إعادة بناء الأمل لعائلة ماهر من قلب غزةهدفن000001$

السلام عليكم ورحمة الله وبركاته





أنا ماهر من سكان مخيم جباليا في غزة.





بيتي اللي ربيت فيه انقصف بالكامل في الحرب. اليوم أنا وأهلي عايشين في خيمة متهالكة بين الركام. لا سقف يحمينا ولا مكان آمن.





هدفي من هاي الحملة هو جمع **10,000 دولار** عشان:

1. **خيمة قوية ومستلزمات أساسية**: 1500$

2. **طعام ودواء وماء لمدة 6 شهور**: 3000$

3. **البدء بإعادة بناء غرفة واحدة**: 5500$





أي تبرع بتقدمه هو خطوة بتقربنا لبيت يلمنا من جديد.

ولو مش قادر تتبرع، مشاركة الحملة لحالها بتساعدنا وانا مصاب في الحرب ومحتاح فلوس كثير لأجل العلاج ساعدوني كثير.





شكراً من القلب على دعمكم. الله يجزيكم كل خير.





ماهر

مخيم Title: Help Maher Rebuild His Life in Jabalia Camp, Gaza - $10,000 Goal





Hello,





My name is Maher and I’m from Jabalia Camp in Gaza.





My home was completely destroyed in the war. Today, my family and I are living in a damaged tent surrounded by rubble. We have no safety and no basic needs.





I’m trying to raise **$10,000** to:

1. **A strong tent & basic supplies**: $1,500

2. **Food, water & medicine for 6 months**: $3,000

3. **Start rebuilding one room**: $5,500





Any donation will bring us one step closer to a safe home.

If you can’t donate, please share this campaign.





Thank you for your kindness.





Maher

Jabalia Camp, Gaza Stripجباليا - قطاع غزة