Supporting Catholic Missionary Family Medical Care

ASKING FOR PRAYERS...

I've been VERY sick.

In bed sick ...

Due to BioLab chemical fire nearby me...

The last two Sunday's I couldn't go to Liturgy because I had a bedridden severe migraine that nothing took it away. I got hit again with it yesterday. It's from the chemicals I was exposed to. I desire to go to Liturgy tomorrow so please pray!Giving Now

I'm unable to sit in Liturgy without oxygen because the incense burns my lungs due to chemical burns and inflammation.

I still get some issues even on oxygen.

I cannot go out all day to do anything without oxygen as I'm short of breath. I tried it last Saturday and kept having to use oxygen and felt shaky.

My lungs didn't heal from chemical pneumonia after two rounds of medicine.

My heart has been hurting. I've got cardiologist on call and an EKG in my home to keep watch.

The chemicals I was lethally exposed to causes organ issues and failure.

I've experienced now hormonal issues that's causing lots of pain because one of the chemicals I was exposed to disrupts hormones.

No medicine is solving issues.

I'm now signed up for getting monthly detoxed from a couple companies for different purposes.

I'm signed up monthly for on call cardiologist and EKG heart testing in home.

I'm signing up to get monthly medicines and vitamins from a doctor and another source.

All these are out of pocket long-term support to help heal my body. But I also am detoxing my children's bodies.

These expenses are over my income and I've had to stop initially for over a month and or go on light duty for income. Thus, I'm not getting the income.

I'm a widow. So I'm only provider.Giving Now

I'm also seeking your financial support if God touches your heart... Here's fundraiser... https://www.givesendgo.com/Lalonde





**URGENT UPDATE: $12,600 IS STILL NEEDED by Sunday, NOV. 31st FOR CRITICAL HEALTH DETOX TREATMENT FOR ANNA AND HER CHILDREN**

Dear friends and supporters,

We need your help to provide life-saving support for Anna and her children, following their exposure to dangerous chemicals after a nearby biolab explosion and fire. Anna has endured burning on her skin, eyes, lips, tongue, esophagus, and lungs from the toxic exposure. She was diagnosed with Chemical Pneumonia. After two medicine rounds, she was not recovered. It's becoming apparent to locals and Anna, if you notice in article below, that this is a detoxing issue.

She’s now forced to use oxygen on and off throughout the day and is unable to engage in much activity as even minor exertion causes severe lung pain, inflammation, and heart issues due to the chemicals affecting her system.

This situation is urgent. Anna, a widow homeschooling her two children, is facing overwhelming physical challenges and must receive specialized detox and medical care not covered by insurance.

The toxins pose serious, long-term risks to her and her children’s health, including cancer, organ damage, hormonal imbalance, and potentially life-threatening complications. The comprehensive treatment program they need includes long-term detox for heavy metals and toxic chemicals that have infiltrated their systems.

Please prayerfully consider contributing to this essential fund. Your support will enable Anna and her family to start critical detox treatments and prevent further health risks, bringing them one step closer to healing. We are profoundly grateful for your compassion and any help you can offer.

NEWS ARTICLE

Video of Fire

🙏 *A Cry for Help from Our Missionary Family* 🙏 I'm a Catholic young widow with young children...

Two weeks ago on Sunday started like any other—gathering for Liturgy, lifting our hearts in prayer. But what followed has shaken us to the core.

⛪️ As we were leaving church, an alert from our county flashed on my phone. There had been a **massive chemical fire at a BioLab**, and dangerous chemicals were leaking into the air near our home. We were stranded for hours, unable to return because of road closures. We stayed at the church parking lot, locked outside, praying for protection.

As night fell, it became clear: we had no choice but to try to return home, knowing our dogs were there and hoping we could pack up if needed. We asked the priest to pray over us for protection then we took back roads. When we arrived home following every county instruction—no A/C and windows closed. Then as we were making plans, the county alert alarmed requesting everyone to shelter in place and keep indoors because of the toxicity of the chemicals in the air during the night. But nothing could prepare us for what came next.

