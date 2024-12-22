Cat Supplies

Raised:
Merry Christmas!
Sending love to all of you
God bless.
.... for all your needs. Seek the kingdom of God and his righteousness as your first priority and he will give you everything you need. It is a promise that Jesus himself gave, but few test him to see if it is true.
December 22nd, 2024
As we reflect on 2024, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the incredible support and generosity we’ve received from all of you. Your kindness has made an immeasurable difference in the lives of our rescued cats and our own. Each donation, prayer, and message of encouragement has been a blessing, helping us provide the care, food, and medical attention our furry family needs.
This year brought challenges, but it also brought hope and joy, thanks to you. From dental work for Abbee to continued care for our deaf cat Zipper, every dollar has gone toward ensuring our 11 therapy pets feel safe, healthy, and loved.
As we celebrate the holiday season, we’re reminded of the power of compassion and community. Thank you for being part of our journey and for making a difference in ways big and small. Your support means the world to us, and we carry your kindness into the new year with hope and determination.
As we look forward to the New Year, we are filled with hope and excitement for what we can achieve together. Your continued support will be instrumental in our ongoing needs.
Wishing you and your loved ones a blessed Christmas filled with peace, love, and joy. May 2025 bring new opportunities to share kindness and create brighter days.
With heartfelt thanks,
Allan & Lynne
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
December 13th, 2024
Dear Supporters,
As we step into 2025, we are overwhelmed with gratitude for the love and kindness you’ve shown us over the past year. This platform is now 4 years old and with that being said your generous contributions have been a lifeline for our rescue cats, ensuring they receive the food, medical care, and supplies they need to thrive.
On Tuesday of this week, Abbee had to see the Vet for follow-up care from her Dental visit because she had a rebound from her Dental surgery in late October. She suddenly stopped eating, was crying and making noises growling when she tried to eat so I sent an email Sunday night to her Vet. She was seen because they had made notes in her chart that this would probably happen. Her gums were very inflamed and she got a steroid shot to reduce inflammation and was sent home with ten days worth of liquid antibiotics. The Vet did say if her problems continue she will have to have her other teeth extracted.
Thanks to you, we’ve been able to provide a safe, loving home for our therapy pets, who bring us much comfort and joy.
This year, our challenges continue as we strive to meet the ongoing needs of our 11 furry companions, including specialized medical treatments and dental care for some of our seniors. Every dollar you’ve given has been a step toward a healthier, happier life for these precious animals. We’ve also used your support to improve their environment, giving them the love and stability they deserve.
In 2025, our goal is to not only sustain but improve the level of care we provide. With rising costs of veterinary care and supplies, your continued support is more vital than ever. Whether it’s through a one-time donation, a share of our campaign, or just keeping us in your thoughts, you are a cherished part of this journey.
Thank you for believing in us and for standing by our side. Together, we can make next year brighter for our rescue cats and continue showing the world that every life matters.
May your holiday season be as joyful and peaceful as the purrs of a contented cat. Thank you for being a part of our family. Together, we are making a difference, one cat at a time.
Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!
🎄🧑🎄 🎁
With heartfelt gratitude,
Lynne/Allan
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
🎁 P.S. Remember, the spirit of giving is the spirit of love. If you wish to extend your support this festive season we would be very grateful. Let's keep making miracles happen for our furry family. 🐱💖
https://www.instagram.com/boogerroux/
https://www.givesendgo.com/GYMR
PayPal - Boogerroux@gmail.com
CashApp - $Boogerroux
PO Box 242
Ronda, NC 28670
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/boogerroux
December 2nd, 2024
Happy Giving Tuesday!
Giving Tuesday is a global movement of generosity that takes place each year on the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. It’s a day when people come together to support causes they care about, making a positive impact in their communities and beyond. Since its launch in 2012, Giving Tuesday has inspired millions to give back, whether through donations, volunteer work, or acts of kindness. As we take part in this incredible tradition, we invite you to join us in supporting our rescued cats and helping provide the care and love they deserve.
This season of giving reminds us how blessed we are to have supporters like you who care deeply for our rescued cats. As the year comes to a close, we’re reaching out for your help to stock up on much-needed supplies to keep our furry family happy and healthy.
Your support can provide:
Food and treats for growing appetites.
Litter and bedding for cozy, clean spaces.
Vet care essentials to keep everyone purring in good health.
Every little bit makes a huge difference. Your kindness ensures that these once-forgotten souls have the love and care they deserve, and we can’t thank you enough.
[Give Now on GiveSendGo]
We also use PayPal - boogerroux@gmail.com
Cash App - $boogerroux
Mailing address - PO Box 242, Ronda NC 28670
From the bottom of our hearts—and paws—we’re so grateful for your compassion. Let’s make this Giving Tuesday a day to remember for our furry friends!
Warm purrs and gratitude,
Lynne & Allan
P.S. Don’t forget to share our campaign with fellow animal lovers! Every share helps us reach more amazing people like you.
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
November 26th, 2024
Grateful for You & a Special Contest for BoogerRoux 🧡
Dear Donors & Supporters:
As we celebrate this season of gratitude, we want to thank you for the love and support you've shown us and our rescue cats. Your generosity means the world to us and helps ensure our furry friends receive the care they need.
Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with warmth, gratitude, and the joy of cherished moments with loved ones. Grateful for the blessings of family and friendship. Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁🦃
This season, we’re reflecting on all we’re grateful for—including you! Your generosity and kindness brighten the lives of our rescue cats and remind us how powerful compassion can be. Thank you for being part of our journey and for making such a meaningful difference.
We also have some exciting news to share! Our beloved cat BoogerRoux is in a contestant in the America's Favorite Photo contest and it ends in early December. He is currently in the top 5 in his group. After this Thursday the competition enters the Quarter-Finals and then Semi-Finals Round🐱📸
Here's how you can help:
Vote for BoogerRoux to help them win this prestigious title.
Show your support by sharing the contest with fellow cat lovers.
Please vote for my photo in the America’s Favorite Photos competition below:
https://AmericasFavoritePhotos.com/v/ndm2pc
You can VOTE once daily, and today is Double Points, which would help him greatly get back to the first position.
We greatly appreciate your help!
At this time we are in need of several items to get us through December. Our Go Daddy Fee's are due the 28th of November for BoogerRoux's website. Chewy and PetSmart currently have great deals and more to come for Black Friday. This would be a great time to place orders.
We appreciate the support we received this month! Every donation helps us so much!
"Thanksgiving wishes from across the miles from our house to yours. May your home be filled with laughter and happiness!"
Allan & Lynne
#ThankfulHearts #GratitudeGathering
October 30th, 2024
On Monday of this week, our sweet cat Abbee is finally back home after an unplanned but necessary vet visit. She had to undergo dental work, including a tooth extraction, to ensure her health and comfort. We weren’t prepared for this extra cost, but her well-being is our priority.
As a disabled couple caring for 11 beloved rescued pets, we’re reaching out for a bit of help with her vet expenses, totaling $159.02. Any contribution, no matter the size, would be such a blessing and help us keep Abbee happy and healthy.
Our Vet does not allow anyone to charge in-house and make payments rather you have to pay the bill before you leave. We have to use our emergency credit card for all Vet appointments.
I am attaching her bill to be transparent as always.
Our PayPal address is BoogerRoux @gmail.com
CASHAPP is $BoogerRoux
Our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670
Thank you for supporting us and our furry family in any way you can, whether by sharing or donating. 🐾💕
Thank you for your continued prayers for our Furball family!
With heartfelt thanks,
Lynne/Allan
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3)
October 26th, 2024
Dear Friends and Supporters,
As November arrives, we’re reminded of how grateful we are for each of you. Your kindness has been a blessing to our family of rescued cats, who bring so much joy and companionship into our lives.
Our Mission
All of our cats were rescues and have become cherished members of our family. As individuals with disabilities, it’s been challenging to keep up with the growing needs of our feline family. Your support has made a real difference, helping us provide essentials like food, litter, and medical care, allowing our cats to live comfortably and happily at home.
Your Impact
This month, thanks to your donations, we were able to help stock up on nutritious food and supplies to keep them healthy. Seeing their contentment and well-being has been heartwarming, and we couldn’t have done it without you.
November Goals
For this month, our primary needs include food, litter, and the Go Daddy fees (21.00)for our Website that are due for our website name - www.boogerroux.com
Your contributions help us continue to provide a safe, loving environment for our cats, ensuring they’re healthy, comfortable, and well cared for.
How You Can Help
Every dollar goes a long way in keeping our cats happy and well-cared-for. If you can, please consider donating or sharing our campaign. Your support is a lifeline that helps us care for our cats as best as we can.
Thank you for standing by us and for making a difference in our lives and the lives of our beloved cats.
As we reflect this season, we honor the memory of three cherished souls we lost in the months of October and November: Chip (2023), Pandora(2018), and Paisley.(2010) Each of them brought unique joy into our lives.
Chip with his gentle spirit, Pandora with her playful curiosity, and Paisley with her endless affection. They were more than pets; they were family, and their presence filled our days with love and warmth. While they are no longer by our sides, their memory remains deeply woven into our hearts, and their legacy lives on through the love and compassion we continue to give to those still with us.
