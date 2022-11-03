The Canadian Freedom Litigation Fund

Goal:
The Daily Telegraph, one of the UK's largest and most respected newspapers even ran a piece on our explosive revelations and story: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Here is a live interview we did on GB News, which came about as a result of the Daily Telegraph story: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA
CROSS EXAMINATION TRANSCRIPTS: Follow this link to download a searchable PDF which includes four of the transcripts from our cross examinations of the government's sixteen witnesses, while under oath. We will be making all remaining transcripts public if/when we make it to our final 5-day hearing, possibly sooner. Start by reviewing Exhibits D, F, H and J: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wcJJ8PkYG988fC9jX8zBLnyeD_cNZiwy/view
Federal Court filing information:
Court File #: T-1991-21-ID
FEDERAL COURT OF CANADA BETWEEN:
SHAUN RICKARD AND KARL HARRISON - Applicants
-and-
HER MAJESTY THE QUEEN, as represented by ATTORNEY GENERAL OF CANADA and TRANSPORT CANADA - Respondents.
Like millions of Canadians, we’re disappointed with Justice Gagne’s decision and reasons and we will now set about challenging the decision in the Federal Court of Appeal.
Its incorrect to suggest that we have “substantially received the remedies sought” and this is highlighted by even a basic reading of our application notice. Six million Canadians, deprived unconstitutionally of protected rights for nearly a year and subjected to discrimination , will be as offended as we are that this judge felt that their concerns were not worth the cost of a 5 day hearing in the Federal Court. How could this court consider that there was no inconsistency in law that would justify the hearing if it had already decided not to hear the case at all.
Justice Gagne feels that it is not the role of the Court to prevent future government actions will be a surprise to the majority of Canadians who feel that the separation of powers in our country imposes upon our courts exactly that obligation where government policies are found to be unconstitutional, discriminatory and egregious. The first step towards meeting that solemn obligation is to actually hear the case, to listen to the concerns of those affected, and look at the issues rather than kick the can down the road!
The issues here are no more moot than is the behavior of an abusive spouse who beats their partner for a year, and demands absolution for doing no more than temporarily stopping whilst threatening to start all over again some time in the future. The abuse of mootness in the Canadian courts clearly needs to be reviewed.
Along with applicants in the other three cases we will press on towards appeal. We believe we will prevail. The road to justice can sometimes be a long one.
Thank you,
Karl & Shaun
Lets go!
January 10th, 2025
OFFICIAL PRESS RELEASE
BIG NEWS! Justice Kent Horne recently ruled that our Vaccine Travel Mandates Lawsuit can proceed to trial.
After 3 long & arduous years, our 15,000 pages of damning evidence will finally be heard in a public Federal Court hearing - Please repost this announcement widely.
Institute for Freedom & Justice - Our full official press release and all court documents can be reviewed here: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/travel-mandates-case/
SUMMARY - Trudeau’s Discriminatory Travel Ban Finally Heads To Trial
In October of 2021 Prime Minister Justin Trudeau imposed upon Canadians a discriminatory and unscientific requirement to be vaccinated for Covid-19 before being able to board planes, trains or ships travelling within or out of Canada.
The restrictions implemented by Trudeau effectively prevented millions of Canadians from moving freely around in their own country and travelling abroad to work or to visit loved ones.
Two months later, in December of 2021, Shaun Rickard and Karl Harrison filed an application in the Federal Court to challenge the restrictions imposed by Trudeau. Inspired by Shaun and Karl three other similar applications were filed subsequently by the Hon Brian Peckford (and others), the Hon Maxime Bernier and a courageous young Quebec attorney, Nabil Ben Naoum. All four cases would be managed by Shaun and Karl’s young and brilliant lawyer, Sam Presvelos.
Over the next 6 months – including 6 weeks of cross examination of as many as 25 witnesses – there were around 15,000 pages of evidence assembled which showed that the Prime Minister had lied to the Canadian people about his so-called ‘health measures’, which had in fact been imposed only to create a ‘wedge issue’ and to aid his general election campaign in the Summer and Fall of 2021.
Faced with the reality of the overwhelming evidence, three of Trudeau’s ministers held a press conference on June 14th 2022 to announce that his travel mandate would be suspended. Immediately afterwards Trudeau’s lawyers filed a motion to strike the legal proceedings on the basis that they were deemed moot.
The Federal Court supported Trudeau’s motion and, whilst Shaun and Karl appealed the decision, the Federal Court of Appeal also decided that the matter was moot and that there would be no trial of this matter despite enormous public interest from the Canadian people. Close to 20,000 people attended the hearing via Zoom.
Brian Peckford and Maxime Bernier appealed to the Supreme Court of Canada, which refused to hear their appeals.
Shaun and Karl decided instead upon a different strategy, one that they felt had a better chance of a positive outcome.
Earlier in the proceedings in the Federal Court in Ottawa, Sam Presvelos had been successful in getting agreement from the Trudeau lawyers that if Shaun and Karl were to file an action for damages, then the government would not oppose use of the large and valuable evidentiary record from the earlier case.
In November of 2023 Shaun and Karl filed their claim for damages against the Trudeau government. Preliminary proceedings were protracted, and Trudeau’s lawyers filed a motion, in July 2023, to strike the claim entirely.
In November of 2024 Sam Presvelos represented Shaun and Karl in the Federal Court in Toronto to fight the motion to strike the claim. The outcome is perhaps not what Trudeau expected. The case will go to trial!
The claim was made in relation to a breach, by the Trudeau government, of the rights afforded to Shaun and Karl under Sections 6(1), 7, 12 and 15 of the Charter of Rights & Freedoms. The Court’s ruling found as follows:
Section 6(1) - The claim can proceed to trial for Karl but not for Shaun on the basis that Shaun Rickard was not a Canadian citizen, but a permanent resident, when the travel mandate was in place. (Canadian permanent residents are not protected under Section 6(1) of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms.)
Section 7 - The claim is struck subject to appeal. (Appeal has been filed)
Section 12 - The claim is struck subject to appeal. (Appeal has been filed)
Section 15 - The claim can proceed to trial for both Shaun and Karl
Therefore, the Federal Court has decided that it will hear the case as to whether mobility rights were infringed and whether so called “unvaccinated” Canadians are in fact a protected group against whom Trudeau discriminated.
Shaun and Karl are now pursuing an appeal in relation to the ruling on Sections 7 and 12. Such an appeal is unlikely to be heard for several months. If that appeal is successful then the government lawyers may appeal further to the Supreme Court, and that hearing would take place some months later.
There are also political issues to consider. A federal election will take place in 2025 and a new government may likely take a different view of these legal proceedings.
It has been a long and arduous journey for Shaun Rickard, Karl Harrison, Sam Presvelos and the thousands of Canadians who were also impacted and who have generously supported the case. This fight for justice is enormously important to millions of Canadians and the eventual outcome, if successful, may shape how future governments in Canada are allowed to impose restrictions in relation to public health concerns, and therefore protect generations to come.
The fight ahead may well be long and financially demanding.
November 19th, 2024
In a nutshell, the hearing went as well as can be expected, given the current topsy turvy times we are living in.
Our talented Lawyer, Sam Presvelos did an excellent job and presented strong submissions and arguments to the court, once again he far exceeded the abilities, knowledge and presentation skills of the Attorney General's (AG) Lawyers. Their submissions and arguments were incredibly weak and borderline desperate in my opinion. They never come close to reaching the extremely high bar necessary to have a case such as ours, with such a high magnitude of importance, struck.
*If you attended via Zoom, please let us know in the comments how you think the hearing went, we'd really appreciate your feedback.
Given what we presented to the court today, in a normal world, there really are no logical or rational reasons under the law as to why the AG's motion to strike would be successful. We can only hope that we receive a fair & unbias review, and subsequent ruling by the Judge which will allow our landmark lawsuit to proceed to a public hearing in the Federal Court.
I will post the ruling as soon as we receive it, this could be days, weeks, or even months, so please bare with us and stay tuned.
A big thank you to all who attended in person at the court and via Zoom today. Your support is very much appreciated.
Shaun & Karl
November 16th, 2024
Register to attend our hearing via Zoom: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GCAW4B-eSZ6jyTMIzJb2zg#/registration
Even if you are unsure as to whether or not you can make it, PLEASE register anyway!
More details on the case here: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1855643261685150021
All donations to our legal fund are very much needed and greatly appreciated.
Thank you,
Shaun & Karl
November 15th, 2024
Due to the overwhelming amount of e-mails they've received from the public requesting to attend our motion hearing via Zoom and in person on Monday November 18th, the Federal Court has now set up the hearing as a webinar to accommodate a much larger number of attendees
IMPORTANT: All registrations must be received by the court by no later than 4pm today (Friday November 15th)
We need a MASSIVE turnout online to send a clear message to the court and the government that there is SUBSTANTIAL public interest in this case. As you can see in the attached screenshot, Justice Gagne's mootness ruling on our previous case in 2023 falsely states that there was not enough public interest in our case to justify the courts time, money and resources. This was a blatant lie, we had close to 20K members of the public register to attend our appeal hearing via Zoom, the most people to attend a Federal Court hearing ever in Canadian history.
Please follow the link below to register:
https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_GCAW4B-eSZ6jyTMIzJb2zg#/registration
*After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining the webinar
***It is imperative that everyone reposts this information on X, as well as on all other SM platforms
In person attendance: Federal Court - Courtroom 4A 180 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Z4
All donations to our legal fund are much needed and greatly appreciated
Thank you all once again for your continued support
Shaun & Karl
November 15th, 2024
In person and Zoom registration to attend our motion hearing on Monday November 18th at 9.30am is now open. PLEASE, even if you are unsure as to whether or not you can make it, register anyway.
We need a MASSIVE turnout online to send a message to the court and the government to let them know that there is SUBSTANTIAL public interest in this case. So please, it is imperative that everyone reposts this information on X, as well as on all other SM platforms.
IMPORTANT: All registrations must be received by the court by no later than 4pm tomorrow (Friday November 15th). Apologies for the short notice, we just received this information from the court now.
HOW TO REGISTER: I'm still waiting for a direct web link from the court, however in the meantime you can directly e-mail the Federal Court and request to attend via Zoom or in person. Below is the e-mail address and the wording & case information for the subject line.
E-mail address: fc_reception_cf@cas-satj.gc.ca
Subject line: URGENT - Attendance Request - T-2536-23 SHAUN RICKARD ET AL. v. HMK ET AL
*In the body of your e-mail, be sure to state if you are requesting to attend in person or via Zoom.
Location: Federal Court - Courtroom 4A
180 Queen St W, Toronto, ON M5V 1Z4
All donations to our legal fund are much needed and greatly appreciated.
Thank you all so much for your continued support.
