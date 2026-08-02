A Wife's Fight for Justice: Legal Defense Fund

Who am I? - I am a wife and mother of five children, including a newborn daughter born on August 2, 2026, following an emergency C-section during this challenging time. I graduated from The Ohio State University in 2023 and am passionate about research, advocacy, and helping ensure that people receive fair treatment within the justice system.

Summary - My husband was arrested following a mental health episode in May 2026 and is currently being held at the Franklin County Jail. We believe the charges and allegations against him do not accurately reflect the circumstances of the incident and deserve a thorough review. We have identified an experienced criminal defense attorney who we believe can provide the advocacy our family needs, but we urgently need help raising the funds to retain him.

Call to Action - We are raising $8,000 to cover legal fees, including the retainer and representation by criminal defense attorney Mark Collins, as well as basic commissary support for my husband while he remains in custody. Please consider making a donation and sharing this page with others who believe everyone deserves access to quality legal representation and a fair opportunity to be heard.

What Are We Trying to Achieve? - Our goal is to ensure that my husband receives a thorough and effective legal defense and that all facts and circumstances surrounding his case are carefully considered. We also hope to raise awareness about the challenges many families face when navigating the criminal justice system, especially when access to strong legal advocacy is limited by financial hardship.

What Is the Next Step in the Case? - The next step is retaining our chosen defense attorney so he can independently review the evidence, evaluate the charges, and advocate for the best possible outcome. Our hope is to reunite our family as soon as possible and use the knowledge, resources, and connections we have gained through this experience to help other families facing similar challenges.

How Much Are We Raising and Why? - We are raising $8,000 to cover the legal retainer and representation costs for attorney Mark Collins, as well as commissary support for my husband while he remains in county custody. Every contribution, regardless of size, helps bring us one step closer to securing the legal representation we believe is necessary for a fair review of his case. Thank you for your support, kindness, and willingness to share our story.