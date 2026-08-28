A Home..to call my own

Ok..Here goes..I have never reached out for help, for myself 😞. But I've had a very hard few years. I'm from Pocahontas.. I gutted and fixed up a trailer, to be by my mom, which was battling breast cancer.. So I took care of her. About 6 years after, she divorced my step dad, and moved to Arkansas.. And I was made to leave my trailer behind. So I stayed in my car for months... And never told my boys. They were in college and doing so well. My aunt and uncle saved me..gave me a place to stay.

Then I got the news mom had lung cancer. So I went to Arkansas to take care of her... She lost the battle little over year ago..and I'll never forget the pain in her eyes. I came back to Tennessee and bought a camper...My kids were so proud.. And the ice storm hit. And ruined it...Then I got the worst call a mother could ever get..My 25:year old son, committed suicide..And I've spiraled so bad..All this happened in a year and 2 months...And in case your wondering. My health is very bad. I stay in ICU, more and more. When I go to town, I have to have driver.. Because I pass out so much. I won't go into details about that right now.. But Prayers mean more than money...So a simple prayer, would be appreciated so much. And any help,whether it's a penny or a dollar, would also be much much appreciated...

Thank you for your time, and have a wonderful day...

Ms.Thompson