With heartfelt gratitude,
Lynne/Allan Melby
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
October 2nd, 2024
Hello, October! 🍂 Time to fall in love with cozy sweaters and pumpkin everything.
Thank you very much for the donations that were received last month!!!
Abbee has a birthday on the 21st and she will turn 11.
We wanted to thank you for your prayers for Cinnamon who had to be rushed to the Vet a week ago today after she threw up and we thought she had a UTI from blood in urine on the floor. The Vet gave her a Convenia injection and meds for nausea. Her temperature was normal. She is doing well, eating her normal meals, and being playful again. Cinnamon is one of our Seniors who will turn 16 in January.
In May we took Marcia to the Vet because she was having the same symptoms Juice did when he was diagnosed with Hyperthyroidism and took his life from us in November 2023. She always wanted to eat, and she was very hyper and vocal. We had her Thyroid tested then for the disease and it came back negative. The Vet stated older cats lose weight and muscle mass. Last month we found a website with a recommendation from a friend where we could buy holistic powder to treat her for pancreatitis which is a hidden and sudden disease. We ordered the products and she is taking it with every meal. Her weight has gone up and she is no longer hyper or vocal.
We are continuing to monitor her and our goal is to start taking one cat each month so they can have a physical. I have checked in for pet insurance and it is definitely out of our price range. At this time we have 11 cats after we adopted the "Newbies" last year- Rocky and Cyrus. Marcia and Cinnamon are sisters and they have been with us since 2009.
Here’s a list of what we’re hoping to secure this month:
Cat food (wet & dry): We go through a lot of food each month to keep everyone well-fed.
Litter & litter box supplies: Maintaining a clean, comfortable environment is crucial, and we need a fresh stock of litter. We currently have 3 Litter-Robot machines which are all under warranty and requires a lot of LITTER.
Treats & supplements: For overall health and rewarding our cats for being the wonderful companions they are. These holistic medicines are very expensive but don't have the side effects Western medicine presents and we have several different ones in stock but a few are running low including their probiotics.
I have looked online today at Chewy and PetSmart and there are currently NO deals with coupon codes/ BOGO, or incentives.
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone who reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
Lynne & Allan
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
September 25th, 2024
Cinnamon wants to send thanks to all the purrayers sent to her. We are back 🔙 home. She got a Covenia injection of antibiotics, and oral meds for throwing up (nausea) and she didn't have a fever. There was not enough water in her bladder to express.
They were extremely busy and it was an ⏳ hour wait after check-in. We have been going here for five years now and it is well worth the long drive because they don't gouge you in expenses and do unnecessary labs and tests. Dr. Hicks is old school and was very attentive to Cinnamon. Everyone kept saying how beautiful she was and she had the perfect name. 🐱
Continued prayers for her and all our furbabies. We need to take BoogerRoux soon for a mild eye infection. Our goal is to start taking one each month for routine care; we have just seen a huge drop in donations due to inflation and the Economy. We don't have pet insurance for 11 babies and I have inquired and it would be ultra expensive to us. 😕🏡🐾
I used our Emergency credit card this afternoon to pay this bill. We thank you for your continued support for our furball children. It has been a busy day not expecting this to happen today but Cinnamon started showing signs of being sick around 130 pm and threw up and was showing signs of a possible UTI.
We are expecting large amounts of more rain from Hurricane Helene so we want to be prepared for that and we are praying for everyone out there who may be in her path as well. Life is full of storms and surprises so with that being said enjoy your evening and we will keep you updated on Cinnamon and all the fur babies in our next monthly update.
"Let all who take refuge in You be glad, let them sing for joy."
Psalms 5:11"
August 31st, 2024
Dear Amazing Supporters,
As we welcome the crisp air of September, we are reminded of how much this platform has come together to support our furry children. Your kindness and generosity have allowed us to provide care and comfort to our 11 furballs, and we are incredibly grateful for your ongoing support. However, as we move into the fall season, our need for supplies has grown, and we are reaching out for your help once again.
Thank you so very much for the donations that came in August! With your generous contributions, we have felt the ease of feeling burdened and overwhelmed and we do not take that lightly at all.
As of writing this update, Chewy does not have any sales or deals. We are being very conservative with your donations and comb all merchants to see who has the cheapest prices. This month we were able to save a few dollars by shopping at PetSmart online. Today we are running low on both dry & soft food including Sheba portions, canned Werva, Fancy Feast, and Blue Buffalo Temptations.
How You Can Help:
* Monetary Donations: Any amount helps! Your donations allow us to purchase the exact supplies we need when we need them most. You can also donate here: PayPal - BoogerRoux@gmail.com
CashApp - $BoogerRoux. Our mailing address is: PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670
* Share Our Campaign: Even if you’re unable to donate at this time, sharing our GiveSendGo campaign with your friends and family is a powerful way to help us reach more people who might be interested in supporting our cause. The platform link to share is: GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Thank you for standing by us and for the love you continue to show these wonderful cats. We truly couldn’t do this without you. Let’s make this September one to remember by coming together once more to provide for them.
With heartfelt thanks,
Lynne & Allan
Psalm 36:6 (NIV):
"Your righteousness is like the highest mountains, your justice like the great deep. You, Lord, preserve both people and animals."
July 26th, 2024
Thank you very much for the donations that came in July. With your generous contributions, we have felt the ease of feeling burdened and overwhelmed and we do not take that lightly at all. We understand the ongoing inflation in our Country and how it impacts everybody. Thanks to your continued support we have made a significant impact on all the 11 furbabies we rescued giving them a second chance at happiness and every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to achieving our goal and making a difference in the lives of these adorable companions.
At this time Abbee is overdue for a haircut. She is our big girl who is part Maine and she has problems bathing herself so we have to keep her hair cut. Our groomer Emily has been doing her cuts for three years and she is less than ten minutes from our house and she did increase her rates last year. The last haircut was $35.00.
BoogerRoux's mom aka Moma Cat has a birthday in August. It is a joy to see her get to live with both her sons. Zipper and BoogerRoux are best buds! Nobody would ever imagine she was very feral at one time. Moma Cat will be 12 years old on August 15th.
Chewy does not have any specials or deals as of this update but we are running low on all their supplies including litter, wet and dry food.
We sincerely thank you for your kindness and compassion in helping us care for these wonderful cats. Together, we can create a brighter future for them. Your generosity and support since December 2020 is appreciated more than you can ever know!
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can finalize our monetization. Today we have 1130 subscribers but not enough "views" Thank you very much for helping us make this happen. Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
Once you subscribe hit the button to be notified of all notifications so you will know when a new video has been uploaded.
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them!!!
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
June 20th, 2024
Hello, Summer 2024! We have two special birthdays this month. Today is Jack's 7th birthday! BoogerRoux turns 10 on June 23rd. Don't forget you can watch them and the other furbabies on their YouTube channel here: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
Zipper is doing good. We took him back to the Vet on May 31st for his recheck. His hemoglobin labs had improved and Dr. Williams wants him to continue taking his Iron Supplement with his wet food twice a day. Zipper is more active now and is playing by himself with a new Toy that a friend sent to us recently. It melts our hearts to see him so active and playing. We realized he is left-handed too as he swats with his left paw and it is dominant when he plays. He sits on my lap every night. Thank you for praying for him and Marcia who also has improved.
At this time, we still have a balance on our emergency credit card for their vet visits this year. The statement just came and a payment is due by June 10th. We are thankful to have the card but we are hopeful we can get it paid off very soon.
I just found out Chewy has another Deal - Spend $100.00 and get a $30 E-gift card emailed to you once your order ships to use on a future order. There is a limit of 2 orders per customer. I have placed an order in my cart and we pray we get enough donations before Monday so we can at least place 2 orders to keep our supplies stocked up. We are very low on Werva can chicken, and Temptations wet food, and both those items are included in this deal. THANK YOU for the donations that we have received so far this month!!!
We are deeply grateful for your support and generosity. Your contributions not only help us reach our goal but also show the power of a compassionate community coming together. Thank you for being a part of this journey and for making a meaningful difference. With your help, we can achieve so much more.
Blessings and heartfelt thanks,
Lynne/Allan
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
May 24th, 2024
Dear Supporters,
We wanted to provide an update on our campaign for covering the unexpected vet bills for our beloved cat, Marcia. Thanks to your incredible generosity, we have been able to make significant progress in ensuring Marcia receives the best possible care. She is one of our Senior kitties and is 15 years old. Last week she started showing symptoms that mimicked possible Thyroid issues which claimed Juice last year so we immediately took her to the Vet on Wednesday of this week.
Dr. Williams gave her the T-4 lab test and it came back negative for Thyroid. He did not recommend any other testing and stated older cats sometime lose weight. Marcia is now 6 lbs and has lost 1.6 pounds since her last weigh-in last month at home. I'm continuing to research and most of her sudden symptoms point to dementia or CD - Cognitive Decline which is common in both cats and dogs. There is no cure for CD but we have to make sure she stays comfortable and has no changes in her daily routine. Thank you for your prayers for our Marcia.
