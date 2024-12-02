Sussmann Kids' Christmas Fundraiser 2024

Hello and thank you for visiting our fundraising page!

In place of any Christmas gifts, we are asking for donations to help people affected by two devastating hurricanes here in the U.S. and people facing starvation amid the fighting in Sudan.





Samaritan's Purse

This fall, Hurricanes Helene and Milton tore through several southeastern states, destroying entire communities, causing catastrophic damage, and claiming at least 230 lives. We’ve traveled to North Carolina for the last few years for speech and debate tournaments and met many wonderful families from the region. When the hurricanes struck, we knew we would want to help. We looked for charities working on the ground to provide aid, and we were led to Samaritan’s Purse.









Sudan Relief Fund





In the past year and a half, the situation in Sudan has worsened dramatically . The outbreak of war between two rival military forces has led to an estimated 150,000 civilian deaths and more than 11 million Sudanese people being forced from their homes.





The Wall Street Journal has reported that some 26 million people in Sudan are facing starvation-level hunger . That’s more than half of the country’s population. In Sudan’s Zamzam displacement camp, the world’s first confirmed famine since 2017 has taken hold among the 500,000 people living there.



Humanitarian groups say that two other displacement camps are also likely experiencing famine. In its last survey of the situation in the Zamzam camp, Doctors without Borders found that on average a child was dying every two hours, from lack of food, clean water, and medicine. Please help us support the Sudan Relief Fund in aiding people desperately in need.





Our Goal

We’ve set a goal of $3,400, and we have each donated an amount from $180 to $20 from our savings (10 times each of our ages), for a total of $730, putting us a fifth of the way toward our goal.





Please join us in supporting these projects to bring help and hope to many people in need. No amount is too small!





Thank You

We’d also like to give a belated, wrap-up thank you to everyone who donated to our fundraiser last year . Thanks to your generosity, we exceeded our goal by more than $600! We were able to donate $3,900 to the Vulnerable People Project in support of their work helping people affected by the fires in Hawaii, the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the conflicts in Sudan, and the effects of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.





Thank you for all your support of our fundraisers over the years and for celebrating Christmas with us in this special way!





Love,

Audrey, Blaise, Xavier, Felicity, Cosmas, Sixtus, and Theo



