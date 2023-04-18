Stop US GeoEngineering Legal Fund

100% OF YOUR DONATION IS TAX-DEDUCTIBLE & WILL GO DIRECTLY TO LEGAL COSTS. THIS LEGAL FUND HAS NO ASSOCIATION WITH "GEOENGINEERING WATCH."

Americans have become increasingly aware of the ever-expanding aerosol spraying over our heads, known as geoengineering or “solar dimming.” This constant bombardment affects our health, water, food, weather, and lives.

There is a growing deterioration of life around us, including our forests, birds, bees, wildlife, and aquatic life. We are witnessing an ecological collapse while being gaslit if we dare to voice concerns that we are being sprayed.

We have been at the mercy of what seems like invisible perpetrators. However, we know who the perpetrators are. We know what they are spraying. We have evidence through lab results of water, snow, soil, air, tree bark, and hair samples.

While many agencies are involved in aerosol spraying for various reasons, we seek support in tax-deductible donations to investigate to take legal action.

A legal challenge to the aerosol poisoning is being mounted by the nation’s best constitutional and environmental legal team, led by the remarkable attorney Deana Pollard Sacks, who has more than 20 major legal publications, received international recognition, and has been cited in over 200 law review articles, treatises, federal and state-published court opinions (including the United States Supreme Court), practice manuals, and statutory annotations.

In addition, her publications have been cited in many prestigious journals, including the Harvard Law Review, the Yale Law Journal, the Cornell Law Review, the California Law Review, the Northwestern University Law Review, the University of Chicago Law Review, the Texas Law Review, and the University of Pennsylvania Law Review. Deana was a tenured law professor for many years and now pursues civil rights cases on behalf of the public.

We will be hiring a former evidence professor (with his own evidence book in its 4th edition, used in law schools) who is also a civil procedure expert (standing, procedural requirements, burdens of proof, and especially what gets into evidence - what evidence meets the standards in the industry). Our legal team also includes a former law professor who has become a renowned expert in environmental law, to name a few.

We know this is a herculean effort, but it’s time to bring this aerosol madness to an end and stop the biggest perpetrators from violating our skies, our world, and our lives.

If you do not want to send money online, please feel free to send checks to PO Box 1972, Nevada City, CA, 95959. Addressed to Reinette Senum. Write all checks out to GenSeven.

All donations are tax-deductible through Lord Advocates, a 501c3 (https://opencorporates.com/companies/us_tx/0804830549)