Your support means the world to us and makes a real difference in Marcia's health and well-being.
We thank you very much for the donations that were received this month!!! It allowed us to order more Tidy Cat litter to get us through this month.
At this time we are running low on Sheba portions, Fancy Feast Dry, and have opened the last case of Werva chicken. Because of recent shortages, we want to remain stocked up on all the pet supplies.
Our Go Daddy fees for BoogerRoux's website we pay quarterly will be invoiced again the end of this month (May) for $35.97.
This Memorial Day weekend, as we honor the heroes who have sacrificed for our freedoms, let's also come together to help our furry friends. Every contribution, no matter the size, brings us closer to our goal. Please share our campaign with your friends and family to help spread the word.
Thank you for your kindness and support!!!
With gratitude always,
Allan/Lynne Melby
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
April 26th, 2024
Time flies, doesn't it? April has almost come and gone, leaving behind a chapter filled with memories, experiences, and growth.
"Happy Mother's Day to all the amazing moms out there! You are appreciated, loved, and celebrated today and every day. Thank you for all that you do."
Thank you for the donations that came this month that allowed me to place an order last week with Chewy who had a Buy 2 Get 1 Free Sale for the Sheba portions. We also had another donor send us litter and more Sheba that arrived yesterday! At this time we are in need of Probiotics, Fancy Feast dry, and litter. We would like to stay ahead of all of their supplies due to shortages and FedEx delays that we have already dealt with in the past. Our Go Daddy fees for BoogerRoux's website we pay quarterly and they will be invoiced again in May for $35.97.
Zipper is doing so much better after he saw the vet at the end of March for his DX of severe anemia. He has regained his physique, is back to being active and eating his normal diet, and much more. We need to take him back for his recheck of his labs so they can tell us his hemoglobin readings and to see if he needs to continue his anemic liquid drops we are putting in his wet food twice a day. There will not be an office visit charge for the recheck only for the labs and the gas to get up there (1-hour each way). Thank you for praying for our deaf kitty Zipper!!!
Because of the Vet bills for Chip and Juice last October and November, we still have a balance on the emergency credit card of $426.00. We pray we can get that paid off as soon as possible.
Your generosity has been instrumental in our efforts thus far, and we're deeply grateful for your continued support. With your help, we've been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our rescues.
One last request - Would you share our Platform link today when you read this update? Every share could mean reaching out to 35 other people. THANK YOU!!!
GIVESENDGO.COM/GYMR
We also have Paypal and CashApp which do not take fees. Our mailing address is PO Box 242, Ronda NC 28670.
Paypal - BoogerRoux@gmail.com CashApp - $BoogerRoux
Thank you again for your continued support to our Furball family!
With heartfelt thanks,
Allan & Lynne
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
March 29th, 2024
As we commemorate the Good Friday and Easter season, our hearts are filled with gratitude for the blessings of hope, renewal, and compassion. During this time of reflection, we are reminded of the importance of extending kindness and care to those in need, including our beloved furry friends.
We're reaching out to you today with an urgent request for support as we continue our mission to provide essential care and comfort to our furballs. As we approach April 2024, we're faced with a critical shortage of pet supplies necessary to ensure the well-being of our furry companions.
Your generosity has been instrumental in our efforts thus far, and we're deeply grateful for your continued support. With your help, we've been able to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our rescues.
However, as the demand for our services grows, so does the need for essential supplies such as cat food, litter, toys, bedding, and medical supplies. Without these supplies, we risk being unable to provide the level of care and support that these animals deserve.
We humbly ask for your assistance in securing the necessary supplies to sustain our operations in the month of April and beyond. Your donation, no matter the size, will make a tangible impact and help us continue our lifesaving work.
To contribute, please donate here . To refrain from platform fees being taken you can donate also to our PayPal - BoogerRoux@gmail.com or CashApp $BoogerRoux. Our mailing address is:
PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28679 - We want to thank you for the donations in March that helped get our Post Office Box rent paid.
Your support is vital to our mission, and we're immensely grateful for your generosity.
Thank you for being a beacon of hope and compassion for animals in need. Together, we can make a difference and create a brighter future for all creatures, great and small.
Zipper is Home!
He was discharged on Tuesday with a dx of Severe Anemia. He was administered IV fluids for dehydration and given meds to support his hemoglobin and anemia. We have to take him back in 4 weeks for a recheck of his bloodwork for further support and treatment if needed. His vet bill was $247.57. We had to use our emergency credit card and the payment on this card is due by April 11th. Thank you for your prayers for our Zipper who is deaf.
At this time Chewy has a Buy 2 get 3rd FREE for two items we use of Sheba and Temptations gravy packets. If we receive donations I can place an order by Monday before the coupon code SAVEMORE expires.
May you and your loved ones experience the joy and blessings of Easter, and may your hearts be filled with love, peace, and gratitude.
With heartfelt thanks,
Allan & Lynne
2 Corinthians 9:7 (NIV): "Each of you should give what you have decided in your heart to give, not reluctantly or under compulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver."
We're reaching out to our compassionate community to ask for your support in ensuring the comfort and well-being of our feline friends. As we continue to provide loving care for our rescue cats, we're in urgent need of cat litter to maintain their sanitary living environment.
Your donations today would allow me to place an order with Chewy. and would make a world of difference in keeping our furry companions happy and healthy.
Your support means the world to us and directly impacts the lives of these deserving cats. Thank you for considering a donation to help us continue our mission.Thank you for your kindness and generosity.
Sharing our platform also would help us reach out to other donors. https://www.givesendgo.com/GYMR
Thank you so very much!
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3)
Hello everyone, I hope this message finds you well. I'm reaching out today with a humble request for assistance. We rely on our PO box for essential communication for BoogerRoux from his furriends and fans but unfortunately, we're struggling to cover the rent.
Our PO box serves as a vital lifeline for receiving important mail, donations, and communication from our friends and fans on all Social Media platforms for BoogerRoux.
The Challenge: Despite our best efforts, the cost of maintaining our PO box has become a financial burden. With the increased rent to 84.00, we find ourselves unable to cover the rent for the renewal now due. (See image for Box Rent notice we received today from USPS)
You Can Help: Your support can make a significant difference in ensuring our PO box remains open and accessible to everyone who relies on it. Even a small contribution can go a long way in helping us meet our goal. We are aiming to raise 84.00 to cover the rent for our PO box for the next year March 2024-March 2025. (DUE BY MARCH 31, 2024)
Every donation, no matter the size, will bring us closer to achieving this goal and ensuring the continuity of our services.
Why It Matters: Keeping our PO box open is crucial for maintaining communication with our community members, receiving important documents, and continuing our work effectively. Your generosity will directly impact the lives of those we serve and contribute to the well-being of our entire community.: Thank you for taking the time to read our campaign and considering supporting our cause. Your kindness and generosity mean the world to us.
How to Donate: To donate, please donate here and contribute whatever amount you can. Additionally, please share this campaign with your friends, family, and social networks to help us reach more people who can lend a helping hand. Thank you again for your support!!!!
God Bless YOU!!!!!
Lynne & Allan
Deuteronomy 16:17 Every man shall give as he is able, according to the blessing of the Lord your God that he has given you. Prayer for Financial Breakthrough: Lord, because you have freely given to me, help me to freely give back to you and to those around me.
L
As we step into the heart (FEBRUARY) of 2024, I want to take a moment to share with you the incredible impact your donations have made to us. Your unwavering support and generosity continue to be the backbone of our furball rescues to provide essential supplies for them.
Allan and I will celebrate our 19th Wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day. (February certainly holds a special place in our lives.)
We would like to restock and order all supplies for our furball family from Chewy who has yet another E-gift card for $30.00 available only through next Monday. This means once you place an order and it is marked shipped Chewy will apply a 30.00 credit to your account for your next order. Because Stripe is the processor for all donations, they hold our donations for 3-4 days so, any donations made today would be released in time to place an order by Monday at midnight.
Items needed are: SHEBA (4) - 25.98 x 4 = 103.92, Temptations gravy pouches (4) 8.98 x 4 = 35.92,
FancyFeast Dry (2) - 32.58 x 2 = 65.16, Hills Science Savory Turkey Pate (2) - 39.12 x 2= 78.24,
Weruva Chicken Can (2) 31.78 x 2= 63.56 and Tidy Cat Litter (2) 25.48 x 2 = 50.96
TOTAL with Tax - $425.76
To every one of you who has donated, shared our cause, or sent words of encouragement – your support is the lifeline of our mission!!!
Thank you for being a part of our family. We are deeply grateful for your ongoing support and look forward to achieving even more milestones together.
The therapeutic benefits of cats have been recognized and appreciated in many cultures for years.
Our lives are greatly enriched every minute of our day because of these precious creations from God.
I am sharing a recent YouTube link so you can see Rocky and Cyrus who are newbies and have bonded so much to each other! https://rb.gy/3nazrv
One last request - Would you share our Platform link today when you read this update? Every share could mean reaching out to 35 other people. THANK YOU!!!
GIVESENDGO.COM/GYMR
Thank you!
Allan/Lynne
Acts 20:35 (NIV): "In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: ‘It is more blessed to give than to receive.’"
