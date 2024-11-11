2024 Tennis Fundraiser for the Johnston Family

Goal:
On February 2nd, 2024, mom of 4 and local tennis enthusiast Brenda Johnston was diagnosed with the gnarliest and most aggressive brain tumor one can have…a Grade IV Glioblastoma. At the end of March, she was given weeks to live. The past 9+ months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs in regard to health, emotions, and finances (considering most of Brenda’s treatment is out-of-pocket). The treatments are helping extend her life so she can be the incredible wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend to many. These treatments cost numerous thousands of dollars a month and are accompanied by a whole host of other costs.
In order to help supplement these costs, we needed to do a fundraiser, but wanted to do one based around something Brenda and our family loves doing so much…playing tennis. Thus, we decided to create a tennis fundraiser…but not just ANY fundraiser…we created one with the most EPIC Coaching Staff in the Charleston area! We have put together an elite clinic, an opportunity for fellow tennis enthusiasts and students of the game to tap into the minds of tennis greatness that is rarely collectively available. It’s also an unbelievable social opportunity, giving us the ability to network and have some fun, all based around a common game that we love.
The Cherry on Top? All proceeds benefit the Johnston Family and the continued journey of healing!
You can follow more about the journey here:
https://www.givesendgo.com/Johnstonfamily
Details for the Tennis Clinic/Fundraiser are as follows:
+ Location: RISE Tennis Academy @ Snee Farm Country Club
+ Dates: Dec 6th || 6pm - 9pm & Dec 7th || 12:30pm - 3:30pm
+ Coaches:
Jonathan Stokke:
Carlos Lozano:
Shane Rader:
Dewey Caulder:
Marty Salokas:
*All Coaches are part of the RISE Tennis Academy Staff
+ 6 hours of instruction including drills, games, and some post-clinic refreshments!
+ Donation: $400 minimum to reserve your spot
**Spots are LIMITED so reserve yours ASAP! Just Donate and Include your Name to Reserve Your Spot. Please email wrj3@mac.com with your contact info to receive final details.
Thank you so much for joining our journey and for your support! We hope that you will have an absolute blast, learning incredible tennis nuggets and gems from the best coaches the game has to offer!
Lots of love and prayers
Sending love to our favorite tennis family. The Wolfe’s hope to see you soon on the court and disappointed to miss the event.
A friend share your story. Wishing you the best .
Prayers for Brenda and your whole wonderful family!
Prayers for God’s healing.
Lifting you, family and friends up in prayer
