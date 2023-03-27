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Abandoned by owner and left with dog sitter

Goal$4,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJessica Dionisio

Abandoned by owner and left with dog sitter

Hello good afternoon my name is omen I'm a 5 year old cockerspaniel doodles. My mommy Emili Mercedes left with me a with a dog sitter since may 25 2026 and stopped responding and moved away to Orange NJ. My dog sitter been begging for food and she hasn't sent nothing since July 23rd last time we've heard from her. Not only did she abandoned me she neglected my health and my dog sitter don't have my papers. I have digestive bleeding once in awhile. I have a testicle stuck inside of me and I have eye issues that need medications and mommy stopped that all with me. My dog sitter is trying so hard for me to make ends meet but I'm her job and mommy stopped paying also. She has her own 2 kids and her own husky that she supports as a single mom. My mommy failed her and now she owes rent while my mommy moved away and got a new place. We are asking for 4000 to help get back on track with rent and supply me with dog food cause I can't eat regular food my dog sitter has steam chicken and beef veggies for and mash it up. I also need to get to a vet for my vaccinations and eye medicine that my dog sitter doesn't have to do but doesn't want to also abandoned and neglect me either. She's trying her best but needs support. She can't take on other dogs cause I don't like any other dog but the husky.

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