January 20th, 2024
We only have one box of Sheba left to get us through the rest of January and six cans of Werva chicken. 🐾
Our litter is also running low and Chewy has a special now if you order a minimum of 100.00 you get a 30.00 egift card sent once the order is placed and shipped. 🐈
I wouid love to be able to place an order by tonight or tomorrow. 🙏🏻
Your continued support and help is greatly appreciated!!! ❤️
Thank you so much!
Proverbs 11:25: “Whoever brings blessing will be enriched, and one who waters will himself be watered.
Meet Cyrus!!!! He is 9 months old and we adopted him on Tuesday of this week after going through an extensive adoption process that began last week. A person reached out to me on Nextdoor and mentioned a rescue in Mt Airy (Mayberry) that had cats for adoption and I immediately went to their website and saw Cyrus.
After several emails, I completed the three-page adoption form and so the process began. To go and meet any of their furballs you have to complete their application. We were given an appointment for yesterday at 1:00 pm.
The staff greeted us and showed us Cyrus and we saw the other furballs too. It was 💙 at first sight! We got to hold him and he started purring. The adoption fee was then requested next of $150.00💰 They do not accept credit cards so we had to leave and drive to the bank. (Cyrus is fully vetted, microchipped, and surgery, and this reimburses the Vet who does all their work for their rescues.)
We used our bill money 🐾🙏🏻💕 and went back and finished the adoption process and got our departure picture taken that they will upload to their website and social media pages.
Cyrus is so sweet and loves to be held. He is still meeting and getting introduced to his siblings, who are doing the same.
Thank you for your prayers for this transition to go smoothly and for our budget shortfall to be returned for our expenses this month. 🙏🏻
PLEASE consider sharing our platform link so we can increase our donations. Just one share would mean a lot to us. We appreciate your faithfulness, prayers, loyalty, and help.
Love BoogerRoux and Family 💙👨👩👦🐈🐾
And God will generously provide all you need. Then you will always have everything you need and plenty left over to share with others. - 2 Corinthians 9:8 NLT
Dear Valued Supporters,
As we enter the new year, we are filled with gratitude for the journey we’ve shared and the milestones we've achieved together in supporting our cat family in need. This January 2024 update is not just a reflection of our progress but also a heartfelt thank you to each one of you - our incredible donors and advocates.
2023 in Review: A Purr-fect Year of Impact
Thanks to your unwavering support, last year was remarkable. We were able to:
Provide essential supplies during the entire year for our furballs.
Pay off all the Vet debt we incurred from routine and emergency visits.
Our Current Need: January 2024 Pet Supplies:
Tidy Cat Litter (4)- $79.44,
Weruva Paw Lickin' Chicken in Gravy Grain-Free Canned Cat Food, 3-oz, case of 24 - (2) $63.56
Hill's Science Diet Adult 7+ Savory Turkey Entree Canned Cat Food, 2.9-oz, case of 24 (2) -
$78.24
Temptations Creamy Puree Salmon & Chicken Variety Pack Lickable Cat Treats, 0.425-oz, 16 count - 2 boxes - $16.98
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Urinary SO Moderate Calorie Dry Cat Food, 6.6-lb bag - $54.99
TOTAL - $293.21
As inflation continues, so does our need for support. This January, we are focusing on being able to maintain both wet & dry food and litter and never running out. Our current wishlist includes:
Wet and dry cat food -
Cat litter
Toys and enrichment items
Routine Vet Care for several "adult" cats
How You Can Help:
Donate: Every dollar counts! Your donations allow us to purchase supplies at discounted rates.
Share Our Campaign: Spread the word! Share our GiveSendGo page on social media.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Amazon Wishlist: Check out our Amazon Wishlist here: https://www.amazon.com/hz/wishlist/ls/KGLGQNJGJ12D?ref_=wl_share
for specific items you can purchase and send directly to us.
Other donation options here:
PayPal - Boogerroux@gmail.com
CashApp - $Boogerroux
Our mailing address:
PO Box 242
Ronda, NC 28670
A Special Thank You!
We want to give a special shoutout to all of you for your extraordinary support!
Remember, you are a vital part of this journey.
Thank you for your continued support. Here’s to a year filled with kindness, compassion, and lots of purrs!
With heartfelt appreciation,
Lynne/Allan Melby
I will bless those who bless you. (Genesis 12:3) Thank you for your gracious and giving heart.
Happy Anniversary! 🎉 This month marks a significant milestone for our Give Send Go campaign as we celebrate our 3rd year of making a positive impact in the lives of our Rescues. It's a momentous occasion, and we couldn't be prouder of the journey we've shared together.
Over the past three years, our platform has grown into a vibrant community of compassionate individuals dedicated to make sure our monthly needs are met. Together, we've accomplished so much and none of this would have been possible without the unwavering support from every one of you.
As we approach the end of the year, we are filled with gratitude for the incredible support we've received from compassionate individuals like you. Your generosity has been instrumental in providing essential pet supplies to our furry family in need through our GiveSendGo platform.
As we reflect on the impact we've made together, we can't help but feel inspired by the positive change we've brought to the lives of countless pets. However, our mission is far from over, and there are still many animals awaiting our help. As you know, we recently adopted Rocky who is 6 months old. He has brought much love and happiness into our home and has been a token of hope to restore our hurting hearts after losing Chip and Juice in October and November.
This holiday season, we invite you to join us in making a final push to ensure that every pet in need receives the care they deserve. Your contribution can make a significant difference in providing food, shelter, and medical care to our loving companions.
At this time Chewy has a promotion for a $30.00 gift card when you spend $100.00. As previously mentioned a lot of our supplies have been out of stock and we want to make sure we have a good inventory of litter, dry food, and wet food because it's just the time we are living in with inventory being unavailable. Our fur babies go through a lot of litter. I would be so happy to be able to place an order this weekend because Christmas has put a huge crush on deliveries as well.
Pet Supplies needed: Litter - (4) - 91.96, Wervua Chicken (2 cases) - 63.56, Sheba Portions - (4 Cases )
103.92, Fancy Feast dry food (2 bags) - 65.16, and Royal Canin S/D - (1 bag) - 54.99, Hill Science Diet
Can (wet food) 2 cases - 78.24. - TOTAL (with tax) $489.87
Together, we can end the year on a high note, knowing that we've made a lasting difference in the lives of pets who rely on our collective compassion. Your continued support means the world to us, and we are grateful for each and every contribution.
Thank you for being a vital part of our mission. Wishing you a joyous holiday season and a wonderful start to the New Year!
With heartfelt appreciation,
Lynne & Allan
"In everything I did, I showed you that by this kind of hard work we must help the weak, remembering the words the Lord Jesus himself said: 'It is more blessed to give than to receive.'"
In shadows' soft embrace, whiskers gently brushed, A feline friend, in memories hushed. Paws that danced in moonlit gleam, Now echoes of a cherished dream.Eyes that held a universe of grace, Now stars adorning heaven's embrace.
Furry whispers in the silent night, A bond that lingers, pure and bright.Though fur may fade, the love remains, In gentle rains and sunlit lanes. In the tapestry of joy and loss, Your paw prints linger, a timeless gloss.
We love you Juice. 🐾🌈🐈💔
As the holiday season unfolds and the spirit of generosity fills the air, we wanted to take a moment to express our heartfelt gratitude for your incredible support of our pet supplies platform.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gIdF4U-tfFU
Thank you for the 20-dollar donation that came in today. We will be able to pick him up within the next 10 days. His cremation bill was paid $110.00 and we used our emergency credit card. Please continue to keep our family in much prayers..
God Bless You,
Genesis 1:20-25
And God said, "Let the water teem with living creatures, and let birds fly above the earth across the vault of the sky." So God created the great creatures of the sea and every living thing with which the water teems and that moves about in it, according to their kinds, and every winged bird according to its kind. And God saw that it was good. God blessed them and said, "Be fruitful and increase in number and fill the water in the seas, and let the birds increase on the earth."
These verses describe the beginning of Earth's existence, in which God paused all the other work in order to create animals. He deemed them "good" and urged them to increase in number.
I am at a loss for words right now. Juice lost his battle with his thyroid disease sometime during the night. He saw the Vet at the end of September and she was bragging about his weight gain and told us to bring him back in a month for a recheck which we did and he was still doing well. During this time we lost Chip exactly a month ago.
On Wednesday of this week, he stopped wanting to eat and showed a soft labored breathing. Anyone who is a pet parent knows as does the pet the time their life is transitioning over to their forever home.
He only drank water late last night and jumped into my lap long enough for me to talk to him, kiss him and he jumped back down and pressed his little head against the cat scratcher column in the den. We were going to take him to the Vet this morning but when we got up his lifeless body was found under the table against the windows where the cat beds are.
We are leaving shortly to take him to our Vet for cremation services (110.00) that has to be paid upfront. They are using a new contractor servicer that handled Chip last month and I will at least get more memories of Juice as we did for Chip. This is the 8th Rescue cat we have saved and now lost. Our small bookcase in our bedroom is getting full of urns but this is the life of being a pet parent.
