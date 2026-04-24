A Senior Trip of a Lifetime

Natanyah

Cellist — Virginia Music Ambassadors, Summer Program Delegate





Hello! My name is Natanyah, and next summer I will have the opportunity to travel overseas to four countries and five cities with Virginia Music Ambassadors: a program that brings young musicians together to perform, study, and build connections across cultures through music. I am writing to ask for your support in making this trip possible.





I have played the cello for ten years, and for the past four of those years, I've been a member of the Capitol Symphonic Youth Orchestra, where I've performed in about a dozen concerts, including a quartet performance and several solo pieces at my music school. Every one of those hours practicing my instrument has been building toward an opportunity like this, to represent my community and my country while learning from fellow musicians and encountering new cultures.





I am homeschooled and has entered my senior year. Outside of music, you'll usually find me either running with my cross country team or behind the soundboard, where I volunteer doing audio/visual work for my church. I also work at Dollar Tree to help fund my music education and save toward this trip. Between school, training, volunteering, and work, my schedule is full, but I always find time in my day to surround myself with music.





Being selected for Virginia Music Ambassadors is one of the most meaningful opportunities I've had as a musician, and I don't want the cost of this trip to be the reason I can't go. Program fees cover travel, lodging, instruction, instrument rental and performance abroad, so every contribution brings me closer to being able to attend.





If you're able to support this journey financially, I would be so grateful. And if you're not able to, I'd still love to have you praying for me and this trip, along with cheering me on. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of it.





With gratitude,

Natanyah



