A New Start for Bohdan





My name is Bohdan, and I am from Ukraine.

I am currently facing an extremely difficult situation. I no longer have legal status in Norway and I have been told that I must leave the country. At the same time, I have very limited financial resources and no realistic way to pay for travel, temporary accommodation and the basic costs of starting again somewhere safe.

I have a wife and a small child who depend on me. My biggest goal is to find a safe and stable place for us and to rebuild our lives.

I am not asking for luxury or anything unnecessary. I am asking for help with basic needs, transportation, temporary accommodation and getting a fresh start.

Even a small donation can make a real difference. If you cannot donate, sharing this fundraiser would mean a lot to me.

Thank you sincerely for taking the time to read my story and for any help you can give. ❤️