Please pray for our hearts because they are numb and broken. We will miss Juice sitting at our door crying asking for breakfast as he did yesterday morning even though he was unable to eat.
For many of us, pets are more than just companion animals. They truly become like members of our family. And when they die, we mourn them in much the same way we would any other family member. We experience a tremendous sense of grief and loss, and struggle to find ways to process our emotions. It can feel isolating because not everyone realizes how deep the death of a pet can cut.
We thank you once again for your support and prayers for our family.
“They will not go quietly,
the cats who’ve shared our lives.
In subtle ways they let us know
their spirit still survives.”
Wishing you a Thanksgiving filled with warmth, gratitude, and the joy of cherished moments with loved ones. Grateful for the blessings of family and friendship. Happy Thanksgiving! 🍁🦃
We are so thankful for all of your support to our Furball family since the end of 2020 when this platform began.
A quick update to let you know Saber is doing so much better from his tooth extractions 2 weeks ago. He is only able to still eat soft food. We have added a new pate canned food for him to our Amazon Wish list.
Juice has started a new prescription diet of soft-can food specifically for his Thyroid disease. It came this week and the Vet stated it would replace the medication he has been on for over a year. He will go back to the Vet in a month for a recheck of his Thyroid levels. This food is very expensive but Juice had started spitting out his medicine and I was able to find this food at Chewy. Thyroid disease is a horrible illness for people and pets!
Thank you so very much for the donations that came in which allowed us to pay off our huge Vet bill balance on our emergency credit card. I was able to also use these funds to get the new food mentioned above from Chewy as well.
Please enjoy your Thanksgiving next week with family and friends! We will be home with our furball family and cooking a small spread of food. This will be our second year not buying a turkey. Instead, we opted for turkey slices out of the deli that we purchased last week and put in the freezer (The cost of groceries now is beyond insane!) I will bring it out and make turkey gravy for our main course. We have sweet potatoes fresh from our garden and we look forward to having them.
"Thanksgiving wishes from across the miles from our house to yours. May your home be filled with laughter and happiness!"
Allan & Lynne
#ThankfulHearts #GratitudeGathering
I Welcome November - A refreshing time of year! November also represents the prime time for the colorful leaves of Fall foliage and Thanksgiving.
In the last 3 months, we have had several unexpected cat emergencies and one loss. As you already know we lost Chip on October 23rd after a sudden health decline. We picked up his urn/ashes yesterday and are still at a loss for words. Not long after getting home yesterday, we noticed Saber our Maine was drooling very badly and he just wasn't himself. I googled his symptoms and found out it most likely was related to gum & teeth issues. Allan opened his mouth and one front fang tooth was gone. We took him in early this morning along with Juice who was due for his thyroid recheck after his medicine was adjusted at the end of September. Saber had to have emergency surgery and they had to remove two more teeth that were loose. He is on medicines and resting at home. The vet said this is common (tooth loss) in adult cats. Juice got a good report as his blood work was good and his thyroid levels didn't go up but she still wants them down a little more. Please remember them both in prayer. (The picture attached today is Saber after we got home with him from his emergency surgery)
Zipper is also doing good. He was taken to the vet also in September for a head tilt that was diagnosed as an inner ear infection. Zipper is a special needs cat because he is deaf. Thank you so much for praying for him.
With this being said we have paid $851.08 in Vet bills since September. It seems like every time we are able to pay down or pay off the emergency credit card life happens and it is on life support again. We have not even been to the grocery store in 3 weeks. No matter what life throws at us God sends his angels to provide just in time. We were also blessed with a gas, Chewy, and Walmart gift card that I used to get pet litter and Sheba. The gas card was greatly needed since we traveled to Sparta NC to our Vet 8 times (almost 300 miles).
We have been blessed with food/litter donations in the last couple of weeks! Shortages of litter are still real so we want to stock up on litter and food at least to get us through December. You can watch our donations on our YouTube channel here: www.youtube.com/@boogerroux. We still are so close to having 1000 followers (951) today and if you can subscribe and ask a friend that would be a blessing to us!
We want to THANK YOU for the donations that came in last month.
Please pray that we can meet the deadline to pay off the emergency credit card. I am very grateful to have the card but it's so overwhelming to owe money with a very high interest rate.
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone who reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
God Bless you!
Lynne/Allan
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
I wanted to take a moment to express my heartfelt gratitude for your generous contribution toward Chip's final vet expenses. Your support means the world to us, and it has made a significant difference during this challenging time.
Chip has been a beloved member of our family since 2010. Your kindness and thoughtfulness have not only helped ease the financial burden but have also provided us with the emotional support we needed during this period.
Your contribution went directly towards his vet bills for his long hospital stay of a week
and his cremation and urn.
Your generosity and compassion have touched our hearts, and we are truly grateful for your donations.
Once again, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your kindness and support during this challenging time. We are blessed to have you in our lives.
Warmest Regards,
Lynne & Allan Melby
In loving memory of our dear Chip🐾 Forever in our hearts, you brought so much joy and love into our lives. Rest in peace, sweet friend. 💔 #InLovingMemory #Chip
May 10 2010 - October 23 2023
Sometimes we have to say goodbye knowing we did all we could. Dr. Nash talked to us when we went to see Chip this afternoon. The staff took us back to see him and it was very emotional seeing how much he had declined. 🐾💔
Dr. Nash told us that he was getting worse and he suspected it was his time to be set free. The only option maybe was steroids but he recognized us and tried to whimper. He still was not eating or drinking and had an IV. He could not even lift his head. 🐾💔
We will be able to bring him home in two weeks after they receive him back from the Cremation facility they use. At this time we were so distraught we did not ask how much the final bill was. Chip has been in the hospital since last Tuesday. They said we could settle the bill when we pick him up.💔
If you want to help with these final expenses for Chip please call the Vet at 336-372-8744 and reference his name
Chip Melby. 🙏🏻
Our PayPal account is BoogerRoux@gmail.com
Please pray for us because this was so unexpected. 🙏🏻
Love BoogerRoux & Family 👨👩👦💔🐾
We thought Chip was doing better. He was at the Vet last Friday and all his blood work was ok. She could not get a urine specimen because his bladder was empty which is because he had stopped eating and drinking.
She gave him antibiotics which he started Friday night. 🐾
Chip has always been a very nervous and stand offish cat here. He does not mingle with any of the others and keeps to himself. 🐱
He took his meds okay and we were giving him his calorie liquids which he tolerated. 🆗
Yesterday he ate by himself the first time and we continued giving him water through a syringe. 🐾
Last night he looked very lethargic and this am he would not eat again. 🐱
We got at the vet at 10 am (long drive) and he saw the owner this time Dr Nash who reran his bloodwork and he said all looked ok and then he suggested doing an xray to rule out other serious things like a tumor.
We had to go back out to the waiting room to wait for results. 🔙
Dr Nash came back out and said his xray was clear. He kept him because he was very dehydrated and administered an IV. 🐱
We are to call in the am for an update. 📞
Chip was our cat that escaped in 2017 and was gone 68 days. I prayed and prayed for him to find his way back. That was the same year I had my mini-stroke. 🙄
He's always been a healthy cat and this happened so quickly. 😢
I have no idea how much this Vet bill will be but if anyone can donate just a dollar it will help us. As I mentioned yesterday we had three Vet bills since September and this will be the fourth when we can bring Chip home. 🐾
Our PayPal account is BoogerRoux@gmail.com.
Cash App is $BoogerRoux
If you'd rather call the Vet to help their phone number is 336-372-8744. Our balance is zero because I've been paying with our emergency credit card. The payment for this is due by November 7th. 👀
Please pray for Chip and that he can come home soon.🙏🏻
Love BoogerRoux and Family 🐾🏡
"Grief is like the ocean; it comes on waves ebbing and flowing. Sometimes the water is calm, and sometimes it is overwhelming. All we can do is learn to swim.
We took Chip to the Vet shortly after 12 noon yesterday after we noticed he still was not eating well and appeared to be lethargic. When he ate he threw his food back up which is not like him at all.
Dr. Darnell did blood work which all came back fine. She was worried about his kidneys.
He is on Augmentin (antibiotic) and ate a little after we got him back home. He rested much better in his cat carrier while coming home than going to the Vet. She is treating him for a UTI. 🙏🏻🐾
As you know Juice was just there on 092723 and got put back on his medication. He has started throwing up clear liquid multiple times a day which is a side effect of the medicine for his thyroid. She told us to reduce the dosage from 1/2 pill twice daily to 1/4 pill twice daily. They will recheck his bloodwork in two weeks.🐾
Lastly, we discussed Zipper who was recently there on 90623 as well with an ear infection. He had run out of his antibiotics so she gave us more antibiotics and ear medicine for his ear. If he needs to come back after these meds are used up he will be going back.🐱
If anyone would like to defray the cost of Chip'svet bill and the last two for Juice and Zipper that we paid for using our credit card it sure would help us a lot. The balance after today is $390.87. I have to make a payment on the card by November 8th. If I don't pay the entire balance I will be charged 29% percent interest. (I had just paid this card off in August.)
