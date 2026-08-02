GiveSendGo Logo
Fundraiser Image

A Blessing For Marti

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCrystal Hoppie

A Blessing For Marti

For many years, Marti has been a source of comfort, healing, and kindness to everyone who has walked through the doors of Therapeutix Mind & Body. Whether you know her as your massage therapist, coworker, or friend, you've likely experienced the compassion and genuine care she pours into others every single day.

Marti has dedicated her life to helping people feel better. She has celebrated victories with her clients, encouraged them through difficult seasons, and offered a listening ear when they needed it most. Her heart for serving others has left a lasting impact on so many lives.

This year, life unexpectedly changed for Marti.

After experiencing a serious health crisis, she has been forced to step away from the career she loves while focusing on her recovery. Along with the physical challenges she faces, the loss of income and mounting expenses have created an overwhelming financial burden.

At Therapeutix, we traditionally dedicate part of our Christmas season to giving back to our community. This year, after much prayer and reflection, we felt called to direct that gift toward someone who has faithfully cared for so many others—Marti.

Our hope is simple: to surround her with love, encouragement, and practical support during a season when she needs it most.

From now through the Christmas season, we are inviting anyone whose life has been touched by Marti to join us in creating a Christmas blessing for her. Every donation, no matter the amount, will help ease the financial burden she is carrying. Just as meaningful are your prayers, words of encouragement, and messages of hope, which we will collect and present to Marti as part of this special surprise.

If Marti has ever made a difference in your life, this is an opportunity to give a little of that kindness back to her.

Thank you for helping us remind Marti that the compassion she has so freely given to others has come full circle. Together, we hope to make this Christmas a season filled with hope, encouragement, and the reminder that she is deeply loved.


With gratitude,

The Therapeutix Mind & Body Family

Recent Donations

Updates

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the fundraiser owner know you are praying for them.

Fundraisers Near Me

Evangelism
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson
Raised: $505 USD
Goal: $2,550 USD
Arise, Shine — A Crowd for Tyson

He's been somebody's crowd a hundred times. Nobody has ever been his.Tyson stands on the street and says the same thing to strangers every day: Arise,...

Loading...

Event
TurnSeekGo
Raised: $109,579 USD
Goal: $200,000 USD
TurnSeekGo

THE CALL TO GENZAn invitation to join the mission and partner financiallyWe believe New England is stepping into a significant moment.Sept 5 2026, Tho...

Loading...

Medical
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis
Raised: $1,535 USD
Goal: $6,000 USD
Supporting Deb and Family During Medical Crisis

Reaching out, on behalf of our valued co-worker, Deb Stone, whose family is facing an unexpected and difficult medical crisis.Recently, Pete, her husb...

Loading...

Mission
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil
Raised: $2,170 USD
Goal: $3,000 USD
Ellas Mission trip to Brazil

Hi everyone!I was recently given an amazing last-minute opportunity to join a mission trip to Paraíba, Brazil, from July 16–30, and I'm so excited to...

Loading...

Emergency
Philippines Earthquake Relief
Raised: $331 USD
Goal: $45,000 USD
Philippines Earthquake Relief

A powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck just off the coast of the southern Philippines on Monday, launching tsunami warnings across the region. The...

Loading...

Community
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP
Raised: $4,750 USD
Goal: $27,290 USD
Scaling Hubs. Uplifting Nations — Fueling UP

Africa's time is now — and transformation is already happening.Across sub-Saharan Africa, something remarkable is taking root. Farmers who once surviv...

Loading...

Medical
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION
Raised: $6,088 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause RESCUE & REHABILITATION

Our Rescue & Rehabilitation Cause is a fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distribution:S...

Loading...

Adoption
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE
Raised: $18,691 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause PROLIFE

Our Pro-Life Cause is a special fund uniquely set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com.Grants Distributions are for:Supporti...

Loading...

Family
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE
Raised: $7,423 USD
Goal: $10,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause ESSENTIALS FOR LIFE

Our Essentials for Life Cause is a fund set up to provide grants to qualifying campaigns on GiveSendGo.com. Grants Distribution are designated to...

Loading...

Emergency
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE
Raised: $2,156 USD
Goal: $25,000 USD
GiverArmy Cause CRISIS RESPONSE

Our Crisis Response Cause is a fund uniquely set up to mobilize resources for need, creating direct Kingdom Impact, providing grants to qualifying cam...

Loading...

See More Fundraisers

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand-in-hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo
Border Curve