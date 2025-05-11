Get James North!

(Yes I'm aware the AI image looks nothing like me...)

As many of you know I left Discernment for a Priestly vocation in the Church of England at the end of 2023, following the passing of “Living in Love and Faith” (or Living in Lust and Fornication as I prefer to call it): this was the last straw for me in the CofE’s ongoing slide into heresy and liberalism. On a deeper level however, I have completely lost any confidence that I, as a profoundly traditionalist-conservative Christian, could safely and sustainably operate as a Priest in a Church that openly receives those living in unrepentant mortal sin as full and free members; and this is assuming I would have made it through the discernment process in the first place, which was not at all certain.

The Lord subsequently blessed my stepping out in faith by granting me both a place and funding to study as an independent student at Wycliffe Hall, resulting in what has so far been a glorious 7 months of Theologising, and God being my helper I am currently hoping to enter into Priestly ministry in an independent Anglican body or Similar denomination. At present, my trajectory is pointing towards GAFCON, and I have been in regular contact with our highly esteemed Presbyter @Rev Brett Murphy, regarding the prospect of a placement, and potentially future ministry, with his wonderful congregation at Emmanuel Church, Morcambe.

In order to do so, I’ll be needing your help! My current studies entitle me to almost all of the benefits of a CofE ordinand’s training with basically none of the drawbacks, thank God. One perk I won’t be getting however is funding for summer Church placements, and so it falls to raise the funds myself: If you feel called to support the broader mission of orthodox, traditionalist, faithful anglican ministry in the UK, and especially Rev. Brett’s stated mission to win the northwest for Christ, I’d be immensely thankful if you’d consider donating to my placement fundraiser.

I would ideally like to do this next summer, and am not set on a particular amount of funds and/or time- whatever I can raise against the cost of living will determine for how long I am available to serve at Emmanuel, though I’d ideally like to be available all summer barring a little bit of rest time. Longer term I will be looking into ways I can raise funds for my ministry as (God willing) a Deacon and eventually presbyter as well as setting up a proper accountability network, since outside of the CofE there is no guarantee of a salary/lodging. But the Lord has been faithful so far and his word will not return to him Empty.

May the Lord abundantly and richly bless each one of you, and may we reclaim this land, and the whole world, for Christ our God.

Deus Vult.