Our PayPal account is BoogerRoux@gmail.com 🐾
I want to thank you for your understanding and support during this time. Your support means a lot to us and to Chip, Juice, & Zipper!
Thank you for being a part of Chip's life, and I'll be sure to keep you updated on his progress. We are grateful for your friendship and concern. Thank you for your prayers and support for our furballs!!!!
Love BoogerRoux and Family 🐾🙏🏻🏡💜
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
Hello, October! 🍂 Time to fall in love with cozy sweaters and pumpkin everything.
We took Juice back to see Dr. Darnell last Wednesday for a recheck of his bloodwork and
much-needed exam. If you have been following this platform you know he became sick
last May and was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism and put on medications. This is a
common medical condition both in cats and dogs. The meds stabilized him and he
then had a recheck in August 2022 and his hyperthyroidism became hypothyroidism meaning
his thyroid levels were very low so she took him off the medications. We weigh all the
cats here once a month and chart their weights and we noticed Juice was losing weight
again and he had become very hyper again more at night time to the point he was having
to wear his thundershirt to keep him calm. He looked frail (even though he eats like a horse
throughout the day) and we knew we had to get him
back to see his Vet. The bloodwork confirmed that the disease was back and the thyroid
levels were much higher than the original diagnosis last May. His Kidneys are okay and those levels
have not changed because we have been giving him (3) holistic meds for this of Epakitin,
Rehmania 8 and Pet Tao Soothe Bladder. which he tolerates well because it is
mixed in with his wet food in the morning/evening with the Temptations Creamy Puree.
Juice has to go back for a recheck in 4 weeks. The Vet bill was $107.20 and we used
our emergency credit card. It is a 45 mn drive each way so we used most of
the gas in our vehicle. PLEASE keep him in your prayers. The only other option
to rid this permanent disease is Radiation Iodine
Therapy we were told about last year which is very expensive. and he would have to be referred
out. The Specialist that is close to us is in Winston-Salem and over an hour away. I have not
called to see how much it is now and we just pray that God will heal him. Last year's quote
was 1875.00.
At this time we are in need of cat litter. For whatever reason when I placed a large order
this week Chewy was out of the Scoop Away as were other companies. There are rumors that
pet supplies are going to become scarce again so I was able to place another order at
PetCo for delivery of 2 buckets of Tidy Cat litter which will be delivered by UPS tomorrow.
We want to THANK YOU for the donations that came in last month. I was able to pay off
the Klarna app expenses we had incurred from three different Chewy orders. I would like
to be able to pay off the Vet bill on the credit card before the interest charges are added that
we used last week for Juice's checkup.
Zipper is doing very well and tolerated all of the antibiotics he was given when he had to
go see the Vet for what was diagnosed as an inner ear infection. Thank you for your prayers
for him! He is deaf and his head is no longer tilted.
We sincerely thank you for your kindness and compassion in helping us care for these
wonderful cats. They mean the World to us and give us much happiness and support.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers.
Today we are at 954 subscribers.. Once we reach 1k we will be able to monetize our channel.
Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone who reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
Thank you so very much for the donations that came in after our last update!!!
We are breathing a lot better and will be using the funds once they are processed
through Stripe (this is the organization that GSG uses to process their transactions.)
Tuesday early morning around 345 am our little deaf Kitty - Zipper woke us up in much
distress crying and his head was bobbling. He could not walk and we crated him and
got him to our Vet as soon as they opened. Upon examination the Vet said he had an
inner ear infection and was running a high fever. He was kept over night and we just
got home with him. He has medication to finish over the next 7 days and the dr said
his head will be tilted slightly for a few more days until the infection is gone.
The Vet bill was 71.59. I used our emergency credit card to pay this bill because the
donations here are still being processed.
Zipper looks so much better and he ate an entire pack of Sheba portions once he got
settled in. I plan to place an order with Chewy hopefully this weekend once the
monies are available. I will also be paying off our Klarna account used for the
last two Chewy orders this Summer.
"Your prayers like whispers in the night,
Have filled my heart with pure delight.
With gratitude, my soul does sing,
For the blessings your prayers do bring."
God Bless YOU!
Allan & Lynne Melby
As we enter the month of September, we come before you with humble hearts, recognizing your infinite wisdom and grace. We thank you for the blessings of the past months and for the opportunities that lie ahead.
Lord, grant us the wisdom to make wise decisions, the patience to endure trials, and the compassion to show love and kindness to others. Let this month be a time of growth, both spiritually and personally.
.....We have just opened our last bag of cat litter and also the last bag of dry Fancy Feast for the furballs this
week.
I placed 2 new orders from Chewy in August totaling 191.21 using the Klarna app and
I am still paying on the June 3rd Chewy order of 110.15.. Our total balance owed today for
the Klarna app is 234.72. (See picture)
We hope we can pay this balance off asap so the app can be used again for more supplies
greatly needed.
We are very stressed over this balance.
If I can pay this 234.72 off, I can place a new order with Chewy this week.
Once again, thank you for your incredible generosity and support. We couldn't do what we do without caring individuals like you. Your contributions have a lasting and meaningful impact, and we are truly grateful for your ongoing support.
We wish you a very blessed September from our family to yours!
God Bless you,
Allan & Lynne
"Praising God and enjoying the favor of all the people. And the Lord added to their number daily those who were being saved." Acts 2:47
Thank you very much for the donations that came in August. We were able to pay off our emergency credit card we only use when we need it for Chewy and Vet bills. I currently have an outstanding balance with Klarna an app I use that allows purchases to be spread out every two weeks or monthly depending on the purchase order amount. An order was placed with Chewy on August 10th for 134.99. I'd like to be able to pay that off early because they do charge interest. The first payment is due Sept 11th for 22.50 and would pay off in February 2024.
Today we are almost out of litter again and there is one small bag of Fancy Feast left that will get us through next week.
We sincerely thank you for your kindness and compassion in helping us care for these wonderful cats. Together, we can create a brighter future for them. Your generosity and support since December 2020 is appreciated more than you can ever know!
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link below it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
Thank you very much for the donations that came in July. With your generous contributions, we have felt the ease of feeling burdened and overwhelmed and we do not take that likely at all. We definitely understand the ongoing inflation in our Country and how it is impacting everybody. Thanks to your continued support we have made a significant impact on all the 11 furbabies we rescued giving them a second chance at happiness and every donation, big or small, brings us one step closer to achieving our goal and making a difference in the lives of these adorable companions.
At this time we are in dire need of Scoop Away cat litter. We have just opened up our last 4-pack. Jack needs his special diet Royal Canin that requires a prescription from Chewy. He has been on his diet for almost two years now and is doing great. Abbee our 9-year-old Maine Coon/Torti mix had her hair last cut in March and her hair is way past due to be cut. The groomer went up from 20 to 25 dollars when she got her hair cut last time. I have scheduled her appointment for this Thursday at 2:00 pm.
We sincerely thank you for your kindness and compassion in helping us care for these wonderful cats. Together, we can create a brighter future for them. Your generosity and support since December 2020 is appreciated more than you can ever know!
BoogerRoux's mom aka Moma Cat has a birthday this month. It is a joy to see her get to live with both her sons. Zipper and BoogerRoux are best buds! Nobody would ever imagine she was very feral at one time.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 950. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
We are running very low on the Temptations Creamy Puree for
JUICE. I opened the last box this week and he has 4 packets left.
- - -Chewy actually has it on SALE today BUY TWO GET 3RD FREE!
We just opened the last bag of Fancy Feast as well.
July has been a Long month.
I would like to place an order today if possible so we do not run out
of Juice's Creamy Puree he needs to help dispense his meds.
Thank you very much.
BoogerRoux & Family
Thessalonians 5:18 - "Give thanks in all circumstances, for
this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."
We are kindly reaching out to you today to request enough funding to place an order with Chewy. With limited resources, we rely heavily on the generosity of our community members here to meet the ongoing demands of our precious pets.
I have placed an order with Chewy and it is pending in my cart:
Order Total:$271.30
Cast your cares on the LORD and he will sustain you, he will never let the righteous be shaken.
Psalm 55:22
Our pets are important members of our families, and keeping them happy and healthy is crucial. However, the costs associated with pet ownership can add up quickly for those like us who are existing on fixed incomes and lost their livelihoods from health loss. Food to medical care adds up quickly and is very overwhelming to us. That's why we need your continued help using this platform to be able to provide for them. Not only does your donation help our pets it also makes a difference in our lives as pet owners.
Owning a pet provides many positive benefits including companionship, increased emotional well-being, and improved physical health. By your continued support, you are helping to ensure that pets and their owners can continue to experience these benefits.
At this time we need to be able to take Moma cat ) - BoogerRoux's mom to the vet for a check-up. She has been less active in the last week and is not meeting us in the morning when it's their feeding time. I fed her today while she was still in her cat condo. While cats cannot communicate with us their emotions do. We rescued Moma cat in 2015 a year after BoogerRoux was found on our deck almost dead. She was very feral and would have another litter of kittens which is how we were able to catch her and one of the kittens then who we also rescued named Zipper.