Shaun & Karl
November 10th, 2024
Vaccine Travel Ban Lawsuit - Update and call to action - The countdown is on, only 7 days to go until our motion hearing in Toronto Federal Court on November 18th, 2024
We need your assistance in getting the word out to 6+ million Canadians who were victims of Trudeau's unlawful and 100% non-scientific vaccine travel mandates, and/or anyone else who believes that his cruel discriminatory travel ban was nothing more than an abhorrent political strategy designed with the sole purpose of assisting our narcissistic sociopathic Prime Minister in tighten his grip on power and tyrannical control over Canadians.
Please be sure to repost and share this update & call to action far and wide. What Trudeau did can NEVER be allowed to happen in Canada ever again.
In this round we will be challenging/fighting a motion put forward by Trudeau's depraved lackey and Attorney General of Canada (AG), Arif Virani. The AG's 'Motion to strike' is yet another underhanded attempt to silence us and exhaust our finances in order to prevent us making it to a public hearing, which would expose Justin Trudeau's crimes & lies to the world.
Please chip in if you are able, we still have quite a ways to go with this grueling and financially draining legal battle. Donations to our legal fund can be made through our registered charitable foundation at the link below (tax receipts can be issued), there is also a link to donate in my BIO: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/donate/
Our evidentiary record and cross examination testimonies of Trudeau's very own 16 expert witnesses and public health officials is extensive (15,000 pages), it contains irrefutable damning evidence which exposes our PM's fraudulent claims and lies. We will not give up this fight until the Canadian public are permitted to see and hear the truth about all that transpired during those dark times in our country's history.
Follow this link for more information about our landmark lawsuit, it's importance and what we've uncovered over the past 3 years in the courts: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zQLMctYO36E&t=2s
*Registering to virtually attend the hearing: I will post a link to register and attend the hearing via Zoom if/when the courts provides us with one. We hope to hear back on this on Monday or Tuesday.
November 4th, 2024
VIDEO: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1853530391594098863
On November 18th, 2024 we'll be back in Federal Court to continue fighting this monumental landmark legal challenge: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/travel-mandates-case/
October 23rd, 2024
***X TICKET GIVEAWAY***
We're giving away 4 pairs of tickets for Tony Moore's AWAKE show and meet & greet this Friday night at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto
How to enter: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1849087174903230649
1. Simply 'Quote Retweet' this post to your feed (regular retweets will not be entered as they won't register in the 'View Quotes' list).
2. In 24 hours I'll go into my 'View Quotes' and will put all the names from that list into a hat (one entry per person). We'll then draw 4 names, each person drawn will receive free admittance to the show for themselves and one guest.
Good luck everyone, looking forward to seeing you there.
All are welcome to come down early for the Meet & Greet too, there will be some very familiar faces from the freedom movement attending, and perhaps some surprise celebrity guests too 😉 Karl Harrison, myself, and a few others will be arriving between 7.30 & 7.45pm, this will give us all some time to say hi and chit chat before the main AWAKE show starts at 9pm.
More about Tony Moore and his highly acclaimed, lockdown inspired AWAKE show.
"Tony is bringing the complete AWAKE experience to audiences around the world as he piggy backs the Iron Maiden World Tour which will be an exciting new chapter in the “AWAKE” story as the show grows and reaches more people. Tony will perform AWAKE at The Horseshoe Tavern on October 25th - the day before Iron Maiden play the Scotia Bank Centre"
“AWAKE” has also been supported by many in the music industry including Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) who has not only followed the musical journey from its inception and is executive producer of the album but also invited Tony to be a special guest and open for his band British Lion on their sold out UK tour playing all around Britain during January 2024 as well as to join them as special support act for their world tour in Australia, New Zealand , Japan and North America for the end of 2024.
“AWAKE” is a thrilling new One Man Show by acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist Tony Moore, who’s eclectic history in the music industry began as an original member of Iron Maiden before going on to play piano with Meat Loaf; and, then taking on the keyboard player role within Cutting Crew (I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight).
Tony wrote and produced “AWAKE” during the second lock down, and began presenting the live, immersive and moving one man show in May of 2021. Since then, he has performed it over 70 times to packed houses in London and around the UK; and, now, for the first time, Tony brings this unique experience to the wider world.
Although “AWAKE” consists of 100% original music by Tony Moore, the show draws much inspiration from some of his favourite bands including: Pink Floyd, Genesis, Elton John, The Beatles, Alice Cooper, Dire Straits, and many more. It’s a journey to discover truth, meaning, and love in a world gone crazy.
After a recent performance at The FARO MOTO FEST in Portugal, where Tony played to nearly 30 thousand people, the organisers described it as “An Amazing Show” For the last two years audience members have been very vocal in their love of the show, and some of their quotes include: “Jaw dropping genius…”, “You had me at Guitar…”, “The guitar solos were sonic bliss and the show itself was unique…”, and “If Pink Floyd and Genesis had a son it would e the legend that is Tony Moore!…”
More AWAKE info: https://awakemusic.info/wp/
October 21st, 2024
We've received quite a few DM's asking what time Karl and I will be arriving at the venue this Friday, turns out some of you would like to do a meet & greet of sorts. As a result, Karl Harrison and myself will now be arriving at the Horseshoe Tavern sometime between 7pm & 7.30pm, this will give everyone a chance to meet and chat for a bit before Tony's AWAKE show starts at 9pm.
Looking forward to meeting and chatting with everyone - Cheers!
Tickets - One night only - $17.00: https://showclix.com/tickets/AWAKE
Full details about @tonymoore1 and his acclaimed lockdown inspired AWAKE show below
IMPORTANT UPDATE - AWAKE show on October 25th at the Horseshoe Tavern in Toronto
The show will go on as planned, but sadly, Tamara Lich will not be able to attend. However, you never know who may just happen to show up at an event like this 😉
Despite our best efforts, the dates are just not going to work for Tamara due to the short notice, complicated travel logistics and personal family obligations. Rest assured however, we will be working on organizing and rescheduling another event down the road when timing is better for all involved.
We'll also include the fundraiser for Dan Hartman and @Answers4Sean at that time, as this is something very near & dear to Tamara's heart and a cause she's very passionate about.
For those of you who have purchased tickets and plan on attending this incredible show, we very much look forward to seeing you all there. It's going to be a fun and extremely memorable night - Cheers!
"Tony is bringing the complete AWAKE experience to audiences around the world as he piggy backs the Iron Maiden World Tour which will be an exciting new chapter in the “AWAKE” story as the show grows and reaches more people. Tony will perform AWAKE at The Horseshoe Tavern on October 25th - the day before Iron Maiden play the Scotia Bank Centre"
“AWAKE” is a thrilling new One Man Show by acclaimed Singer/Songwriter and Multi-Instrumentalist Tony Moore, who’s eclectic history in the music industry began as an original member of Iron Maiden before going on to play piano with Meat Loaf; and, then taking on the keyboard player role within Cutting Crew (I Just Died In Your Arms Tonight).
Tony wrote and produced “AWAKE” during the second lock down, and began presenting the live, immersive and moving one man show in May of 2021. Since then, he has performed it over 70 times to packed houses in London and around the UK; and, now, for the first time, Tony brings this unique experience to the wider world.
Although “AWAKE” consists of 100% original music by Tony Moore, the show draws much inspiration from some of his favourite bands including: Pink Floyd, Genesis, Elton John, The Beatles, Alice Cooper, Dire Straits, and many more. It’s a journey to discover truth, meaning, and love in a world gone crazy.
After a recent performance at The FARO MOTO FEST in Portugal, where Tony played to nearly 30 thousand people, the organisers described it as “An Amazing Show”
For the last two years audience members have been very vocal in their love of the show, and some of their quotes include: “Jaw dropping genius…”, “You had me at Guitar…”, “The guitar solos were sonic bliss and the show itself was unique…”, and “If Pink Floyd and Genesis had a son it would e the legend that is Tony Moore!…”
“AWAKE” has also been supported by many in the music industry including Steve Harris (Iron Maiden) who has not only followed the musical journey from its inception and is executive producer of the album but also invited Tony to be a special guest and open for his band British Lion on their sold out UK tour playing all around Britain during January 2024 as well as to join them as special support act for their world tour in Australia, New Zealand , Japan and North America for the end of 2024.
Now Tony is bringing the complete AWAKE experience to audiences around the world as he piggy backs the Iron Maiden World Tour which will be an exciting new chapter in the “AWAKE” story as the show grows and reaches more people. Tony will perform AWAKE at The Horseshoe Tavern on October 25th - the day before Iron Maiden play the Scotia Bank Centre"
More AWAKE info: https://awakemusic.info/wp/
Follow on X: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1847670835642785924 - Please be sure to retweet
October 14th, 2024
We're now just 4 weeks away from heading back into Federal Court to continue our fight seeking justice for 6-7 million 'unvaccinated' Canadians who were illegally segregated, demonized and unlawfully stripped of their charter rights during Trudeau's tyrannical 2022 vaccine travel ban.
REPOST AND SHARE - We are now officially the last federal case standing, and the only hope left to hold these charlatans & criminals accountable for their violations against Canadians. However, we very much need your help to keep this critically important landmark lawsuit moving forward. Follow the link below to the official Institute for Freedom and Justice (IFJ) website to donate to our legal fund and/or to review our case and the evidence that our talented Lawyer, Sam Presvelos uncovered during a 2 month cross examination marathon of the Government's very own 16 expert witnesses, who confirmed that they unable to find ZERO science to justify or support Trudeau's totalitarian vaccine travel mandates: https://freedomandjustice.ca/travel-mandates-case
This round of our continued 'David vs Goliath' battle will take place on November 18th, 2024 at the Federal Court in Toronto, where we will be forced to defend another preposterous motion filed by the Attorney General of Canada, @viraniarif, in an attempt to have our case struck based on bogus and poorly conceived technicalities. Yet another vile attempt to pervert the course of justice and to financially bankrupt us. A futile & desperate strategy to protect his corrupt boss at any cost in the hopes of having this case thrown out by a Judge before any of our damning evidence can be heard at a public Federal Court hearing.
As many of you know, these cases have been ongoing for almost 3 years now. Its been a long, grueling, and dirty fight but we now have ALL of the receipts we need to expose the government's lies, corruption & politically motivated propaganda, we just need to make it to a public hearing in Federal Court.
Thank you all for your continued support, Shaun Rickard & Karl Harrison
*We will post a link to register for virtual attendance of the hearing as soon as one is made public by the court.
September 28th, 2024
We are now just over 6 weeks away from heading back into Federal Court to continue our fight, seeking justice for 6-7 million 'unvaccinated' Canadians who were brutally segregated, demonized and illegally stripped of their charter rights during Trudeau's tyrannical vaccine travel ban.
*Please be sure to repost this update, we are now officially the last case standing and the only hope left to hold these charlatans accountable for their crimes. It's going to be one of a battle, so we're going to need all of the help and support we can muster - Thank you
This first round of our continued 'Samson vs Goliath' battle will take place on November 18th, 2024 at Toronto Federal Court. At this hearing we will be forced to defend an egregiously preposterous motion filed by the Attorney General of Canada, Arif Virani to have our case struck. Yet another vile attempt to financially bankrupt us and prevent our irrefutable evidence from ever being made public, all to protect his corrupt boss at any cost by having our case thrown out before any of our damning evidence can be heard at a public Federal Court hearing.
Below are some links which provide a summary and recap on the lawsuits which my friend & co-applicant, Karl Harrison and I have filed against, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government, and our evidence.
As many of you know, these cases have been ongoing for well over 2 years now. Its been a long, arduous, grueling , and often very dirty fight, but we now have ALL the receipts we need to expose the government's lies, corruption & deceit, we just need to make it to a public hearing in Federal Court.
MSM News in Canada have intentionally buried our story and have refused to report on it even once over these past few years. This is very likely due to their sworn allegiance to the Liberal Government, in exchange for the approx. $6 million dollars they receive annually in the form of taxpayer funded bailout payments. All this despite our lawsuit being one of the most important landmark cases in recent Canadian history. However, it has been covered in the UK, US, and Australia.
Interview with our friend, @jordanbpeterson: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E?si=BKnCcbcVPDtIzasx
Interview with GB News in the UK: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA?si=cvkctGQGHKDI71bL
The Telegraph in the UK: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Bari Weiss' Free Press in the US: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
If you would like to continue to help support this historic and incredibly import lawsuit, please donate to our legal fund - Thank you
September 28th, 2024
IMPORTANT UPDATE: Vaccine Travel Mandates Lawsuit
We are now just over 6 weeks away from heading back into Federal Court to continue our fight, seeking justice for 6-7 million 'unvaccinated Canadians who were brutally segregated, demonized and illegally stripped of their charter rights during Trudeau's tyrannical vaccine travel ban.
*Please be sure to repost this update, we are now officially the last case standing and the only hope left to hold these charlatans accountable for their crimes. It's going to be one of a battle, so we're going to need all of the help and support we can muster - Thank you
This first round of our continued 'Samson vs Goliath' battle will take place on November 18th, 2024 at Toronto Federal Court. At this hearing we will be forced to defend an egregiously preposterous motion filed by the Attorney General of Canada, Arif Virani to have our case struck. Yet another vile attempt to financially bankrupt us and prevent our irrefutable evidence from ever being made public, all to protect his corrupt boss at any cost by having our case thrown out before any of our damning evidence can be heard at a public Federal Court hearing.
Below are some links which provide a summary and recap on the lawsuits which my friend & co-applicant, Karl Harrison and I have filed against, Justin Trudeau and the Liberal Government, and our evidence.
As many of you know, these cases have been ongoing for well over 2 years now. Its been a long, arduous, grueling , and often very dirty fight, but we now have ALL the receipts we need to expose the government's lies, corruption & deceit, we just need to make it to a public hearing in Federal Court.
MSM News in Canada have intentionally buried our story and have refused to report on it even once over these past few years. This is very likely due to their sworn allegiance to the Liberal Government, in exchange for the approx. $6 million dollars they receive annually in the form of taxpayer funded bailout payments. All this despite our lawsuit being one of the most important landmark cases in recent Canadian history. However, it has been covered in the UK, US, and Australia.
Interview with our friend, @jordanbpeterson: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E?si=BKnCcbcVPDtIzasx
Interview with GB News in the UK: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA?si=cvkctGQGHKDI71bL
The Telegraph in the UK: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Bari Weiss' Free Press in the US: https://www.thefp.com/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel
If you would like to help support this historic and incredibly import lawsuit, please make a donation - Thank you
August 1st, 2024
This morning we received our hearing date to fight the Attorney General of Canada's (AGC) preposterous motion. Another vile attempt by Trudeau's regime loyal thugs to pervert the course of justice and have our case struck by the Federal Court before it sees the light of day in a courtroom (See attached and links below).
The hearing will take place at Toronto Federal Court on November 18th, 2024. As soon as I have it, I will post a direct link for all of our supporters and followers to register to attend the hearing via Zoom - Stay tuned.
More details and a full copy of the Notice of motion filed against us by the AGC, @viraniarif here: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1809232627729137926
This is yet another despicable attempt to silence us and exhaust our finances before we even get to a hearing. They are absolutely terrified at the prospect us making it to a 'public' Federal Court hearing and exposing @JustinTrudeau's crimes and lies.
Preparing to fight this motion will be extremely time consuming and very costly. If you are by chance able to donate to our legal fund to help us see this through to the end, please do so here via our legally registered charity, The Institute for Freedom and Justice.
Tax receipts are available upon request for all donations over $20.00 CDN: https://freedomandjustice.ca/donate/
For those who prefer not to make donations online via a credit card, donations can also be submitted via e-transfer: TBLetransfer@gmail.com
Details on more new damning evidence which has emerged over the past year or so that we will be utilizing: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1752858667106349184
It is important to remember that until a precedent is set in a Court of law, our tyrannical & corrupt government are free to implement these illegal & unconstitutional measures/mandates again at any time, and for any reason.
Thank you for your continued support,

Shaun & Karl
Shaun & Karl
@jordanbpeterson @rupasubramanya @thevivafrei
July 7th, 2024
Here are some important reminders which clarify exactly why the newly appointed Attorney General of Canada, @viraniarif has been tasked with protecting Justin Trudeau at ANY cost. Including, ensuring that the evidence we uncovered in cross examinations during our initial Federal lawsuit is NEVER heard by Canadians or the world in a public Federal Court hearing.
Since late December, 2021, with the help of our amazing donors and supporters, we have been fighting a grueling legal battle to seek justice for approx. 6-7 million Canadians who were vindictively & illegally segregated, bullied, defamed, smeared and assaulted so that our tyrannical PM could create a wedge issue during a federal election amidst the so called 'pandemic'. All fueled by fraudulent scientific studies which the corrupt MSM, government officials and even federal Judges went along with, despite all of them knowing full well that the science was in fact 100% fake and manipulated.
With your help we will do everything in our power to prevent any current or future government from invoking such barbaric totalitarian measures ever again.
LEGAL FUND DONATIONS: See the link below to our registered charity if you are able to donate to our legal fund to keep this landmark lawsuit alive and moving forward (Tax receipts are available if donating via our charity): https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/donate - You can also donate right here on GiveSendGo if you do not require a tax receipt, or if you prefer not to use a credit card, you can also send a donation via e-transfer: TBLetransfer@gmail.com - Thank you
The evidence we have exposed - Old and new
1. Jordan Peterson interview: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E?si=BNdovVp6_lK-w_M1
2. GB NEWS interview: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA?si=JOGTOZuTw5KTpYCs
3. Dr. David Fisman exposed: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1752858667106349184
4. The Free Press report: https://thefp.com/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel
5. The Telegraph report: https://telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
July 6th, 2024
Here is a summary of my original post on X/Twitter which I also tagged AGC, Arif Virani in, the post has received over 235K views.
"Arif Virani, we received your letter and Notice of Motion to strike our lawsuit this week. In said letter you state that you are seeking to have our lawsuit against you dismissed and stricken in its entirety, yet another despicable attempt to silence us and exhaust our finances before we even get to a hearing. Our crime, exposing @JustinTrudeau's crimes and lies.
It was hypocritical, diabolical and vile of you to post your support for one group of Canadians on X claiming that Online radicalization has led to increased hate and violence against the 2SLGBTQI+ community, yet provided zero data or stats to support your claim. And all the while behind the scenes you covertly attempt to silence another group of Canadians that your own government vindictively and illegally segregated, bullied, defamed, smeared and assaulted, simply because they refused to obey your master's tyrannical unlawful orders in order to create a wedge issue."
Attached is a full copy of the 6 page Notice of Motion filed against us to have our new Vaccine Travel Mandates lawsuit dismissed and stricken in its entirety
To clarify: At the time of filing our latest lawsuit back in late November of 2023, I was a Permanent Resident here in Canada for 25 years (Now a citizen), however my Co-Applicant, Karl Harrison has been a Canadian citizen since 2014.
To all the legal minds out there, please feel free to comment and weigh-in with your thoughts, and please share with your colleagues
Sadly, it may not be possible for us to move forward after fighting this motion without help from the public. We are determined to hold their feet over the coals, but sadly this could be the end of the road as fundraising has literally dried up, likely due to the recession and cost of living crisis that our incompetent & corrupt government has caused, and refuses to acknowledge.
Fighting this motion alone will be very costly, if you are by chance able to donate to our legal fund to help us see this through to the end, it would be very much appreciated - Thank you.
Epoch Times article, full updates with audio articles and a copy of the AGC's Notice of Motion for your review can be found on my SM accounts at these links:
February 17th, 2024
This week we sat down with Trish Wood (@WoodReporting) to discuss our two landmark lawsuits. In this interview Karl and I also announce that we will not be filing with the Supreme Court of Canada to appeal our initial case (which was deemed moot and denied a hearing). Instead we will be focusing our efforts and funding on the second damages lawsuit that we filed recently with the Federal Court, which cannot be deemed moot. Our reasons and rationale for this new strategy are outlined during our conversation here with Trish.
You can watch the full podcast here: https://trishwood.substack.com/p/shaun-rickard-and-karl-harrison-looking?fbclid=IwAR3vk8ggvj1GrwCaVh582htwB-SW2qA4IhRwf3J8IYviwFV5lZBkwhNhAis
December 22nd, 2023
Watch the video here: https://youtu.be/yDNTsp4xiWc?si=vubdXQwuXe2Nr_EZ
December 22nd, 2023
Watch my latest video update here: https://youtu.be/oSvt1Vf_KZc?si=v10KmcxRke0NHrHG
We'd very much like to hear your thoughts & feedback before our filing deadline in early January 2024.
Watch the video and let us know if you feel that we should file and apply to have our historic landmark Vaccine Travel Mandates lawsuit heard by the Supreme Court of Canada?
November 30th, 2023
In our new lawsuit, which we filed with the Federal Court today, we are now suing the Government for damages - Link to our Statement of Claim below.
We have taken this unexpected path as it appears to be the only option we have left to potentially ensure that the extensive evidentiary record that we compiled from our original Vaccine Travel Mandates lawsuit will be heard in Federal Court, in a public hearing.
This option was actually presented to us at our Mootness hearings, by both Justice Gagne (Federal Court) and Justice Locke (Federal Court of Appeal). Both Judges also went on to clearly state that the evidence from our original case could be submitted in any future damages claims or lawsuits.
To be clear, right from the get go it was never our intention to seek financial compensation, we didn't want to appear to be looking to make any monetary gains from our lawsuit. It was always solely about ensuring that the Canadian government could never implement or invoke such tyrannical and unconstitutional mandates on Canadian citizens ever again. However, our seemingly compromised judiciary and so called legal system have essentially left us with no choice, not if we are to have any hope whatsoever of having our case heard at a public hearing anyway.
I will shoot a video in the coming days when we all have more time to provide you all with a more detailed explanation and breakdown as to what our strategy is, and the rationale behind why we chose this new direction in our search for justice.
You can review a copy of our Statement of Claim here: https://statementofclaimfiledtofederalcourt.tiiny.site/
November 30th, 2023
For non-subscribers to Epoch Times, below is a text copy of the story written and published by Noe Chartier, covering the new lawsuit that we filed yesterday (November 29th) against the Attorney General of Canada and Minister of Transportation.
*My original post officially announcing our new lawsuit, our rationale behind it and a copy of our 'Statement of Claim' can be found here: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1730061973369311345?s=20
Original Challengers to Travel Vaccine Mandate File New Lawsuit for Damages After Court Defeats
The two businessmen who first challenged the federal government in court over its travel vaccine mandate have filed a new lawsuit seeking damages after receiving two unfavourable rulings.
Shaun Rickard and Karl Harrison filed their new statement of claim in federal court on Nov. 29 against the minister of transport and the attorney general.
This new lawsuit follows a defeat in the Federal Court of Appeals on Nov. 9. The court upheld the ruling of a lower court saying their initial case is moot.
Four different parties, including Mr. Rickard and Mr. Harrison, sought to overturn a ruling made by Justice Jocelyne Gagné in October last year.
Justice Gagné said that because the Liberal government had suspended the vaccine mandates in June 2022, there is no controversy to adjudicate and the challengers have already received the remedy sought.
In a post on the X platform, Mr. Rickard said they have decided to take a new path and sue the government for damages, which they had not done the first time around.
“Right from the get go it was never our intention to seek financial compensation, we didn't want to appear to be looking to make any monetary gains from our lawsuit,” he said.
“It was always solely about ensuring that the Canadian government could never implement or invoke such tyrannical and unconstitutional mandates on Canadian citizens ever again.”
Mr. Rickard says the new lawsuit is being filed to ensure that the extensive evidence collected during the proceedings for the first case doesn’t go to waste. Around 13,000 pages of records were collected, from expert reports to testimonies from the architects of the travel mandate policy.
These records indicate that the Transport Canada official in charge of crafting the travel mandate policy had not considered whether it was ethical to implement it. There was also no recommendation of public health authorities to impose a mandate, said the official during cross-examination.
Mr. Harrison and Mr. Rickard in their new action are claiming constitutional damages in the amount of $1,000,000 for the violation of their charter rights.The government nevertheless wanted to be a world leader with the stringency of its mandate, which had for purpose of being a “catalyst” to drive vaccine uptake.$1 Million in Damages
The statement says the damages were incurred “as a result of government decision-making and actions that were rooted in negligence, bad faith and that were willfully blind as to the lack of scientific evidence and/or disconfirming scientific evidence regarding the efficacy, safety and role of Covid-19 vaccination in the transportation sector.”
The plaintiffs claim that due to the vaccine mandates put in place by the Liberal government in October 2021, they were identified as belonging to a “new, segregated class” of unvaccinated people who could not travel by plane or train.
As a result, the claim states the plaintiffs could not visit their parents in the U.K. who are in poor health, or conduct business activities.
The claim alleges that the vaccine mandates were political, given they were part of the Liberal Party’s political platform, and that they lacked data about the effectiveness of a mandate in the transportation sector.
Evidence obtained during the first lawsuit showed the government had little to no data indicating vaccination increased protection against in-flight transmission of the virus.
The lawsuit also alleges that the defendants were “aware that the Covid-19 vaccines presented possible health/safety risks to Canadians but continued to publicly promote these vaccines as ‘safe’ and ‘effective’ notwithstanding scientific evidence to the contrary which was ignored and not communicated to Canadians.”
The Liberal government suspended its vaccine mandates on June 20, 2022.
Then-transport minister Omar Alghabra said at the time that the “mandatory vaccination requirement successfully mitigated the full impact of COVID-19 for travellers and workers in the transportation sector and provided broader protection to our communities.”
Then-health minister Jean-Yves Duclos said for his part that the science is “perfectly clear on one thing: vaccination remains the single most effective way to protect ourselves, our families, our communities, and our economy against COVID-19.”
Government data and real-world experience show the vaccine mandate had little impact in stopping the spread, with the Omicron variant wave in late 2021 to early 2022 not discriminating between those who received injections and those who didn’t.
“Vaccine effectiveness against infection, symptomatic disease, and transmission with two doses was initially ~<50 to 60%, but waned over time to near zero after six months,” wrote the Public Health Agency of Canada in a Feb. 28, 2022, document entered as evidence in the first lawsuit.
The first lawsuit included PPC Leader Maxime Bernier and former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford.
The federal government will file its statement of defence at a later date.
Noé Chartier
Author
Noé Chartier is a senior reporter with the Canadian edition of The Epoch Times. Twitter: @NChartierET
November 10th, 2023
Follow the link below to review a PDF copy of the full judgment & decision handed down by the 3-Judge panel at the Federal Court of Appeal, dismissing our appeal and preventing the bombshell evidence that we uncovered during our landmark Vaccine Travel Mandates Lawsuit heard in a public 5-day hearing in the Federal Court: http://tinyurl.com/2veh46xh
November 10th, 2023
From Noe Chartier at Epoch Times.
The Federal Court of Appeal has upheld the ruling of a lower court which declared that lawsuits against the Liberal government for its travel vaccine mandate can be dismissed due to "mootness."
Justice George Locke wrote in his Nov. 9 decision that there was no “palpable and overriding error” in the October 2022 decision made by Federal Court Justice Jocelyne Gagné.
Justice Locke said that “this Court can intervene only in the case of a palpable and overriding error by the Federal Court, or an extricable error of law.”
He added that many arguments from the appellants are “directed to urging this Court to decide for itself whether to exercise discretion. Again, that is not our role.”
Justice Locke was supported in his decision by the two other judges who sat on the panel which heard from the appellants on Oct. 11.
Four groups of Canadians have challenged the federal vaccine mandate for travel, which was in place from October 2021 to June 2022.
Shortly after the Liberal government suspended the mandate, the Attorney General filed a motion to dismiss the lawsuits over "mootness," arguing there was no longer any live controversy to adjudicate.
Justice Gagné agreed, saying the appellants had received the remedies sought given the mandate was not in place anymore and that “no important public interest” existed to justify using court resources on the matter.
During the October hearing, appellants sought to challenge the notion that there is no important public interest, citing the fact that the government mandate was only suspended and could be brought back.
“I find no merit in this argument,” said Justice Locke. “The appellants’ argument based on that threat was considered by the Federal Court but dismissed as highly speculative.”
He added “there is a difference between a case that raises an issue in which many people are personally interested in having a decision, and a case that raises ‘an issue of public importance of which a resolution is in the public interest.’”
Appellants have argued that approximately six million Canadians were denied mobility rights during the mandate and want the court to rule on the constitutionality of the matter.
“In 2022, this sub-class of citizens, the non-vaccinated, found themselves assimilated to Cubans under Fidel Castro's regime,” said appellant Nabil Ben Naoum during the Oct. 11 hearing.
“These six million citizens, of which I am one ... found themselves prisoners of their country. I repeat this because all too often I have encountered people who have not grasped the full implications of the debate.”
Other appellants include former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford, PPC Leader Maxime Bernier, and businessmen Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard.
Mr. Peckford and Mr. Bernier are represented by the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms (JCCF). Allison Pejovic, a lawyer funded by the JCCF, said the two men are “disappointed” by the decision.
“The consequences of this decision is that there will be no justice for the Appellants and millions of unvaccinated Canadians whose lives were turned upside down by the federal government’s decision to prohibit them from travelling across the country and from leaving Canada,” she told The Epoch Times in a statement.
Mr. Rickard said in an interview he disagrees his case is of no public interest and noted the record amount of people who signed up with the court to watch the live hearing remotely.
“These three judges claim there was no public interest in our case,” he said. "Give me a break. This is outrageous and absurd."
The judicial proceedings for the cases saw multiple government witnesses providing evidence in regard to why and how the vaccine mandate was put in place.
The evidence shows the federal government sought to impose a “world-leading” and “one of the strongest” vaccine mandate, which effectively remained an outlier amongst other countries in terms of stringency.
Government officials also testified that Health Canada had not recommended a mandate, that ethics had not been considered, and that there was little to no data suggesting it would prevent the spread of in-flight transmission of the virus.
The mandate, however, was considered a “catalyst” to drive vaccine uptake.
Noé Chartier
Author
October 16th, 2023
*Share this widely on social media or directly repost it via my X (Twitter) account: https://twitter.com/ShaunRickard67
Open letter to all Canadian Conservative Party MP's - A public response is respectfully requested.
My co-applicant, Karl Harrison & myself, Brian Peckford, Maxime Bernier, Nabil Ben Naoum and 6 million of our fellow Canadians would like to know if at any point you plan to finally stand up in the HoC to speak up and publicly address our landmark lawsuit against Justin Trudeau's heinous and vindictive vaccine travel mandates?
Our ongoing lawsuit is one of the most important legal challenges in recent Canadian history. The Canadian legacy media have been ordered to never report on it, under any circumstances, despite all of the bombshell evidence which was uncovered by our legal teams during the cross examinations of 16 of the government's very own medical experts and senior public health officials, which exposed the Trudeau Government's lies regarding their fabricated reasons/rationales for invoking said mandates.
We are currently potentially facing unprecedented judicial injustice due to the blatant biases and partisanship of our seemingly heavily compromised and skewed so called 'justice system', yet all of you at the CPC continue to hide in the shadows and remain silent on this very serious and important issue, and we'd like to know why?
I would hazard a guess that at least one of you observed the proceedings via Zoom, or at the very least had someone attend on your behalf to watch and report back to you with a summary. If this was in fact the case, your response would be very much appreciated, or at the very least it might act as a show of good faith and acknowledgement to the 6 million Canadians who's lives and livelihoods were heavily impacted and negatively affected by Trudeau's tyrannical, 100% unscientific, and as our evidentiary record cleary demonstrates, nothing more than politically motivated mandates.
You all have an opportunity to do the right thing here and prove once and for all to ALL Canadians that you care and are in fact supportive of fighting for and protecting Canadians charter rights, should you choose to do so.
We await your response - Thank you.
FYI: On Wednesday October 11th, 2023 our lawsuit broke a Canadian record for the largest number of people ever registering to watch a Federal Court of Appeal hearing. The Court Zoom team confirmed that 19,000+ Canadians had registered to watch the hearing live.
FULL SUMMARY OF OUR RECENT HEARING IN THE FEDERAL COURT OF APPEAL IN OTTAWA
Travel Vaccine Mandate Challengers in Court to Contest Previous Mootness Ruling.
"Challengers to the now-repealed travel vaccine mandate pleaded before the Federal Court of Appeal on Oct. 11 to overturn a previous court decision declaring their case was moot.
Four different groups of appellants made their case in front of a panel of three judges, each taking various approaches to challenge the previous ruling made by Justice Jocelyne Gagné in October last year.
Quebec lawyer Nabil Ben Naoum, who represents himself, sought to impress upon the appeal judges what it meant to not be vaccinated during the mandate period from October 2021 to June 2022.
He argued that those who didn’t receive a COVID-19 vaccine were captive within Canada due to planes, trains, and commercial passenger marine vessels being off-limits. The U.S. also blocked access to non-vaccinated travellers at that time.
The only way for unvaccinated Canadians to leave the country was to "paddle in a row boat across the ocean," said Mr. Ben Naoum. He added that this “sub-class” of unvaccinated citizens was akin to Cubans under Fidel Castro.
Mr. Ben Naoum also asked how the government could withhold fundamental human rights, hand them back at the eleventh hour, and then claim the issue is moot and shouldn't be examined by the court.
The federal travel vaccine mandate was lifted on June 20, 2022, and eight days later the attorney general (AG) filed a mootness motion in order for the cases not to be heard by the court.
Justice Gagné essentially agreed with all the arguments presented by the government. She declared that the applicants had “substantially received the remedies sought,” given the mandate had been repealed.
This issue of there being no public interest is an angle that was tackled by the counsels representing other parties in the mandate challenge in order to question Justice Gagné’s ruling. There is therefore “no live controversy to adjudicate,” she wrote. “There is no important public interest or inconsistency in the law that would justify allocating significant judicial resources to hear these moot Applications. ”'Significant' Public Interest
Other parties include businessmen Karl Harrison and Shaun Rickard, who were the first to file a challenge to the mandate in December 2021, PPC Leader Maxime Bernier, and former Newfoundland premier Brian Peckford and co-applicants.
Attorney Sam Presvelos, representing Mr. Harrison and Mr. Rickard, pleaded that Justice Gagné had made three errors in her decision, including that she did not consider the “significant” public interest in the judicial applications.
Justice George Locke, who was presiding the hearing, asked to clarify whether Mr. Presvelos wanted him to accept that Justice Gagné made her ruling without having the public interest in mind. “How could that be?” he asked.
Mr. Presvelos pointed to Justice Gagné’s decision, which said the “important public interest” is “alleged.”
Mr. Presvelos argued that the case is larger than the rights of the appellants or the general public who remained unvaccinated, which numbers in the millions.
He said he believes that Canadians would be “very interested” to know whether or not a medical procedure could be imposed as a condition to access federally regulated services.
Allison Peijovic, a lawyer with the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms representing Mr. Bernier and Mr. Peckford, centred her arguments around jurisprudence on the issue of mootness, established in Borowski v Canada (AG) in 1989.
Challengers want the court to determine whether the imposition of the travel mandate was constitutional, given the impacts on mobility rights and the security of the person as it pertains to bodily autonomy. She argued that Justice Gagné did not fully analyze her clients’ applications against that jurisprudence, which addresses issues of whether a live controversy between parties remains.
Constitutionality
Ms. Peijovic remarked that her client Mr. Peckford is the only living signatory of the Charter of Rights and Freedoms. He attested that the interim orders implementing the mandate violated his charter rights.
Ms. Peijovic said the court must pronounce itself on the matter, otherwise, Canadians remain in “limbo.” If they don’t know where the court stands on the lawfulness of the mandate, she said some are wondering whether they should move out of Canada.
She said the appellants want to know whether their freedom to leave Canada is conditional on taking a novel medication still undergoing testing.
COVID-19 vaccines were brought to market under special authorization without having gone through full clinical trials. Pfizer also used different processes to manufacture the product that was used in clinical trials and the one that was widely distributed across the world.
Justice Canada senior general counsel J. Sanderson Graham assured the Federal Court of Appeal that no errors were made in this case.
Mr. Graham agreed with the appellants’ argument that the government has left open the door to bring back mandates in response to circumstances, but he said the court could not “engage in speculation” or pass judgement on speculation. “We can only look at what happened,” he said, and the measures were repealed.
Because of that, there are no live controversies, said Mr. Graham, and the function of the court is to decide “real disputes” that affect the rights of individuals.
He said that Justice Gagné was right in her interpretation of Borowski and the economy of judicial resources. There is no tangible relief that can be provided to the applicants, he said.
If the panel of judges, which Justices George Locke, Nathalie Goyette, and René Leblanc, sides with the appellants, the case will be sent back down to federal court to be heard. If it upholds the mootness ruling, appellants could decide to go to the Supreme Court.
Appellants want to have their day in court, having collected thousands of pages of evidence from government witnesses and experts, on everything from the approval process for vaccines in Canada to ethical considerations being applied before imposing a mandate.
The evidence collected shows that the Transport Canada official in charge of crafting the travel mandate policy had not considered whether it was ethical to implement it. There was also no recommendation of public health authorities to impose a mandate, said the official during cross-examination."
Noé Chartier
Author
Noé Chartier is a senior reporter with the Canadian edition of The Epoch Times. Twitter: @NChartierET
October 6th, 2023
Your registration to attend our mootness hearing live via Zoom at the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) next week in Ottawa may have been cancelled or lost.
*Please share this critical update with everyone you know.
Read below, and if you have not yet received a confirmation e-mail from the court, please re-register immediately before the FCOA cut off registrations, here's the link: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VehMKVguTaaZ5YIlZPMN3A#/registration
Here's why you may need to re-register: At this time we cannot confirm if this error was intentional or simply a technical glitch on the FCOA's end, but after receiving numerous private messages and comments across all of our SM platforms, it has become clear that many of you who registered earlier on using the original link provided by the FCOA have not yet received your confirmation e-mails to attend the hearing via Zoom. It would appear that during the switch over to the new 'more convenient' registration link which was created due to an overwhelming response by the public to attend, that hundreds, potentially even thousands of you may have been wiped from the list.
More details on the shenanigans we have been dealing with from the Federal Court here: https://x.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1705597019589357690?s=20
So once again, if you have not yet received a confirmation e-mail from the FCOA with a Zoom link, please register again immediately using the link below, it literally takes 10 seconds: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VehMKVguTaaZ5YIlZPMN3A#/registration
Please help us get this critical update out across Twitter and any other SM platforms you may have a presence on.
Thank you,
Shaun and Karl
October 2nd, 2023
Only 8 days to go until our mootness hearing in the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) in Ottawa.
*Please help us get attendance numbers up by sharing and reposting this update and information far and wide.
It's imperative that ALL Canadians, who's lives & livelihoods were negatively impacted by the heinous & tyrannical vaccine travel mandates register to attend this hearing. By doing so it will clearly demonstrate to the Canadian Judicial system, Judges, government officials and the media just how extensive the support and public interest is in this landmark case/lawsuit.
Even if you're unsure whether or not you'll be busy that day, please register anyway, you are in no way obligated to attend if for some reason you are unable make it.
We estimate that between 10,000 and 20,000 of you have registered to attend via Zoom already, but for those who haven't done so already, be sure to sign up to watch the hearing live before the FCOA cut off registrations.
Link to register below:
https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VehMKVguTaaZ5YIlZPMN3A#/registration
September 23rd, 2023
IMPORTANT UPDATE - Due to the incredibly large amount of you who have been registering to attend our landmark Vaccine Travel Mandates mootness hearing being held at the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) on October 11th, 2023 live via Zoom, the FCOA have been forced to put together a team dedicated to managing and handling the huge public interest and record number of registrations. Their IT team have now also set up a new direct 'self registration' Zoom web link.
*All previous links I have posted are now null and void.
We are the lead case in these proceedings, however here is the new registration link which will automatically register you to observe all four party's hearings as they will all be running concurrently on the day: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VehMKVguTaaZ5YIlZPMN3A#/registration
*If you have already registered, you do not need to do so again.
FCOA are denying us disclosure of Zoom registration numbers - We are unsure as to why right now, and less than pleased, but as of this week the FCOA staff have been instructed not to release any further updates as to the total number of Canadians who have registered to attend the hearing via Zoom. Personally I think that someone may have made a call after realizing that the prior release of these numbers to us, which I subsequently posted here on X was inspiring and encouraging too many of you to sign up to watch the hearing. This is just my own opinion of course, let me know what you think in the comments.
This is the response I received yesterday via e-mail from a Clerk at the FCOA:
"Good afternoon Mr. Rickard,
I spoke with my supervisor and our position remains that we can no longer disclose the number of registered participants. As previously mentioned and since the public can now register directly, the number of requests cannot be disclosed.
Since the number of registrations continues to evolve, especially in view of self-service registration, we cannot divulge a number."
It is imperative that ALL Canadians, who's lives & livelihoods were negatively impacted by the heinous & tyrannical vaccine travel mandates register to attend this hearing. By doing so it will clearly demonstrate to the Canadian Judicial system, Judges, government officials and the media just how extensive the support and public interest is in this landmark case/lawsuit.
Even if you're unsure whether or not you'll be busy that day, please register anyway, you are in no way obligated to attend if for some reason you are unable make it.
IMPORTANT REMINDER: Two of the primary rationales given by Justice Gagne for declaring our lawsuit moot last September are attached and can be seen below, but let me explain a little further.
1. [47] As a result, the Court is of the view that the judicial economy considerations outweigh the alleged important public interest and uncertainty in the law. = Justice Gagne felt that a public 5-day hearing would be a waste of court resources and that the financial costs would not be justified or warranted.
2. [49] There is no important public interest or inconsistency in the law that would justify allocating significant judicial resources to hear these moot Applications. = Justice Gagne felt that there would be no public interest in the case, and therefore it would be a waste of the court's time and resources.
Once again, you can register here to attend the hearing live via Zoom, it literally takes a few seconds to register: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_VehMKVguTaaZ5YIlZPMN3A
More details about our historical landmark lawsuit here: https://twitter.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1697249721109393719?s=20 and here: https://twitter.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1688907098850021376?s=20
We still have a ways to go with this incredibly time consuming and costly battle, any donations to our legal fund to help us keep this important fight going are always very much appreciated.
Please repost and share this information on X and on all of your other social media platforms.
Thank you,
Shaun & Karl
September 7th, 2023
Help us hit our goal of having 10,000 Canadians register to virtually attend our very important Vaccine Travel Mandates mootness appeal hearing in Ottawa on October 11th. Over 4,000 people have already registered thus far - Link to register below.
It is imperative that as many Canadians as possible, who's lives & livelihoods were negatively impacted by these heinous & tyrannical vaccine travel mandates (and likely will be again this Fall/Winter) register to attend in-person or virtually. This will clearly demonstrate to the Canadian Judicial system, Judges, government officials and the media just how extensive the support and public interest is in this incredibly important case/lawsuit.
Even if you're unsure whether or not you'll be busy that day, please register anyway, you are in no way obligated to attend if you can't make it.
FYI: "A lack of public interest" was one of the primary rationales given by Justice Gagne for declaring our lawsuit moot last September.
PLEASE share this information and link across all social media platforms - You can also directly share my full posts and web links via my Facebook and Twitter (X) accounts.
Register here to attend live via video conference, by using this link it literally takes about 10-15 seconds: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER
August 30th, 2023
To save you some time, this link will take you directly to the registration page to register to attend our Federal Court of Appeal hearing in Ottawa on Wednesday October 11th, 2023, either in person, or via video conference.
It literally takes less than a minute.
We strongly encourage EVERYONE who has been following and supporting this incredibly important legal challenge to register to attend the hearing in Ottawa, whether you can actually make it or not.
It is imperative that the judicial system, Judges, government officials and media see just how much support and public interest there is in this case/lawsuit.
August 30th, 2023
To save you some time, this link will take you directly to the registration page to register to attend our Federal Court of Appeal hearing in Ottawa on Wednesday October 11th, 2023, either in person, or via video conference.
It literally takes less than a minute.
We strongly encourage EVERYONE who has been following and supporting this incredibly important legal challenge to register to attend the hearing in Ottawa, whether you can actually make it or not.
It is imperative that the judicial system, Judges, government officials and media see just how much support and public interest there is in this case/lawsuit.
August 30th, 2023
Today we received confirmation of the date & time for our Federal Court of Appeal Hearing in Ottawa.
It will be held on Wednesday October 11th, 2023, proceeding at 9.30am.
More details here: https://www.fca-caf.ca/en/pages/hearings/upcoming-hearings/71
For those of you have expressed interest in attending the hearing, you can do so in person or via video conference. Follow this link for instructions: https://www.fca-caf.ca/en/pages/hearings/how-to-watch-a-hearing
The outcome of this case will affect the lives of all Canadians, one way or another. So we would strongly encourage EVERYONE who has been following and supporting this incredibly important legal challenge to register to attend the hearing, whether you can actually make it or not. It is imperative that the judicial system, Judges, government officials and media see just how much support and public interest there is in this case/lawsuit.
We still have a ways to go with this incredibly time consuming and costly battle, any donations to our legal fund are always very much appreciated: https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
Those those who may not be up to speed on our lawsuit and the progress that we have made thus far, follow this link for a detailed summary and videos etc: https://twitter.com/ShaunRickard67/status/1688907098850021376?s=20
August 17th, 2023
August 17th, 2023
Our hearing date at the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) in Ottawa this October (2023) is fast approaching. Due to the MSM censoring and burying our case, here are some updates and reminders as to what's transpired so far and what our legal team uncovered during cross examinations of the Trudeau Government's Senior Health Officials and Bureaucrats. We are extremely confident of a win at the FCOA after the Justice Gagne fiasco in Ottawa back in September 2022, the evidence doesn't lie.
I will post links to the official hearing information, dates and online registration etc. here as soon as we have it.
As always, any support to help cover our extensive legal costs is greatly appreciated: https://givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
Full interview with Jordan Peterson (US): https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
GB News interview (UK): https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA
The Daily Telegraph (UK): https://telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Bari Weiss' Substack (US): https://thefp.com/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel
You can download and review court documents and the incriminating cross examination transcripts here: https://freedomandjustice.ca/litigation/
May 4th, 2023
UPDATE: All documents and pleadings have been filed and accepted by the FCOA, we are now simply awaiting our hearing date, which will hopefully see us back in court in the next month or two. I will keep you all posted, but know this, we have a VERY strong case and predict a victory in overturning Justice Gagne's extremely weak and badly written mootness ruling. If you are able to donate to help cover our legal costs and keep this important legal challenge going it would be greatly appreciated.
Lawyers for the other three Appellants, including Maxime Bernier and Brian Peckford have also submitted their final pleadings and arguments etc. However, their versions are less comprehensive and essentially rely on the information in our filings and the extensive evidentiary record that we have compiled over the past sixteen months as the lead case in this lawsuit.
If you are not familiar with our case, or the bombshell revelations that our Lawyer, Sam Presvelos uncovered during two months of cross examinations of fifteen expert government witnesses & high profile health officials last Spring, please follow this link, you will find all the information you need here, including court documents and cross examination transcripts etc.
You will also find a link to download Associate Chief Justice Gagne’s very poorly written ‘REASONS’ & ruling and the three most relevant cross examination transcripts which were referenced in great detail in all UK and US media reports and podcast interviews. However, despite the bombshell revelations we uncovered, and the fact that our landmark lawsuit is one of the biggest and most important in recent Canadian history, Canadian MSM have flat out refused to cover or report on our story.
https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/litigation
Cross examinations FYI:
1. Dr. CELIA LOURENCO - Director General, Health Canada. Approved and signed off on the use of ALL Covid-19 vaccines in Canada. However… she was not approached by her overlords in the Trudeau government to provide any expert advice or even her opinion on the vaccine travel mandates.
2. JENNIFER LITTLE - Career bureaucrat - Headed up the secretive and somewhat covert 20-person 'Covid Recovery Team' at Transport Canada - None of her team had epidemiological backgrounds.
3. ELENI GALANIS - Director General for Integrated Risk Assessment in the Public Health Agency of Canada. Also advisor to Dr. Theresa Tam.
April 6th, 2023
We're currently awaiting a date for our Federal Court of Appeal hearing in Ottawa. Our Lawyers have filed all documents & submissions, but there is still much work to be done as we prepare for this landmark hearing.
Full video update here: https://rumble.com/v227qz2-urgent-update-vaccine-travel-mandates-lawsuit-round-two-begins-in-the-new-y.html
We will be heading back into court in the coming weeks/months at the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) in Ottawa to challenge Assistant Chief Justice Gagne’s mootness ruling. If any of you have read Justice Gagne's ruling and rationale, you will know that we have a very good chance of a win in the FCOA.
You can download and read Justice Gagne's ruling here: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T-145-22-REASONS.pdf
I have posted a PDF copy of our official FCOA Notice of Appeal here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/durhamdissident/posts/1314071479352991
These legal road blocks which the Attorney General of Canada, PM Trudeau and Transport Canada relentlessly throw at us continue to rack up our legal costs, so please consider donating to our legal fund to help us see this through to the end.
Canadian MSM remain silent and refuse to cover our landmark lawsuit, and the bombshell revelations which were revealed during our Lawyer's cross examinations of key government expert witnesses and senior health officials. Trudeau DOES NOT want our evidence being revealed to the Canadian public at any cost, so all shares of our videos and posts would be very much appreciated to get this story out and fresh in the minds of Canadians once again.

We will keep you all posted over the coming weeks, stay tuned!

Thank you,

Shaun and Karl
We will keep you all posted over the coming weeks, stay tuned!
Thank you,
Shaun and Karl
April 6th, 2023
We're currently awaiting a date for our Federal Court of Appeal hearing in Ottawa. Our Lawyers have filed all documents & submissions, but there is still much work to be done as we prepare for this landmark hearing.
Full video update here: https://rumble.com/v227qz2-urgent-update-vaccine-travel-mandates-lawsuit-round-two-begins-in-the-new-y.html
We will be heading back into court in the coming weeks/months at the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) in Ottawa to challenge Assistant Chief Justice Gagne’s mootness ruling. If any of you have read Justice Gagne's ruling and rationale, you will know that we have a very good chance of a win in the FCOA.
You can download and read Justice Gagne's ruling here: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/T-145-22-REASONS.pdf
I have posted a PDF copy of our official FCOA Notice of Appeal here: https://www.facebook.com/groups/durhamdissident/posts/1314071479352991
These legal road blocks which the Attorney General of Canada, PM Trudeau and Transport Canada relentlessly throw at us continue to rack up our legal costs, so please consider donating to our legal fund to help us see this through to the end.
Canadian MSM remain silent and refuse to cover our landmark lawsuit, and the bombshell revelations which were revealed during our Lawyer's cross examinations of key government expert witnesses and senior health officials. Trudeau DOES NOT want our evidence being revealed to the Canadian public at any cost, so all shares of our videos and posts would be very much appreciated to get this story out and fresh in the minds of Canadians once again.

We will keep you all posted over the coming weeks, stay tuned!

Thank you,

Shaun and Karl
We will keep you all posted over the coming weeks, stay tuned!
Thank you,
Shaun and Karl
November 20th, 2022
We have officially filed our appeal with the Federal Court of Appeal (FCOA) challenging Assistant Chief Justice Gagne’s mootness ruling.
I have posted a PDF copy of our official application to the FCOA on our Facebook group for review by those who wish to do so: https://www.facebook.com/groups/durhamdissident
These legal road blocks which the Attorney General of Canada (AGC), PM Trudeau and Transport Canada relentlessly throw at us continue to rack up our legal costs. Not only for preparation to fight back in the courts, but also as far as costs every time a Judge rules in their favour. For example, our costs to prepare, attend and fight the mootness motion filed against us by the AGC was approximately $30K, and now to add insult to injury the AGC is seeking $44K in legal costs. All this before we even step into a hearing in the FCOA, and if successful we still need to consider and make provision for the costs we will incur for our final hearing.
Never the less, despite all of this being a clear strategy to get us to fold our cards and walk away… we will NEVER back down, nor will we ever give up this fight until all avenues and resources at our disposal are exhausted. It is absolutely imperative that all four cases receive their day in court for the final 5-day hearing, we need to ensure that a precedent is set in the courts to prevent our tyrannical government from ever invoking these, or similar draconian unconstitutional measures again.
If you are able, please consider making a tax deductible donation to help cover our legal costs via our new 100% secure charitable foundation. Donations can be made by mail, E-transfer or credit card: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/support-ifj/
Thank you,
Shaun Rickard and Karl Harrison
November 4th, 2022
I have now posted a downloadable PDF copy of Justice Gagne's official ruling on our Facebook Group, direct link below:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/durhamdissident/permalink/1297547934338679
November 3rd, 2022
November 3rd, 2022
October 19th, 2022
As you know, Justice Gagne has not released her ruling on the Mootness Motion so we must proceed based on the assumption that the Judicial Review will run from October 31st through to November 4th. It is essential that we demonstrate to the Court that interest in this case remains intense. We encourage you all to register to attend this hearing virtually. To register to attend the hearing virtually, follow these steps now:
1) Go to https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/en/court-files-and-decisions/hearing-lists
2) Scroll down to the SEARCH box on the right hand side
3) Enter T 1991 in the SEARCH box and hit enter
4) Karl Harrison et Al. v. Attorney General of Canada will appear
5) To the left, there will be a square green pencil icon; click on that
6) A Hearing Registration form will pop up; complete and submit
7) You will receive a confirmation email once your registration is recorded
8) You will receive an email from a Registry Officer two (2) business days prior to the hearing providing instructions on how to observe the proceedings.
