Help Me Get Reliable Transportation

Asking for help isn't easy, but I'm trusting God and the kindness of others as I take this step.

I'm raising funds to purchase a reliable vehicle that will help me care for the people and responsibilities that matter most in my life.

A dependable car would allow me to get to work consistently, make it to important medical appointments without the constant stress of unreliable transportation, care for my wife when she needs me, and continue serving and attending church. Right now, not having reliable transportation affects nearly every part of our daily lives.

I'm doing my best to move forward, work hard, and provide for my family, but I can't do it alone. Having dependable transportation would give me stability, peace of mind, and the ability to fulfill my responsibilities with confidence.

If God places it on your heart to support this campaign, no gift is too small. Every donation brings me one step closer to having the reliable transportation I need. If you're unable to give, I completely understand. I would be deeply grateful if you would share this campaign with others and keep my wife and me in your prayers.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story. Your generosity, compassion, and prayers mean more than words can express. We believe God works through people every day, and we're grateful for any support you can provide.

"And my God will supply every need of yours according to His riches in glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you, and may God richly bless you.