Juice continues to thrive but also is in desperate need to have blood work rechecked to monitor his thyroid gland. We did their monthly weigh in's last week and he did not gain any more weight from May rather he lost about 1/2 pound. He eats throughout the day and is very alert and we just need peace of mind that his labs are still okay.
I would like to be able to place an order with Chewy by next week to replenish all their supplies including litter, and wet & dry foods, and make sure we do not run out. I opened the last box of Sheba this morning. Thank you for considering to continue supporting our efforts to provide these supplies to our fur ball family.
We had 2 birthdays this month. Jack our youngest turned 6 on June 20th. BoogerRoux turned 9 on June 23rd.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 937. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
We hope everyone enjoys a happy and safe July 4th filled with good food, fun fireworks, and quality time spent with family and friends!
Warm Regards,
Lynne & Allan Melby
Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus Christ. - 1 Thessalonians 5:15-18
Thank you to those who sent donations last week so we could pay off our emergency credit card!!!!
This month we are in need of wet and dry food and litter. Due to inflation, prices seem to continue to increase at Chewy. I want to be able to place an order by Monday. The total needed for June supplies is 300.00.
We have 2 birthdays this month. Jack our youngest will be 6 on June 20th. BoogerRoux turns 9 on June 23rd.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 929. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
From our family to yours we want to wish you a very happy Memorial Day weekend!!!
“This is the day we pay homage to all those who didn’t come home. This is not Veterans Day, it’s not a celebration, it is a day of solemn contemplation over the cost of freedom.”
At this time we once again had to use our emergency credit card to fulfill much-needed pet supplies in May. This platform has received NO donations this month so this was our only option to get some supplies. The balance on our credit card is 295.27 due by June 10, 2023. We pray that this balance can be paid on time before the due date.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 921. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
Thank you so very much for the donations that came to help us pay off the emergency credit card for Saber's emergency Vet visit last month! Saber is doing good and has not had any more issues.
We also want to thank the donor who shipped us a brand new Litter Robot last month!!!! What a huge burden this lifted off our shoulders. The kitties are so happy and it has made a huge difference for them! Thank you John!!!! Here is the link to watch this gift being opened: https://youtu.be/mbeycETGtrw
At this time we are in need of 2 cases of Sheba wet portions (25.98 each), Scoop Away litter (22.99 each) Fancy Feast dry food (32.58), Werva can chicken for Juice (39.89), and one case of Blue buffalo Tastefuls (14.48). I would like to place an order with Chewy by the end of this week.
I just replenished Jack's special Science Diet dry food last month and it usually last 3-4 months since he is still eating from his pet feeder.
Today is Juice's 13th birthday!!! He continues to do good and we are hopeful we can take him to his Vet this month for much-needed blood work to recheck his panels. Based on his last recheck that visit would cost around 150.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 881. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
God Bless you,
Allan/Lynne Melby
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
It's hard to believe that April is almost here! Wow, how time flies the older you get. We want to thank you so much for your continued support of love, support, donations, and prayers for our fur babies.
We are drastically short on supplies to carry us through April at this time. We are in need of litter, both wet and dry food for our fur babies. I want to be able to place an order with Chewy as soon as possible. Our average funds spent/needed per month averages 250-300 dollars*
Juice needs to see his Vet so he can have his blood work checked. He has been doing great and has gained another pound since last month. Looking at pictures of him still reminds me of how much weight especially muscle mass he has lost since becoming sick last year. He remains on 3 holistic medications for kidney disease and he has a birthday coming up in May. He will be 13 years old.
If you use YouTube we would like for you to subscribe to our channel so we can reach 1K subscribers. Today we are at 821. Once we reach 1k we would be able to monetize our channel. Thank you very much for helping us make this happen :) Here is the direct link: https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
I'm thankful for the month of March arriving.
With it, Winter will slowly disappear and make space for Spring to come.
More and more flowers start to bloom. Birds are returning and the weather is starting to get warmer.
We want to give our thanks to everyone who has faithfully donated to our platform since it began in December 2020. I had no idea of the outcome but again we are so thankful for your support, donations, prayers, and love. Without this platform, we would not be able to provide for our furballs. A big thank you for the donations that came last month that helped us maintain supplies.
I want to invite you to subscribe to our YouTube channel here at this link:
https://www.youtube.com/@boogerroux
Please subscribe, like, and hit the notifications tab to be notified when a new video or short is released.
We are so close to having 1K subscribers. It would be a blessing to achieve this!
With that being said at this time we are in need of both wet and dry food for the furballs. Our PO Box rent notice came yesterday. It is due by 03-31-23. BoogerRoux has this PO Box to receive fan club mail, gifts, and holiday mail. The rent is 78.00. I cannot believe how expensive it is now.
I would love to be able to place an order by the end of this week from Chewy.
Two Boogerroux fan club members gifted us two weeks ago with 8 4-packs of Scoop Away so we are good on litter for now.
Our furball kids send purrs and hugs for all the donations that provided them with their needs!
If anyone would like to send mail to us our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Our kitties are so thankful for all the help, love, and support for them.
Lynne & Allan
"Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God." (Philippians 4:6)
The border between spring and winter is what we all call, February. Another month has completed and we want to thank all of you who helped us maintain our supplies for January! Your support is so appreciated and we can't thank you enough.
Allan and I will celebrate our 18th Wedding anniversary on Valentine's Day. February certainly holds a special place in our lives.
At this time we are in need of litter, Werva Chicken can food for the seniors, and Fancy Feast dry food. We continue to have to manually clean and turn the old Litter Robot machine that is out of warranty and broken.
Here is a link to our YouTube channel (video) we filmed yesterday which shows what a morning in the life with our 11 furballs is like. Please like, share, and subscribe to get notifications when we upload future videos.
Pls, continue to share our platform link so we can get more exposure.
The link is: http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
We also have a PayPal account: boogerroux@gmail.com
Our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670 if anyone would like to send us mail.
Matthew 25:40
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
God Bless you
Allan & Lynne
If anyone would like to support us financially our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Our PayPal address is: godsavedme47@yahoo.com
Please continue to share our campaign platform link via your Social Media platforms and emails so that we may be able to reach out to others. The link is GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
We thank you very much for all your support, donations, and prayers for us!
God Bless you always,
Lynne & Allan
And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’ – Matthew 25:40
I wanted to send this out yesterday but this platform was down all day due to maintenance.
Welcome November! Another year is almost gone and with that being said "Thank you for the donations that came last month! " We are currently in need of funding to help replace a Litter Robot machine asap which has been out of warranty now for over 2 years.
Royal Canin Veterinary Diet Adult Urinary SO Moderate Calorie Dry Cat Food, 6.6-lb bag Pet: Jack $47.49
Pet: Jack $54.49
This morning Zipper was not getting out of his bed to eat and we realized he had a low-grade fever. We are giving him antibiotics per the Vet which were on hand from our last cat that was sick. He has eaten and gone back to bed.
Juice is doing very well. He has gained almost another pound since the end of September! He is due to go back to the Vet for a recheck of his blood panels.
Thank you for your prayers!!!
If anyone would like to support us financially our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Our PayPal address is: boogerroux@gmail.com
Please continue to share our campaign platform link via your Social Media platforms and emails so that we may be able to reach out to others. The link is GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
In Christ,
Lynne & Allan
Rejoice always, pray continually, give thanks in all circumstances, for this is God's will for you in Christ Jesus Christ. - 1 Thessalonians 5:15-18
This year is sure going by so fast! It's officially Fall and we want to first thank you for the continued support of our campaign. Welcome OCTOBER!
Juice has now been off of his medication for a month but is showing signs again of the same behavior he did prior to taking him in May when he was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism. He is constantly wanting to eat even after he ate. If you walk into the kitchen to our laundry area where some of their food bowls are he is right back begging for food. He's very vocal and woke us up this morning trying to climb over the tri-fold door that separates our bedroom from the dining room. I am very upset to see him like this so we will need to take him back for a re-check. Blood work will be needed again so we are looking at 115.00 for this visit
Abbee our mixed Calico-Main Coone has a birthday this month. She will be 9 years old. She was rescued in 2014 very frail and lethargic and had been abandoned by a neighbor. Abbee is a very sweet girl and I have posted a picture of her in this update.
At this time we are in need of Scoop Away Litter, and Sheba Portions, and it's time to order Jack's special food both wet and dry which requires a prescription on file with Chewy. (Royal Canin) His can of food and one bag of dry are over 100.00. Jack was put on a diet last December when he was examined by the Vet and found to have crystals. Jack is our last rescue (2017) and is 5 years old. He was our greeter here when we came to look at the house we currently live in.
We want to give our thanks to everyone who has faithfully donated to our platform since it began in December 2020. I had no idea of the outcome but again we are so thankful for your support, donations, prayers, and love. Without this platform, we would not be able to provide for our furballs.
It was 2 years ago this month that BoogerRoux won America's Favorite Pet Contest and was featured in Catster magazine (Jan/Feb 2021 issue) He has feline down syndrome and you can read more about BoogerRoux at his website. www.boogerroux.com
Our furball kids send purrs and hugs for all the donations that provided them with their needs!
