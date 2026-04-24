GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image
Fundraiser Image

A Senior Trip of a Lifetime

Goal$13,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byNicole Meyer

A Senior Trip of a Lifetime

Natanyah

Cellist — Virginia Music Ambassadors, Summer Program Delegate


Hello! My name is Natanyah, and next summer I will have the opportunity to travel overseas to four countries and five cities with Virginia Music Ambassadors: a program that brings young musicians together to perform, study, and build connections across cultures through music. I am writing to ask for your support in making this trip possible.


I have played the cello for ten years, and for the past four of those years, I've been a member of the Capitol Symphonic Youth Orchestra, where I've performed in about a dozen concerts, including a quartet performance and several solo pieces at my music school. Every one of those hours practicing my instrument has been building toward an opportunity like this, to represent my community and my country while learning from fellow musicians and encountering new cultures.


I am homeschooled and has entered my senior year. Outside of music, you'll usually find me either running with my cross country team or behind the soundboard, where I volunteer doing audio/visual work for my church. I also work at Dollar Tree to help fund my music education and save toward this trip. Between school, training, volunteering, and work, my schedule is full, but I always find time in my day to surround myself with music.


Being selected for Virginia Music Ambassadors is one of the most meaningful opportunities I've had as a musician, and I don't want the cost of this trip to be the reason I can't go. Program fees cover travel, lodging, instruction, instrument rental and performance abroad, so every contribution brings me closer to being able to attend.


If you're able to support this journey financially, I would be so grateful. And if you're not able to, I'd still love to have you praying for me and this trip, along with cheering me on. Thank you for taking the time to read my story and for considering being part of it.


With gratitude,

Natanyah


Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Education
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University
Raised: $1,000 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Walking in Faith:My Journey to Liberty University

Hi everyone,My name is Liana, and I’m currently preparing for one of the biggest steps in my life, going to college. This journey means so much more t...

Loading...

Adoption
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care
Raised: $7,449 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
Emerge Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care

Emerge Mentoring is Mentoring for Teens in Foster Care.Every year in America, over 23,000 teens leave foster care without a consistent adult to guide...

Loading...

Evangelism
Bread & Water Ministry
Raised: $240 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Bread & Water Ministry

I created this campaign for David Toledo who runs Bread & Water Ministry that serves homeless women of Hampshire and Hampden County. David’s testi...

Loading...

Medical
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford
Raised: $4,070 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
Help Mitch & Brenda Bickford

Since the beginning of August, my Uncle Mitch has been laid up in critical condition due to a very serious heart attack. While Mitch & Brenda had...

Loading...

Legal
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund
Raised: $3,863 USD
Goal: $1,000 USD
Kevin Mackie ActonAssault Legal Fund

Pre-update 19: April 4, 2024:The jury's verdict on Commonwealth vs. Kevin Mackie: Docket # 2247CR000793:Assault & Battery w/ a Dangerous Weapon:NO...

Loading...

Emergency
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col
Raised: $105 USD
Emergency Relief for Earthquake Survivors Cali Col

We are raising funds to support families affected by the recent earthquake in Cali, Colombia. The donations will help provide emergency food, clean wa...

Loading...

Memorial
Love offering for the Lewis Family
Raised: $10,700 USD
Goal: $12,000 USD
Love offering for the Lewis Family

August 13 2026 Brendon Lewis passed away unexpectedly. His wife Vanessa (23 yrs) and 2 children Merrick and Everleigh have been left stunned and devas...

Loading...

Mission
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland
Raised: $150 USD
Goal: $5,200 USD
Mission with Generation Hope in Scotland

My name is Gabriella Cottrill, and I am from western Massachusetts! As a missionary with NET Ireland two years ago, I was introduced to GenHope in Sco...

Loading...

Animal/Pets
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident
Raised: $3,355 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
Help Save Baxter After A Severe Accident

On January 24, 2021, a chocolate lab retriever came into this world named Baxter. He became a beloved family member, a loyal companion, and a source o...

Loading...

Evangelism
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip
Raised: $110 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Fire and Fragrance Mission Trip

In January, I’ll be leaving for a 3 month long mission trip with Fire and Fragrance! This is something that’s been on my heart for a while, and I’m so...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve