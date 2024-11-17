My Last Stand

Goal:
USD $16,000
Raised:
USD $1,611
Campaign funds will be received by William Sampson
Hello, my name is Sam, and I am reaching out from a place of unimaginable vulnerability and diminishing hope. 🪖🙏😔 As a faithful disabled veteran who has always endeavored to embody Jesus’s teaching of ‘do unto others as you would have them do unto you,’ I now find myself grappling with overwhelming challenges that seem insurmountable.
Currently, I am holed up in a bug-infested studio in Wichita, Kansas, with my broken truck (an ambulance) and my life’s remaining possessions stored in Tucson, AZ. The remnants of my pre-CV19 startup business--Muve2Go Mobile Video—of which I invested everything I had left at the time—now sits neglected and at risk of storage default. With under $500 left in savings, a failed attempt to launch an online graphics venture 😸 http://warcats.shop 😸, and receiving only $1,361 per month in service-connected disability for nearly 40 years of enduring spinal pain 🪖🤕🩸, I am feeling distraught and desperate.
I have reached out to numerous non-profits in search of assistance or employment, only to be met with repeated silence if not hostility. The only support I've gained came from a local veteran-focused charity (Passageways) that provided some furniture, and the occasional generous gift of meat from a kind-hearted Christian woman with a farm 🍔😋👍. Sadly, all other efforts to recover and find either private or public assistance, my disability and circumstance have worsened and ended in disappointment. This is only compounded by traumatic experiences with an unhelpful and bureaucratic Veterans Administration.
These past few years--especially since the launch of Truth Social ( https://truthsocial.com/@Muve2Go ) I have stayed current on crucial issues, creating hundreds of graphical memes in support of our #Veterans, voter integrity, and advocating the immediate closing of America’s borders and an end human trafficking worldwide.
This effort culminated in a followership of 25,000 veterans and true patriots who deserve and seem enjoy my graphics and commentaries. But, now, I must share my burden with the wonderful people on Truth Social; showing the vulnerability of our veterans, those who believed America was under attack, and especially those who risked everything to respond to that threat. It was my hope that by contributing in this way, I would not only be serving my country once more but garner the graphics skills to start a work-from-home graphics business. If feel I have honorably served my country this last four years, but currently, no one is buying graphics or services. I need your help. I pray the future and economic boom of the next four years makes it much better for all of us, and that President Trump’s promise to end veteran homelessness in 2025 manifests quickly.
I am humbly asking for your support. Your generosity can provide me with the resources I desperately need to reclaim my life and business, help me retrieve my belongings, and bring a sense of stability back into my world. Any contribution, no matter how small, means so much to me and helps restore hope to not only survive but build again for a brighter future for all of us.
As I am only now grappling with the severe economic downturn, my depleted funds, and unsuccessful graphics business launch, I will be putting out videos and comments on GiveSendGo about progress, hope, or just a thank you and I love you too. These posts will be shared to Truth Social, X, and soon a website dedicated to sharing veteran stories and veteran assistance information. So many—veteran and citizen—are struggling during these uncertain times just to stay alive. Their voices should be heard.
If on Truth Social, please follow 🇺🇸 νєтєяαи 🅼🅴🅼🅴 мα¢нιиє 🪖 at https://truthsocial.com/@Muve2Go , my Veteran Stories group https://truthsocial.com/group/veteran-stories , and my cat, friend, and emotional-support animal also has a page 🪖🇺🇸 ɯαɾ ƈαƚʂ 😼⚖️ at https://truthsocial.com/@WarCats
Thank you for taking the time to read my story. Truly, I would rather be working my way out of this disaster that has become my life. If able or in need of graphics or video, please look over my shared links and let me know your inspirations. Your faith, compassion, and patriotic service to a veteran can truly make a difference in my life. Thank you. And, may God bless everyone and guide us toward peace and prosperity back again into all our lives.
🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖
Sincerely,
Sam Sampson
WarCats Graphics
Muve2Go.today@protonmail.com
WarCats Graphics Shop: http://warcats.shop
2D Meme Gallery: https://ko-fi.com/muve2go/gallery
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@Muve2Go
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/group/veteran-stories
Truth: https://truthsocial.com/@WarCats
X/Twitter: https://x.com/MUVE2GO
Email: Muve2Go.today@protonmail.com
Merry Christmas! I hope the blessings of GOD finds you!
"Thank you so much. Merry Christmas to you. 2025 will be a wonderful year of prosperity and hope. 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖" By William Sampson
You do beautiful work! I believe you will be successful. God bless you.
"Thank you for your kindness. Every day in some way. 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖" By William Sampson
May God bless you, Sir.
"Thank you, Ma'am 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖" By William Sampson
Hang in there lot of us are in the same situation
"Thank you. I know these are very difficult times for many. I have no choices left however as many also. Blessings to you. ~ Sam" By William Sampson
God Bless you, good luck Brother.
"Thank you very much for your kindness and support. Miracles do happen. 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖" By William Sampson
I pray you get back on your feet! God Bless and Protect you always. Thank you for your service..🙏🇺🇸🦅
"Thank you so much. What a relief this last week has been providing me with the hope and strength to reach out and strive again. Blessings. ~ Sam" By William Sampson
Never Give Up
"🫡 TY Jane ❤️ "Let us not become weary in doing good, for at the proper time we will reap a harvest if we do not give up." ~ Galatians 6:9" By William Sampson
Thank you for reaching out in your time of need. I’m honored to help here, and to keep you in prayer. Thank you for serving our country.
"Thank you, Jen. These turbulent times have been challenging, but I remember: "The prayer of a righteous person is powerful and effective." James 5:16" By William Sampson
God bless you and thank you for service!
"Thank you, Kellie. I find hope in teachings lately: 'Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.' " By William Sampson
Wish I could give more. Bless you. Thank you for your service.
"I am humbled by your generosity. 🙏❤️🙏 Thank you for helping me survive difficult times. If on Truth, let me reciprocate with a custom graphic 4U." By William Sampson
Prayers for you, Sam!
"Thank you so much. I am humbled by your compassion and generosity and truly moved. I have hope again. Blessings. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
God is with you.
"Thank you so much. I am humbled by your compassion and generosity. I nearly collapsed from exhaustion but have hope again. Blessings. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
Prayers - YOU WILL MAKE IT. Love.
"Thank you so much. I am humbled by your compassion and generosity. It brings me to tears. I have hope again. Blessings. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
Stay strong
"Thank you so much for helping. I am humbled by the compassion and generosity others have shared with me. I have hope again. Blessings. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
I’m totally broke too, I’ll send more when I get more. You are in my prayers now. ALala
"Thank you so much, ALala. I am humbled by the compassion others have shared with me. I hope things get better soon for us all. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
Love and prayers brother.
"Thank you so much, Kathryn. I am humbled by the compassion and generosity others have shared with me. I have hope again. Blessings. ~ Sam 🙏❤️🙏 " By William Sampson
December 9th, 2024
Dear Supporters,
Thank you from the bottom of my heart for your generous contributions to this campaign. Your kindness this Christmas has truly made a difference! I’m happy to report that I’ve covered my rent and utilities and even bought some groceries this week.
As a token of my appreciation, enjoy this Free Christmas Animation: Download Here 🎄🎅🎁
Highlights:
🔘 Business Growth: I’m making strides with my online graphics business! I’ve developed a new web form for customer requests. If you're interested in animated graphics, visit my site: http://warcasts.shop/services
🔘 Expanding Channels: I’ve launched two new Rumble channels. Support my content on [WarCats](http://rumble.com/c/warcats) and [Veteran Stories](http://rumble.com/c/veteranstories)!
🔘 Efficiency Tools: I’ve invested $5/mo for A.I. and transcription services to streamline my content creation. As my spine injury worsens, these tools help me maintain quality work from my chair. Check out my 2D creations: https://ko-fi.com/muve2go/gallery and 3D creations at http://warcats.shop
Challenges:
🔘 I’ve applied to six veteran assistance organizations, with only one responding. I’ll reach out to additional charities this week, including: [Mission 22](https://mission22.com/) [Hope For The Warriors](https://www.hopeforthewarriors.org/) [Gary Sinise Foundation](https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/) - [Homes for Our Troops](https://www.hfotusa.org/) [Veterans of Foreign Wars](https://www.vfw.org/)
🔘 Life can feel isolating in this challenging situation, but morning prayers and connecting with fellow patriots online help. I believe 2025 will be a transformative year for America and veterans.
Thank you for your unwavering support and for making this holiday season brighter!
Warmest regards,
Sam @Muve2Go @WarCats
🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖
November 25th, 2024
Hello! Sam @Muve2Go here with an update on my journey. This past week has brought much emotional healing. Despite challenges, I focus on progress. Your support reminds me that I am not alone. TY 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖 https://www.givesendgo.com/VeteranStories
Achievements:
🔘 I contacted four nonprofits this week. @Kash Patel’s charity is next.
🔘 In gratitude, I now offer previous profile animations for FREE on WarCats Graphics. http://warcats.shop
🔘 I pushed back the bug-swarm by cleaning/packing as if I will be moving back to Tucson, AZ soon. Hope.
Goals:
🔘 Solidify: Catch up on all bills and outline a recovery plan based on absolute needs and hopeful contributions.
🔘 Recovery: Secure funds for move, fix or replace truck, find housing in Tucson, and improve graphics skills in anticipation of America's upcoming economic recovery! 🥳🇺🇸🎉
Thank you to all who has donated; your support has truly pulled this veteran back from the edge. Gratitude and blessings! 🪖🪖❤️
~ Sam @Muve2Go @WarCats
November 21st, 2024
I am truly humbled by the love and compassion shown not only to me, but also to the other veterans and their families who share this pivotal moment in America's history. 🇺🇸🕊️🙏🕊️🇺🇸 Update #2: I have reached out to the three nonprofit organizations recommended by the caring patriots in this community. I share this information in the hope that it may assist other veterans who are also struggling during these challenging times:
Code of Vets: http://codeofvets.com/
Veterans of Foreign Wars: http://vfw.org/
Wounded Warriors Project: http://woundedwarriorproject.org/
Thank you so much for everyone's incredible generosity. I am now confident that I can manage next month's bills and prevent the loss of my storage unit. I feel incredibly blessed and relieved to have this extra time to sort everything out. May God bless everyone who has contributed to keeping this old, sometimes cantankerous, veteran housed and safe. 🪖🙏❤️🙏🪖
~ Sam
@Muve2Go @WarCats
November 17th, 2024
To emphasize the seriousness of my circumstances, I share a recently made Truth Social post. 🚨⚠️🚨 Armed standoff between local police/SWAT now occurring with barricaded suspect of multiple murders at 2:30AM CST this morning. 😲 Where? About 100 feet from the slum the Veterans Administration left this #veteran patriot who researches, reports, and creates graphics for social media to help keep us all informed of events in America. 🫡🪖🇺🇸 God bless America and soon because We the People desperately need help. 🇺🇸🕊️🙏🕊️🇺🇸 https://truthsocial.com/group/veteran-stories/posts/113488782147599660
