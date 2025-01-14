Supporting Sean Henry & family

On Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Sean Henry went to Stanford for surgery as part of his pancreatic cancer treatment: 60% of his pancreas was removed (tumor + lymph nodes), 33% of his liver was removed, and his spleen and gall bladder were removed. The doctors anticipated him being released from the hospital within 4-5 days. Today is Monday, October 21, 2024, and Sean is still not home. Day 90.

Due to severe post-surgery complications, including kidney infection resulting in dialysis, Sean has been in ICU and is now at Long Term Acute Care Hospital in San Leandro. Sabrina has been holding down the Henry fort, but it is taking a toll. Hayden (their son) is at Chico State and Bonnie (their daughter) is in her senior year at Salinas High School. All of the excitement which normally entails this season of life is dampened with the family separation. Just the driving alone to care for Sean is difficult, not to mention super expensive (you know the gas prices), and Sabrina is not

allowed to stay overnight to be with Sean.





Both sets of parents are deceased, so we, the Henry family friends, humbly send out this request to help them with the expenses and bills piling up due to the unforeseen extended hospital stay after the 7/24 surgery. During this time Sabrina has lost her job that paid for the gas expenses (~$940 a month). If we can help with the gas, utility bill ($350 a month), and car payment ($299 a month) for 12 months the Henry family would have some relief regarding their financial situation, so they can better focus on Sean's healing and celebrating their children's milestones.





We know there are hundreds, if not thousands of people who personally know the Henry family, or know of them through others, and deeply care and love them. They have a special heart for Salinas, especially for the families and children. Many of you may remember Coach Sean when he was involved with the Junior Giants program (through Salinas PAL) where he taught good citizenship, teamwork & healthy nutrition habits. He also coached baseball at Toro and basketball at the Salinas YMCA and Salinas Rec Center (Bonnie’s team!). He volunteers for Vacation Bible School (VBS) and is a major advocate for special education students. From one-on-one personal assistance to addressing the school board & City Council, Sean tangibly helps parents and students acquire the services they need.





He also spent countless hours being a building and Union Representative for teachers in the Pajaro Valley Federation of Teachers (PVFT). He led efforts for pay increases & to save medical benefits for employees.





Together, Sean and Sabrina volunteered for the Celebrate Recovery (CR) ministry helping others find freedom through their relationship with God and the 12 steps that CR teaches. They also volunteered for Young Life helping teens know God loves them and that they have a purpose.





Sean’s life is about investing in the betterment of the mental and spiritual health of kids and adults in his community. Let’s give back to Sean in his family’s time of overwhelming hardship. If 400 individuals donate $50, we will reach our goal to provide financial relief. It's not easy asking for money, so we pray you will consider giving to the Henry family. Please uplift them during this traumatic and scary time.





Sincerely,

Frank and Georgia Garden and friends