As a result of these incredibly expensive undertakings, and the potential for us having to file an appeal in the event we receive a negative ruling, any support in the form of financial donations would be very much appreciated to help us cover our costs/expenses. Please follow the link to our newly formed charitable foundation, IFJ (Institute for Freedom & Justice), all donations over $20.00 can now be issued a tax receipt. E-transfer and mail-in options are also available on the website.
Link also in my BIO: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/support-ifj/
October 2nd, 2022
We have set up an official charitable
foundation called ‘The Institute for Freedom & Justice’ to receive donations for ALL current and
future lawsuits that we file. The foundation is a registered charity,
independently operated and managed by our own team. So as a result, it is
protected from any government intervention and is 100% secure.
Follow this link to donate directly through the foundation via credit card - You will then receive a tax receipt via e-mail: https://www.freedomandjustice.ca/support-ifj/
October 1st, 2022
Our latest interview with Rupa Subramanya discussing our case, the mootness motion and more: https://youtu.be/PrmL5mBOlHw
September 29th, 2022
Safe and Effective A Second Opinion - Oracle Films News Uncut - 2022
Watch here: https://rumble.com/v1lwoq8-safe-and-effective-a-second-opinion-2022-oracle-films-news-uncut.html
September 27th, 2022
FINALLY a MSM publication has published our story... excellent journalism by Rupa as always 👏
https://nationalpost.com/opinion/rupa-subramanya-despite-being-on-the-way-out-travel-mandates-warrant-judicial-oversight/wcm/62e55623-7591-4ea5-919a-7dca038d350f/amp/
September 27th, 2022
Here is a link to download a searchable PDF which includes four transcripts from our cross examinations of the government's sixteen witnesses while under oath - More transcripts will be made public if/when we make it to our final 5-day hearing from October 31st to November 4th - Start by reviewing Exhibits D, F, H and J: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wcJJ8PkYG988fC9jX8zBLnyeD_cNZiwy/view
If you would like to know the REAL reason behind why the Trudeau government are revoking the vaccine travel mandates... watch this video. This is what the Liberal Government are afraid of right now, and the reason they do not, under any circumstances want our case to reach a final conclusion in Federal Court. The Attorney General of Canada and his team of ten Lawyers have, are and will continue to do anything in their power to prevent our case, and three others from making it to our scheduled 5-day final public hearing on October 31st. The bombshell revelations which were uncovered by our incredibly talented Lawyer, Sam Presvelos during cross examination of the Governments very own expert witnesses while under oath will shock Canadians, and what has come out during these proceedings have made the Trudeau government extremely nervous, and as a result they are literally scrambling to sweep their crimes and deceit under the rug in a last ditched effort to bury this landmark lawsuit.
Watch this interview with Jordan Peterson for a more comprehensive legal breakdown of what our Lawyer uncovered: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
GB News interview: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA
September 18th, 2022
PLEASE COME AND SUPPORT US - DEMOCRACY AS WE ONCE KNEW IT MAY VERY WELL DEPEND ON IT: If you are able to gather outside of the courthouse to show the media, the court and the government that we mean business, and that these four cases are far from moot please see the date, location and time below: Date: September 21st 2022 Time: 9.30am (One day hearing) Location: Ottawa Federal Court, 90 Spark Street, Ottawa, Ontario, K1A 0H9 To everyone who attends, PLEASE keep things civil, peaceful and respectful. DO NOT give the Police, MSM or the government any excuses to brand us as unruly radical extremists. If you are unable to make it to Ottawa in-person, simply follow the link below to register and attend the hearing virtually. Zoom registration link: https://cas-satj.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_p-zrAg2WSfqtFS-ZBPWK-g More details about the hearing here: https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/en/court-files-and-decisions/hearing-lists SUMMARY & INFORMATION ABOUT THE CASE: If the Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti and his team of 10 government Lawyers are successful in convincing a Federal Court Judge that ours, and THE 3 other cases are moot based on the vaccine travel ban and mandates being 'temporarily suspended', all four cases currently before the court will be dismissed and will NEVER be heard by a Judge. Meaning that 10 months of insanely intensive and all consuming hard work by our incredibly talented Lawyer and ourselves, along with close to $400K in legal fees (For our case alone) will be essentially flushed down the drain. This will also give free reign to the Trudeau government to reinstate these tyrannical mandates whenever they so choose... AND WE SIMPLY CANNOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN. In the event that we do lose our fight against this motion, rest assured WE WILL APPEAL THE DECISION to the highest court in the land. But in order to do so and to continue this fight to the end we will need your help. If you are able to do so, please follow the link below to donate to our legal fund... there are three options available to send funds, including e-transfer, regular mail and GiveSendGo - Thank you! https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund This interview with Jordon Peterson on his podcast summarizes the bombshell revelations we exposed during our cross examination of the governments own witnesses: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
Rupa broke the story globally on Barri Weiss’ substack, from there it went viral… except in Canada of course as the MSM have ignored and even buried the story: https://www.commonsense.news/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel
The Daily Telegraph even ran a piece, one of the UK’s largest and most respected newspapers: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Live interview on GB News after the Telegraph piece: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA
September 15th, 2022
IMPORTANT UPDATE - VACCINE TRAVEL MADATES LAWSUIT - MOOTNESS HEARING.
Date: September 21st 2022
Time: 9.30am (One day hearing)
Location: Ottawa Federal Court, 90 Spark Street, Ottawa, Ontario, K1A 0H9
More details here: https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/en/court-files-and-decisions/hearing-lists
To everyone who attends, PLEASE keep things civil, peaceful and respectful.
WE REALLY NEED BOOTS ON THE GROUND - To show the media, the court and the government that we mean business, and that these four cases are far from moot - If you are able, PLEASE attend this hearing in person, either inside the courthouse or outside on the street, we need thousands of supporters to show up! If you are unable to make it to Ottawa and would like to attend the hearing virtually, please follow the link below to register to attend via Zoom: https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/en/court-files-and-decisions/hearing-lists
SUMMARY: If the Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti and his team of 10 government Lawyers are successful in convincing a Federal Court Judge that ours, and THE 3 other cases are moot based on the vaccine travel ban and mandates being 'temporarily suspended', all four cases currently before the court will be dismissed and will NEVER be heard by a Judge. Meaning that 10 months of insanely intensive and all consuming hard work by our incredibly talented Lawyer and ourselves, along with close to $400K in legal fees (For our case alone) will be essentially flushed down the drain. This will also give free reign to the Trudeau government to reinstate these tyrannical mandates whenever they so choose... AND WE SIMPLY CANNOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN.
In the event that we do lose our fight against this motion, rest assured WE WILL APPEAL THE DECISION to the highest court in the land. But in order to do so and to continue this fight to the end we will need your help. If you are able to do so, please follow the link below to donate to our legal fund... there are three options available to send funds, including e-transfer, regular mail and GiveSendGo - Thank you! https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
This interview with Jordon Peterson on his podcast summarizes the bombshell revelations we exposed during our cross examination of the governments own witnesses: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
Rupa broke the story globally on Barri Weiss’ substack, from there it went viral… except in Canada of course as the MSM have ignored and even buried the story: https://www.commonsense.news/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel
The Daily Telegraph even ran a piece, one of the UK’s largest and most respected newspapers: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
Live interview on GB News after the Telegraph piece: https://youtu.be/fsxQgUld9lA
September 12th, 2022
September 11th, 2022
TRAVEL BAN LAWSUIT - MOOTNESS HEARING UPDATE FOR THOSE WHO WILL BE ATTENDING IN-PERSON OR VIRTUALLY VIA ZOOM.
Date: September 21ST 2022
Location: Ottawa Federal Court, 90 Spark Street, Ottawa, Ontario, K1A 0H9
PLEASE SHARE THIS POST CANADA WIDE - We need as many Canadians as possible show up inside and outside of the court... or virtually via Zoom. We ask that everyone who attends, PLEASE keep things civil, peaceful and respectful - Thank you.
As I had hoped when I made my earlier posts URGING Canadians to e-mail the Federal Court requesting information as to how they may attend this landmark and critical hearing, it would seem that due to an overwhelming number of requests received that the Federal Court has publicly posted this information to their website. Much like they did when thousands of Canadians requested access to the transcripts from our cross examinations of the government's witnesses a few weeks ago.
If you are planning to attend in person or virtually via Zoom, please follow the link below, you will find the Zoom invite link there too:
https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/en/court-files-and-decisions/hearing-lists
Download this PDF for a 'guide and a list of rules to attend' that the Federal Court are requiring for courtroom attendance: https://www.fct-cf.gc.ca/Content/assets/pdf/base/FC%20Guide%20for%20resuming%20in-person%20hearings.pdf
SUMMARY: If the Attorney General of Canada, David Lametti and his team of 10 government Lawyers are successful in convincing a Federal Court Judge that ours, and THE 3 other cases are moot based on the vaccine travel ban and mandates being 'temporarily suspended', all four cases currently before the court will be dismissed and will NEVER be heard by a Judge. Meaning that 10 months of insanely intensive and all consuming hard work by our incredibly talented Lawyer and ourselves, along with close to $400K in legal fees (For our case alone) will be essentially flushed down the drain. This will also give free reign to the Trudeau government to reinstate these tyrannical mandates whenever they so choose... AND WE SIMPLY CANNOT ALLOW THIS TO HAPPEN.
In the event that we do lose our fight against this motion, rest assured WE WILL APPEAL THE DECISION to the highest court in the land. But in order to do so and to continue this fight to the end we will need your help. If you are able to do so, please follow the link below to donate to our legal fund... there are three options available to send funds, including e-transfer, regular mail and GiveSendGo - Thank you!
https://www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
September 5th, 2022
September 5th, 2022
September 4th, 2022
As you may recall, as soon as the vaccine requirement was suspended in June 2022, the Attorney General filed a 'Mootness Motion'. If this motion is granted, our case will die without a decision being made by the Federal Court. This means the vaccine travel mandate can be brought back at any time. This one-day hearing is scheduled for September 21/22 at the Federal Court in Ottawa starting at 9:30 a.m. This in-person proceeding is open to the public and we encourage you to attend, if you are able.. We already know that the vaccine requirement for travel was not based on science, nor was it done to ensure the safety of travellers so the outcome of this motion will play heavily into the government's decision (ability) to bring back in the (updated) vaccine mandate at any point that they choose.. We need to ensure that the Federal Court hears that there are many Canadians who believe that this issue is far from moot! If the motion is defeated, our case can proceed and, our Judicial Review has been scheduled to be heard over a 5 day period starting on October 31/22. The Federal Court for both proceedings is located at:
90 Sparks St.
Ottawa
ON
K1A 0H9
Hope to see many of you there!