By morning, the air we breathed was thick with chemicals. We could taste the chlorine, feel it burning in our throats, lungs, and skin. **We were nauseous, vomiting, and struggling to breathe**. Over the next few days, despite all the precautions, despite being anointed by our priest and seeking medical and natural care, our family developed **Chemical Pneumonia**. Our lungs are inflamed, and we are fighting for every breath.

💔 As missionaries living entirely on God's providence, we don’t have the financial resources to stay away from home or to cover the medical costs this has brought. We are in **dire need of support** as we navigate this terrifying situation.

Please, if you feel led, we humbly ask for:

🙏 **Your prayers**—we believe in the power of prayer and trust in God's mercy.

💵 **Financial support**—to help with medical expenses, care, and possibly relocating for safety.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of our mission. Your generosity, in whatever form, is a lifeline for our family right now. We trust in God's provision and in the strength of this community.

With deep gratitude,

Anna





**Urgent Request: Help a Catholic Missionary Family Recover from Dangerous Chemical Exposure**

Two weeks ago, a BioLab explosion near our home exposed my family to deadly chemicals. As a young widow with two homeschooled children, this crisis has hit us hard.

While my children have experienced mild symptoms, I’ve suffered severe chemical burns both inside and out, leading to chemical-induced pneumonia. Despite the explosion being two weeks ago, chemical clouds still settle around our home at night and during cooler weather, putting us at risk of long-term exposure. The site still has chemical cloud seeping into air indefinitely as they clean up. We're unable to move right now.



The County Soil and Water Supervisor has advised community that we all undergo blood testing to assess the severity of the chemical poisoning. Without immediate action, our condition could worsen. Independent scientist is testing area and we'll know results in two to four weeks of his findings if there were more than one chemical. Even our county's public schools are indefinitely closed for in person education and they're in virtual school because the toxicity levels.

We urgently need Three medical-grade air filter machines (one for each floor), each costing $1,500, to protect our home from the chemical toxins. These filters are critical for keeping us safe. Without the air filters it's a life and death situation due to my having Chemical Pneumonia and we will continue to suffer chemical exposure facing irreversible health issues due to ongoing exposure. I do not desire my children to become orphans like my husband was an orphan.

I'll also need an Oxygen Generator that is $550 so I can have support with my breathing.

Here's my Amazon gift list so you see... Amazon Gift List

Chemical Pneumonia can lead to death. It can lead to inability to breathe on own that one may need oxygen or be on a ventilator. It's very serious what my body is going through. If we don't have medical grade air filters throughout our house my sickness will not end and will get worse.

My family has been anointed.

The chemicals we were exposed to during and now were and are lethal deadly EPA numbers. It's critical my family gets protection.

Additionally, we need extensive blood tests, long-term medical care, and long-term natural treatments to detoxify our bodies. Unfortunately, the independent doctors we trust don’t accept insurance. With medical bills piling up and my ability to work severely limited, I am now struggling to cover even our basic needs with not taking on new clients the last two weeks as a business owner. If my health continues to decline, I will also need to hire help for my home and children—something I cannot afford.

I am asking for your prayers and financial support to help us recover. Every donation, no matter the size, will bring us closer to healing and protect my children from the long-term effects of this lethal toxic chemical exposure.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and prayers during this difficult time.

May God bless you abundantly for your generosity.

PS we're 15 years as Catholic missionaries. We've fostered over 100 children. We've served homeless, ex-felons, ex-addicts, poor, needy, woman in crisis pregnancy, trafficked, and now we have an online ministry. Last year we fed over 250 homeless. We've brought 5 souls back to their faith last year with one having her baby baptized. We've evangelized and prayed with over 300 souls last year. Our ministry is growing that now we offer Spiritual Direction, Catholic Coaching, and inner healing prayer. We daily offer many prayers and sacrifices for souls. Everything we do is voluntarily done as a Catholic missionary family. DrawnToTheTruth.org is our mission site. We live off of God's providence and provisions.