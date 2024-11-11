2024 Tennis Fundraiser for the Johnston Family

On February 2nd, 2024, mom of 4 and local tennis enthusiast Brenda Johnston was diagnosed with the gnarliest and most aggressive brain tumor one can have…a Grade IV Glioblastoma. At the end of March, she was given weeks to live. The past 9+ months have been a rollercoaster of ups and downs in regard to health, emotions, and finances (considering most of Brenda’s treatment is out-of-pocket). The treatments are helping extend her life so she can be the incredible wife, mom, daughter, sister, and friend to many. These treatments cost numerous thousands of dollars a month and are accompanied by a whole host of other costs.





In order to help supplement these costs, we needed to do a fundraiser, but wanted to do one based around something Brenda and our family loves doing so much…playing tennis. Thus, we decided to create a tennis fundraiser…but not just ANY fundraiser…we created one with the most EPIC Coaching Staff in the Charleston area! We have put together an elite clinic, an opportunity for fellow tennis enthusiasts and students of the game to tap into the minds of tennis greatness that is rarely collectively available. It’s also an unbelievable social opportunity, giving us the ability to network and have some fun, all based around a common game that we love.

The Cherry on Top? All proceeds benefit the Johnston Family and the continued journey of healing!





You can follow more about the journey here:

https://www.givesendgo.com/Johnstonfamily





Details for the Tennis Clinic/Fundraiser are as follows:

+ Location: RISE Tennis Academy @ Snee Farm Country Club

+ Dates: Dec 6th || 6pm - 9pm & Dec 7th || 12:30pm - 3:30pm

+ Coaches:

Jonathan Stokke:

9-time National Doubles Champion

2-time U.S. Open Participant

All American at Duke | Coached at Duke

ACC Tournament MVP

Coached 14 All Americans

Coached 4 National Jr. Champions

Carlos Lozano:

All American at BYU

Member of the Mexican Davis Cup Team

Gold and Silver Medalist at the World University Games

USTA Southern and South Carolina Pro of the Year 2014

Shane Rader:

USPTA Professional

1996 USTA Service Award

1998 USTA League Open National Champion

2023 Mount Pleasant Pro of the Year

Dewey Caulder:

2x Club Corp of America (CCA) Tennis Professional of the Year

2012 SC Tennis Association Professional of the Year

Palmetto Christian Academy Boys Coach 7x State Champion

Palmetto Christian Academy Girls Coach 7x State Champion

Coach of USTA Ladies Senior National Championship Team

Marty Salokas:

USPTA Professional

CA HS State Champion Coach

ITF World Ranked #23 Beach Tennis Player

Team USA Pan-American Member

*All Coaches are part of the RISE Tennis Academy Staff





+ 6 hours of instruction including drills, games, and some post-clinic refreshments!

+ Donation: $400 minimum to reserve your spot

**Spots are LIMITED so reserve yours ASAP! Just Donate and Include your Name to Reserve Your Spot. Please email wrj3@mac.com with your contact info to receive final details.





Thank you so much for joining our journey and for your support! We hope that you will have an absolute blast, learning incredible tennis nuggets and gems from the best coaches the game has to offer!