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Hope Restored - Adam's Path to Healing

Goal$20,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byAdam Kyek

Fundraiser funds will be received by Adam Kyek

Hope Restored - Adam's Path to Healing

Hey everyone, my name is Adam and today I'm reaching out with a deeply personal request—I need your help. 🎓

For over two decades, my life has been dedicated to recovery and helping others heal from the depths of addiction and mental health struggles. My path here hasn’t just been about academic degrees; it’s also been marked by some of life's toughest challenges: childhood sexual trauma, losing my mother to cancer as a teenager, and a long journey through addiction that ultimately led me to where I am today.

I remember vividly those dark days when all hope seemed lost—but every step along the way has prepared me for what lies ahead. Right now, as I prepare to embark on my Master’s degree in Co-occurring Disorders Counseling (addressing addictions and mental health), each day is a testament to resilience and hope. This journey isn’t just about furthering my education; it's about deepening my commitment to helping others find healing and redemption too. 🌟

My goal is clear: I want to continue this mission of offering support and guidance by becoming more skilled in evidence-based practices that empower individuals like you, me—all of us—to thrive rather than just survive. This isn’t a job; it's my calling, my purpose. And every dollar raised will help turn the key toward making these life-changing opportunities available to those who need them most.

Your support can be transformative in ways you might never imagine. It means helping someone find their voice again after years of silence, or providing a lifeline when all seems lost. Every donation is not just money; it's a step towards brighter futures for our community members struggling with addiction and mental health challenges. 💪

Will you join me in making this dream a reality? Your support can make the difference between someone regaining control over their life or continuing to spiral downwards—the stakes are too high, and I cannot do it alone. But if my story, my recovery, or my mission resonates with you, I would be deeply grateful for any support.

Every donation helps me continue transforming my pain into purpose—and helps me become even more equipped to serve others walking the same difficult road I once walked.

Funds Raised Will Help Cover:



Let’s show them that hope is not just possible but within reach for everyone willing to fight for it. Thank you from the bottom of my heart if you've made it this far; your compassion fuels me every day as much as any therapy session does! 🌈✨

With gratitude, prayers, and determination,

Adam

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