For Nathan

Dear friends, it is with a heavy heart we say that T-Cell Leukemia has once again reared it's ugly head in our son, Nathan's body. Even though he's been on a very strict diet and lives a healthy lifestyle, it once again started 6 days ago. We're already treating it. We have found an amazing functional medicine doctor who is treating our son and throwing everything at it. We are not certain what triggered it this time, but we know environmental toxins are a possibility. These treatments, intravenous 25 gram vitamin C drips 2x a week, infrared light & sauna treatments, along with other heavy duty detox and other functional medical treatments are very expensive. We started these as soon as we found out. If you can't help via donation, please keep us in your prayers. Thank you and God Bless.