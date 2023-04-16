Hawaii Unites to Stop Mosquito Experiments on Maui

Help us protect the health of Hawaii's people, wildlife, and 'āina from this dangerous biotech industry agenda.

Hawaii Unites has an active court case against the State of Hawaii Board of Land and Natural Resources and Department of Land and Natural Resources for failing to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement for their Bacteria-Infected Mosquito Experiment on Maui. We’re continuing to raise funds towards legal fees as our case to stop these mosquito releases moves through the courts.

The State of Hawaii and its multi-agency partnership Birds, Not Mosquitoes plan to release up to 775,992,000 biopesticide lab-reared Wolbachia-bacteria-infected mosquitoes per week on Maui for the next 20 years. This effort to suppress mosquitoes that transmit avian malaria could actually cause the extinction of the native honeycreeper birds it's meant to save. Federal documentation confirms that the outcome is unknown and that this plan may not even work for its intended purpose. Peer-reviewed studies show the potential for increased spread of disease to people and wildlife and for the wild mosquito population to be replaced with the lab-altered mosquitoes.

Mosquitoes are already being released in the 64,666-acre East Maui project area. This specific mosquito technology has never been documented as used before for stand-alone field release, and the Maui project area is the largest Wolbachia mosquito release of any kind globally to date. If this project continues, over 40 BILLION invasive lab-altered mosquitoes could be released every year on the island of Maui!

These mosquitoes are infected in the lab with Wolbachia, a bacteria that could cause them to become more capable of spreading diseases like avian malaria and West Nile virus (bird and human). Tropical disease expert Dr. Lorrin Pang has expressed concerns about horizontal transmission of the lab bacteria to wild mosquitoes and other insect vectors of disease, stating: “Hawaii has a bad history of invasive species entering and spreading unabated, including their spread of infectious diseases.” He asks, “How is this supposed to be self-contained?”

The agencies involved in these releases have lied about the introduction of foreign organisms to the islands and about the release of female mosquitoes that bite, breed, and spread disease. Mosquitoes for this project originate from Palmyra Atoll. Wolbachia bacteria for the project originates from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. At least one strain of Wolbachia planned for import in connection with the project does not exist on these islands. Sorting techniques are imperfect, and female mosquitoes are being released. Once these mosquitoes are let loose in the environment, it is irreversible.

An Environmental Risk Assessment for these biopesticide mosquitoes has not been conducted by the EPA. There are no documented biosecurity protocols for the mosquitoes. Pathogen screenings of the lab mosquitoes are unknown, and that information is being withheld from the public. Male mosquitoes released can transmit bacteria and pathogens to females who could then spread disease to native birds, wildlife, and people. Assertions of no human health risks are based on unsound science that has been discredited by the EPA.

Helicopter and drone flight release methods increase the risks of wildland fires, impact the viewscape and the untrammeled natural qualities of the wilderness character, and cause noise disturbances to forest bird breeding and nesting.

This plan is an experiment on our island home. There are serious risks, and the outcome is admittedly unknown. Who will take responsibility if something goes wrong? Studies and research have not been conducted by these agencies; and safer, less experimental alternatives have not been considered. Conflicts of interest have not been disclosed or addressed, and the state is rushing forward with these releases without the consent of the people of these islands.

Public testimony has shown overwhelming opposition to these mosquito releases. We do not accept the Environmental Assessment’s Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI). We’re calling for a halt to this project. The scope, risks, and experimental nature of the plan require detailed, comprehensive studies and documentation of the impacts to our native birds, wildlife, environment, and public health. We demand an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS).

Mahalo to everyone for your commitment to protecting the ‘āina from this dangerous biotech experimentation. We stand united in our love for these islands and our respect for the spiritual connection of the lands and the native birds.