September 4th, 2022
For those of you who are interested in attending the mootness hearing for our vaccine travel mandates lawsuit in Ottawa Federal Court on September 21st 2022... virtually or in-person... please see below instructions, court information, copy & paste e-mail template and e-mail address etc. Let's please send as many of these e-mails as we can, and then please post the responses you receive below as a comment - Thank you.
Place this in subject line of your e-mail:
Karl Harrison et Al. v. Attorney General of Canada Court # T-1991-21
Hello,
I would like to attend the Motion scheduled for September 21, 2022 and the Judicial Review on October 31, 2022 relating to the above-noted hearings.
Please advise if I need to register my attendance in advance and if so, please provide me with a link to do so.
I understand that masks will be required. If I have a written medical exemption, can you please confirm that this exemption will be accommodated so that I can attend.
In addition, please advise if there will be an opportunity for members of the public to attend these proceedings via video-link (ZOOM)? If so, please confirm if attendance needs to be registered in advance and if so, please provide a link.
Many thanks,
August 30th, 2022
Link to video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsxQgUld9lA
August 23rd, 2022
Thank you Jordan for inviting us on your podcast, we are honored. We will be forever grateful for your help getting our story, and more importantly the TRUTH out to Canadians and the world. If you have an account, please get this video out on Twitter for us - Thanks Link to the video: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
I believe this episode is also available on Spotify and DW+
August 23rd, 2022
Thank you Jordan for inviting us on your podcast, we are honored. We will be forever grateful for your help getting our story, and more importantly the TRUTH out to Canadians and the world. If you have an account, please get this video out on Twitter for us - Thanks Link to the video: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
I believe this episode is also available on Spotify and DW+
August 23rd, 2022
Thank you Jordan for inviting us on your
podcast, we are honored. We will be forever grateful for your help getting our
story, and more importantly the TRUTH out to Canadians and the world.
Link to the video: https://youtu.be/zQLMctYO36E
I believe this episode is also available on
Spotify and DW+
August 21st, 2022
September will be upon us soon.. then on the 19th of that month we will face our most important legal battle to date... that be ensuring that the Attorney General of Canada and the Trudeau government do not succeed in their motion to deem ours and three other vaccine travel mandate lawsuits moot and have them dismissed by a Judge in Federal Court... these cases must be heard... period!
The date for this 'PUBLIC' hearing is September 21st, 2022 in the Federal Court in Ottawa... if you are able to show up to the hearing I would strongly urge you to do so.
If you are able to help us win this fight by chipping in a few dollars to our legal fund to help cover our extensive legal costs... it would be greatly appreciated. We simply cannot sustain these lawsuits and keep them going without the help and support of like-minded Canadians. Thank you.
Options include GiveSendGo, e-transfers and regular mail... all are outlined in the description section... link below and in my BIO:
www.GiveSendGo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
August 19th, 2022
We have some BIG and very exciting media interviews coming out over the next few weeks. So be sure to subscribe to all of our social media and video platforms. I will be posting them all the minute they go live online or on TV. I will also be shooting, editing and uploading new updates and video content to our RUMBLE and YouTube channels in the coming weeks.
Video content
RUMBLE: Travel Ban Lawsuit Rumble Channel
YouTube: Travel Ban Lawsuit YouTube channel
Social media platforms and accounts
August 17th, 2022
Here is a searchable PDF which someone kindly uploaded to the web. The cross examination transcripts are VERY interesting and revealing to say the least:
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1wcJJ8PkYG988fC9jX8zBLnyeD_cNZiwy/view
In case you missed it, here is a link to Rupa's breaking story:
https://www.commonsense.news/p/court-documents-reveal-canadas-travel?triedSigningIn=true
August 12th, 2022
Our bombshell story just went out to the British and European public in one of the UK's biggest newspapers...
Link to full article: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2022/08/12/tyranny-justin-trudeau-has-finally-exposed-two-brits-no-less/
August 6th, 2022
August 6th, 2022
Please share the video far and wide. You can't share this update... so simply follow the link to the video and then share it from YouTube - Thanks.
Link to interview: https://youtu.be/-m5d4R-rNCU
August 3rd, 2022
July 20th, 2022
July 17th, 2022
June 30th, 2022
Today, June 30th, 2022 we conclude our final cross examinations of the government's 16 expert and lay witnesses. As I'm sure some of you who are familiar with this process can appreciate, it has been an absolutely grueling and mammoth undertaking for our lead counsel, Sam Presvelos over the past month. Being the primary case out of the 4 lawsuits currently being heard, the responsibility lies with us to ensure that these witnesses were cross examined in a methodical, concise and extremely detailed manner. And boy did Sam ever succeed in his mission, the information, admissions, data, science (or often a lack there of) and policy flaws he has been able to reveal and expose are mind boggling and staggering. In my opinion, when these transcripts are made public, Canadians are going to be both gob smacked and outraged. It is my belief that the ‘temporary suspension’ of the vaccine travel ban and other mandates was a direct result of the progress we have made in this case during the cross examination process, and that it was far from a coincidence that literally the day following the suspension of the mandates, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion to have all 4 cases dismissed on the basis that they are now ‘moot’, in an attempt to make these lawsuits ‘go away’, they simply cannot permit what we have revealed to be exposed in a public hearing. We plan to fight this motion however, as we have all other motions the AGC has thrown at us to slow down or thwart our efforts thus far. These cases MUST be heard, whatever the cost, if they are not and a precedent is not set, the government will be free to implement these tyrannical mandates whenever they so choose.
June 30th, 2022
Today, June 30th, 2022 we conclude our final cross examinations of the government's 16 expert and lay witnesses. As I'm sure some of you who are familiar with this process can appreciate, it has been an absolutely grueling and mammoth undertaking for our lead counsel, Sam Presvelos over the past month. Being the primary case out of the 4 lawsuits currently being heard, the responsibility lies with us to ensure that these witnesses were cross examined in a methodical, concise and extremely detailed manner. And boy did Sam ever succeed in his mission, the information, admissions, data, science (or often a lack there of) and policy flaws he has been able to reveal and expose are mind boggling and staggering. In my opinion, when these transcripts are made public, Canadians are going to be both gob smacked and outraged. It is my belief that the ‘temporary suspension’ of the vaccine travel ban and other mandates was a direct result of the progress we have made in this case during the cross examination process, and that it was far from a coincidence that literally the day following the suspension of the mandates, the Attorney General of Canada filed a motion to have all 4 cases dismissed on the basis that they are now ‘moot’, in an attempt to make these lawsuits ‘go away’, they simply cannot permit what we have revealed to be exposed in a public hearing. We plan to fight this motion however, as we have all other motions the AGC has thrown at us to slow down or thwart our efforts thus far. These cases MUST be heard, whatever the cost, if they are not and a precedent is not set, the government will be free to implement these tyrannical mandates whenever they so choose.
June 16th, 2022
"After Suspension of Canada’s Vaccine Mandates, Groups Fighting Them Say Legal Challenges to Continue."
Here is the link: Epoch Times Article
More recent updates here on my Instagram page
June 6th, 2022
Cross examination of the Government’s 16 expert and
lay witnesses/affiants by our Lawyers continued to go extremely well last week. This process will continue weekly and will run thru to the end of June.
A HUGE thank you to all of you who have donated
thus far to our legal fund. Total funds raised via GSG, e-transfer and snail
mail for the month of May exceeded $58K… this will keep us going for a while… so
great work everyone!
Thanks,
Shaun & Team
May 31st, 2022
Here is the link to the EPOCH TIMES ARTICLE
May 25th, 2022
May 24th, 2022
Update was too long to post here so please see the screenshot attached - Thanks.
May 16th, 2022
Our expert medical witnesses are:
1. Dr. Jennifer Grant
2. Dr. Richard Schabas
3. Dr. Joel Kettner
4. Dr. Neil Rau
5. Dr. Adam Sirek
*A quick online search will reveal and allow you to review their bio's, qualifications, papers, articles etc.
Follow my Rumble channel for video updates on the case: www.Rumble.com/TheRealShaunRickard
Donate to our legal fund: www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
May 16th, 2022
Been in court all day observing cross examinations (Via Zoom)... and I'm very happy to report that the expert medical witnesses are KILLING IT!... both today and last week. I can't tell you whom or what about right now as it's against the rules... but I can tell you that it feels DAMN GOOD to be on the right side of history 😁😎
May 16th, 2022
Schedule of proceedings currently underway in federal court.
MAY 9th-30th – Cross-examinations of Applicants’ Affidavits.
JUNE 1st-JUNE 30th – Cross-examination of Respondent’s Affidavits.
JUNE 20th – Service and filing of Applicants’ Records.
SEPTEMBER 2nd – Service and filing of Respondent’s Record.
SEPTEMBER 19th-23rd – Hearing.
Our case is extremely sophisticated & carefully prepared, to avoid losing the way other constitutional challenges have. Our case relies heavily on sound scientific evidence, unlike the 'science' health bureaucrats have used to justify their actions.
Donate to our legal fund: www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
May 15th, 2022
View video update here: Confirmed hearing date and Bernier clarification
May 8th, 2022
Follow the link to watch the
video
here: Our Lawyer answers your questions about our case and the travel ban
May 8th, 2022
Follow the link to watch the
video
here: Our Lawyer answers your questions about our case and the travel ban
May 8th, 2022
Watch the video here: https://rumble.com/v13w91q-travel-ban-lawsuit-update-our-lawyer-answers-your-questions-about-our-case-.html
Subscribe and follow me here on the channel so that you don't miss future video updates.
Follow this link to donate to our legal fund via GiveSendGo: www.givesendgo.com/TheCanadianLitigationAndFreedomFund
April 26th, 2022
Good morning everyone,
Thus far $25k has been raised via the GiveSendGo fundraiser page and e-transfers. Thank you all for your generous donations, support and help getting the word out about this landmark case.
However, we still have a LONG way to go yet with our fundraising efforts to stay ahead of this mammoth legal battle, and all that the Attorney General of Canada and their army of a legal team continue to throw at us to push up our costs. Our legal costs to date have already exceeded well over $100,000.00, and we have not yet physically stepped into a courtroom.
So please, if you are able, continue to donate what you can if and when you can and keep sharing this page and our posts across yours all other social media platforms. We really need to get the word out to anyone who may not be aware that this legal challenge is well underway in the federal courts.
Together we CAN overturn Justin Trudeau's tyrannical and totalitarian travel ban.
April 26th, 2022
April 26th, 2022
April 26th, 2022
April 18th, 2022
Follow the link to my latest video: https://rumble.com/v11gedw-travel-ban-lawsuit-q-and-a-with-our-lawyer-submit-your-questions-regarding-.html
April 18th, 2022
Follow the link to my video update: https://rumble.com/v116kdt-federal-travel-ban-lawsuit-update-call-to-action-we-can-win...-and-heres-ho.html
Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.