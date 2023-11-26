Christmas Help for the Vulnerable

Season’s Greetings! Thank you for visiting our fundraising page!

In place of any Christmas gifts, we are asking for donations to benefit The Vulnerable People Project, whose work includes assisting those suffering from the fires in Hawaii, the wars in Ukraine and Israel, the conflicts in Sudan, and the effects of the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Vulnerable People Project describes its mission as seeking “to defend the vulnerable from violence by promoting human dignity and inspiring solidarity.” We are very impressed by their work internationally and would be so grateful for your support.

In Hawaii, thousands of people were displaced, $5 billion worth of property destroyed, and 6,000 acres burned in the fires that raged through Maui this past summer. The Vulnerable People Project started a pop-up school for the children of the community and chartered planes and boats to deliver supplies. In addition to continuing these efforts, it hopes to use funds to pay for the funerals of those whose families are now destitute. It is committed to the area’s recovery.

When war broke out in Ukraine, the Vulnerable People Project quickly assembled a team of drivers to transport civilians on vans and buses to relative safety in western Ukraine or across the border into Poland. Its work in Ukraine now also includes a trauma team of emergency medical workers.



In Afghanistan, the Vulnerable People Project has worked to evacuate Christians and other minorities threatened by the Taliban. In March, for example, they rescued 20 female students who had been injured in a bombing of the building where they were studying for a college entrance exam.



The VPP’s leadership has worked with organizations in Sudan for 20 years to rescue people trapped in the fighting between Sudanese Armed Forces and paramilitary groups. Their work includes helping those persecuted for their faith evacuate to safer territories.



We’ve set a goal of $3,300, and we have each donated from $170 to $10 from our savings (10 times each of our ages), for a total of $660, putting us a fifth of the way toward our goal.

Please join us in supporting these projects to bring help and hope to many people in need. No amount is too small!

We’d also like to give a belated, wrap-up thank you to everyone who donated to our fundraiser last year. Thanks to your generosity, we exceeded our goal by $1000! And so, we were able to donate $2000 each to Good Counsel Homes and the Sudan Relief Fund.

Thank you for all your support of our fundraisers over the years and for celebrating Christmas with us in this special way!

Love,

Audrey, Blaise, Xavier, Felicity, Cosmas, Sixtus, and Theo