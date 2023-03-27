A Second Chance at Life: Help Fund My Bone Marrow

My Journey and Why I Need Your Help

My name is Waako Reagan, and I am reaching out with hope and humility to ask for your support during one of the most difficult periods of my life.

In 2024, I suffered a ruptured spleen, which required emergency surgery and the removal of my spleen. I have since continued with my medical journey, but I now face another major challenge: I need to undergo a bone marrow transplant, a procedure that is essential for my treatment and recovery.

The cost of the transplant and related medical care is far beyond what I can manage on my own. I have therefore started this fundraiser to help raise the money needed for the procedure, hospital care, medication, tests, and other related expenses.

Every contribution, no matter how small, will bring me one step closer to receiving the treatment I need. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with your friends, family, colleagues, churches, communities, and social media networks would mean so much to me.

I am asking for your kindness, prayers, and support as I fight for another chance at life. Thank you for standing with me and helping me through this journey.