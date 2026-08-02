A Blessing For Marti

For many years, Marti has been a source of comfort, healing, and kindness to everyone who has walked through the doors of Therapeutix Mind & Body. Whether you know her as your massage therapist, coworker, or friend, you've likely experienced the compassion and genuine care she pours into others every single day.

Marti has dedicated her life to helping people feel better. She has celebrated victories with her clients, encouraged them through difficult seasons, and offered a listening ear when they needed it most. Her heart for serving others has left a lasting impact on so many lives.

This year, life unexpectedly changed for Marti.

After experiencing a serious health crisis, she has been forced to step away from the career she loves while focusing on her recovery. Along with the physical challenges she faces, the loss of income and mounting expenses have created an overwhelming financial burden.

At Therapeutix, we traditionally dedicate part of our Christmas season to giving back to our community. This year, after much prayer and reflection, we felt called to direct that gift toward someone who has faithfully cared for so many others—Marti.

Our hope is simple: to surround her with love, encouragement, and practical support during a season when she needs it most.

From now through the Christmas season, we are inviting anyone whose life has been touched by Marti to join us in creating a Christmas blessing for her. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden she is carrying. Just as meaningful are your prayers, words of encouragement, and messages of hope, which we will collect and present to Marti as part of this special surprise.

If Marti has ever made a difference in your life, this is an opportunity to give a little of that kindness back to her.

Thank you for helping us remind Marti that the compassion she has so freely given to others has come full circle. Together, we hope to make this Christmas a season filled with hope, encouragement, and the reminder that she is deeply loved.





With gratitude,

The Therapeutix Mind & Body Family