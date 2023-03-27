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A Chance to Build the Future My Mother Wanted for

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byKevin Okwuosa

A Chance to Build the Future My Mother Wanted for

I am a freshman college student who is trying to build a better future for myself and make my family proud. Starting college has been a dream of mine, but paying for school has become a challenge because my family simply does not have the financial resources to cover everything I need. I am doing my best to stay focused on my education and take advantage of the opportunity I have been given, but sometimes it feels overwhelming knowing that finances could stand in the way of something I have worked so hard to achieve. One of the biggest reasons I am determined to keep going is my mother. She passed away, and losing her has been one of the hardest experiences of my life. Even though she is no longer here to see me start this new chapter, I carry her with me every day. I truly believe that she would want me to continue my education, stay focused, and create a life that I can be proud of. She always wanted the best for me, and I want to honor her memory by becoming the person she believed I could be. I am not asking for help because I expect anyone to simply give me something. I am asking because a little support could make a huge difference in my ability to stay in school and focus on becoming successful. Donations would help relieve some of the financial pressure that comes with college and allow me to concentrate more on my classes, my future, and reaching my goals instead of constantly worrying about whether my family can afford the next expense. As a freshman, I know I still have a long road ahead of me, and I want to make the most of these years. I want to graduate, build a career, and eventually be in a position where I can give back to other people who are struggling the way my family is now. Every donation, no matter the size, would mean more to me than I could put into words. It would not just be financial support; it would be encouragement to keep pushing forward when things are difficult. My mother cannot be here to watch me graduate, but I want to make sure that when that day comes, I can look back and know that I never gave up on the future she wanted for me. Thank you to anyone who takes the time to read my story, share my fundraiser, donate, or simply encourage me. Your kindness could help me continue my education and take another step toward the future I am working so hard to create.


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