cost. You simply pay one flat personal shopper fee, plus the actual cost of shipping.

That means you're not paying a markup on the Dollar Tree items themselves. You're paying me for my time and service, while shipping is paid separately.

I've Already Started

This isn't just an idea I'm hoping to try someday. I've already completed four sales, and I'm working on growing the business from there.

Now I need help taking the next step.

I'm hoping to raise $2,500 to help cover gas and transportation, shopping and packaging supplies, advertising, basic business equipment, and other startup expenses.

I also want part of what I raise to help make my service more accessible to people in my community who are struggling financially.

You Can Support Me in Two Ways

Donate: Any amount helps me purchase the supplies and resources I need to keep building.

Use My Service: You can support me by becoming a customer instead of making a donation. If you need a personal shopper, can't find a viral Dollar Tree item near you, or simply don't have transportation to the store, I'd love to help.

You pay the flat shopper fee, the actual cost of the items, and, when applicable, the actual shipping cost.

My goal isn't simply to start a business. I want to create something that allows me to earn an income while helping people in my community and making hard-to-find Dollar Tree items accessible to people outside my area.

If you can donate, place an order, or simply share my fundraiser, I would truly appreciate your support.

Thank you for believing in me, supporting my education, and helping me turn this small idea into something that can make a difference.

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