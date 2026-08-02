A more friendly pet shop for our small community.

Hello neighbors and friends of Brookings!

My family and I are lifelong residents of this beautiful historic coastal town on Highway 101, and we love our community deeply. After decades of calling Brookings home, we’re ready to give back in a way that serves both people and pets.

We’re raising funds to open a new, family-owned pet store right here in city limits—a welcoming place focused on friendly, professional service and quality care for small companions.

Right now, Brookings has only one option for many specialty pets and supplies. Too many of our neighbors have shared stories of feeling unwelcome or treated poorly, and their new pets dying within days of taking them home. We want to change that. Our store will be the opposite: warm, respectful, knowledgeable, and truly community-oriented. A place where families feel comfortable asking questions, getting honest advice, and finding healthy birds, reptiles, amphibians, arachnids, and other small pets—along with the accessories, food, and habitats they need.

Every dollar raised will go directly toward getting us open:

Business licensing and permits

Starting inventory of animals and supplies

Initial rent and setup costs for a location in city limits

Basic store fixtures, enclosures, and equipment

We’re not a big chain. We’re a local family that has lived, worked, and raised kids in Brookings for decades. We believe our town deserves a pet store that treats both customers and animals with kindness and respect.

If you’ve ever wished for a better option, or if you simply want to support a homegrown business that puts community first, we would be so grateful for your help. Even small donations and shares make a real difference.

Thank you for considering supporting our dream. Together, we can bring a friendlier pet store to Brookings—one that reflects the welcoming spirit of the people who live here.

With gratitude,

James and Allison Davis,

Brookings, Oregon