If anyone would like to send mail to us for the upcoming holidays our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Please know at any time you can also donate to our PayPal account at boogerroux@gmail.com
If everyone that reads this could share our link it would help us get more exposure.
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
In Christ,
Lynne & Allan
Juice
Johnny Cash
Saber
Jack
BoogerRoux
Abbee
Marcia
Cinnamon
Chip
Whiteside aka Moma Cat
Zipper
Philippians 4:6-7
Do not be anxious about anything, but in everything by prayer and supplication with thanksgiving let your requests be made known to God. And the peace of God, which surpasses all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus. —
We hope you have had a good Summer! It's hard to believe Fall is just around the corner.
Thank you for the donations that came this month! We currently are in need of both wet and dry food and litter for September.
We also are still trying to replace the older Litter Robot that is out of warranty and continues to get stuck when running its cycle. Allan has to manually clean it by removing the cover and playing around with the controls that have sensors damaged and that no longer work. I used the donations last Spring to buy a new machine and with 11 furballs we actually need three Litter Robots but we are praying we can get at least one soon to replace the damaged machine that is several years old.
Juice's estimate for the Iodine Radiation Therapy is 1795.50. and will cure his hyperthyroidism so he does not have to take medicine for the rest of his life.
Their office is in Huntersville NC which is 100 miles from where we live. He will be admitted and have to stay two nights. I did email our Vet yesterday so they can finalize his referral so that we can get him seen as soon as possible.
Please continue to pray for Juice and that the funds needed for his therapy injection, a replacement for the Litter Robot, and September pet supplies will be received.
Please continue to share our platform link so we can get more exposure.
The link is: http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
We thank you very much for all your support, donations, and prayers for us!
Lynne/Allan Melby
And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’ – Matthew 25:40
Juice was discharged from the Vet on Wednesday, June 1, and was doing ok until we got home. We watched him get out of his carrier and walk straight to his water bowl and start drinking water like he had not had anything to drink since leaving home on Memorial Day. We called Dr. Nash and he told us to bring him back. Mind you it is a 45-minute drive each way. We got there when they were getting ready to close and one of the other doctors saw Juice and gave him a shot for nausea. She also did an Xray to make sure there was nothing going on in his stomach (digestive) related. The xray was normal. She also dispensed some other meds to have on hand.
Fast forward to today and Juice continues to do well. His appetite is good and I am letting him eat as much as he wants. He has gained .3 lbs and we are suppose to take him back to the Vet at the end of this month to have his Kidney panels rechecked. When he was discharged they were normal again which is good news and means his medication he started on May 9th when he was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism is working.
My heart is so happy to have him home again!
Keep praying for him and all our other furballs. Our Vet expenses since last December have surpassed 1400.00.
The Radiation therapy injection Juice needs is 1795.50 and will cure his hyperthyroidism so he does not have to take medicine the rest of his life.
In the Cat room here at home we have two Litter Robots. One was purchased last year and is working fine. The other one is about 8 years old and the sensors appear to be going out and so is the module. When this happened several years ago the Company told us our warranty was out. These machines have worked out well for us and we actually could use a third one but for now we are looking at having to replace the older model that has quite some age on it and is out of warranty. It jams when it is going through the cycle mode and we are having to manually take it apart, dump the litter, and put it back together. The Website for this machine is here if you would like to see what it looks like. https://www.litter-robot.com
The new model is $649 and preorders are guaranteed to ship early August 2022. If we did not have maxed out credit cards I could buy one now but that is not an option. Also they have went up in price due to inflation like everything else because the new one we bought last year was around 500 dollars.
For our July supplies we are almost out of their wet food (Sheba portions) which we require 3 cases a month. I just opened the last case today. Jack also needs his special Royal Canin that he began eating after being diagnosed with Crystals/UTI when he was hospitalized last December. This food requires a Vet prescription which Chewy already has on file. Jack has done well being on his diet and new food. He has lost 3 lbs. The bag of Royal Canin is 45.59 for a 6.6 lb bag. Jack is getting fed with his automatic feeder we purchased in December and he also gets one can of wet Royal Canin on the weekends. I have some of the wet food left for him. The Sheba is 19.93 a case when I checked today at Chewy.
So with everything coming up for their food, litter box replacement, and Juice's Vet deposit required for his injection in Huntersville I mentioned in my last update the total needs we are looking at is 2549.88.
I know this is a lot of money! But as always we are trusting God to provide and no matter what things always work out.
Pls, continue to share our platform link so we can get more exposure. The link is: http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
We thank you very much for all your support, donations, and prayers for us!
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your request to God.
As you know Juice our Ginger cat was diagnosed on May 9, 2022, with hyperthyroidism and was put on medication to bring down his elevated kidney panels and treat this disease which can be fatal if ignored. He had been doing so good until yesterday when he stopped eating and began throwing up clear water with foam. Today our Vet is closed for Memorial Day but they always have a doctor on call. Allan called early this morning and the owner Dr. Nash was there seeing another patient and told us he would wait on us. It's a 45-minute drive from our home.
Juice is very lethargic and has a fever. Dr. Nash admitted him for fluids and he did say he would do more bloodwork and call us tomorrow with an update.
We literally have been to the Vet every month this year except in February and have lost 3 of our senior cats. Juice is 12.
Please share our link with your family and friends so that we might be able to meet our necessary expenses for their food, litter, and Vet expenses. GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Your prayers are greatly needed for our family!
Be near me in my time of weakness and pain; sustain me by your grace, that my strength and courage may not fail; heal me according to your will; and help me always to believe that what happens to me here is of little account if you hold me in eternal life, my Lord and my God. Amen.
On Wednesday of this week we had a scare when we got up and our BoogerRoux who is our feline down syndrome cat was
not wanting to eat and when we picked him up he sighed in pain. We immediately got ready and took him to the Vet.
It was only a day before it was time for Saber to get his stitches out so we got another carrier for him and we left.
Saber is our Maine Coon cat who had surgery on Monday May 9th to have his cyst removed off his right side.
Thankfully when we got to Sparta there was only one patient ahead of us. Normally the parking lot and waiting room
is standing room only.
Dr. Darnell examined BhoogerRoux, did a complete bloodwork on him and stated she did not see anything wrong with him.
She then took Saber's stitches out. We left and BoogerRoux was able to eat when we got home. Dr. Darnell did mention that
he was overweight so I ordered an electric feeder for him and it was delivered yesterday. This bill was 158.45.
As far as our Ginger cat Juice who saw the vet earlier this month and was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism he has now been
on his medications for 2 weeks. The referral by Dr. Darnell to the Clinic that does the Iodine Radiation Therapy was
confirmed as received and they told me this week that Juice has to be on the meds for a minimum of 4 weeks and he will
have to go back to see Dr. Darnell for a recheck bloodwork on his kidneys and those results will be sent to them so they
can review his advancement to see them to have the life saving procedure done which will correct his thyroid and thus removing
him off the medications that do have side effects and can shorten his life. This has been such a devastating diagnosis.
Juice continues to run around like a kitten wanting to eat every hour. He is 12 years old but because of the thyroid being
messed up he wants to eat all the time, gets restless, and is now waking us up very early in the morning trying to jump
over the sliding door that separates our bedroom from the dining room. His heart is also beating more than normal another
side effect from the thyroid gland. The routine blood work is 115.00 and unless Juice gets this procedure done he will be
subject to having routine blood work done the rest of his life every 6-10 weeks.
At this time we have been quoted 1795.50 for his Iodine Radiation Therapy which he will receive hopefully in late June. He will
have to stay 2 nights to be monitored. Dr. Darnell told us that two of her patients had this done on their pets with a 100%
success rate. The facility is about an hour away from us and is the only clinic in our State that does this life saving procedure.
We would appreciate your prayers so that we are able to receive the funding necessary to have this procedure done on Juice.
If you can please share our platform link to your family and friends via Social Media that would greatly help us achieve
our goal. LINK - http://givesendgo.com/GYMR
I was able to place a small order with the last two small donations from Chewy for litter. At this time I have
had to use our emergency credit card again because of the excessive vet bills we have incurred since January. I'm not
sure why all of this is happening but we thank God for his love and never ending anchor in our souls.
"Give thanks in all circumstances; for this is the will of God in Christ Jesus for you."
1 Thessalonians 5:18
We are back home with Saber and Juice. Saber tolerated his outpatient surgery well. Dr. Darnell said to bring him back in ten days to have his stitches removed. He sure was not a happy camper this morning when he could not eat. 🐾
As previously mentioned Juice needed blood work full panel to find out why he was losing weight and wanting to eat all the time. I had suspected it was his thyroid which Dr. Darnell confirmed. He is also in early renal disease. His dx today was Hyperthyroidism His heart is also beating faster from this disease common in older cats.
He has been put on medication which he will take for the rest of his life. We started those meds today. Dr. Darnell wants to recheck his blood work again in 4-6 weeks. 🙏🏻
Today's bill was $220.80. If anyone can help defer these expenses it is greatly appreciated because I used our bill money for our May household budget. We just paid our Mortgage and this money spent today took our water bill and Duke Power funds. 😢 Our PayPal account is BoogerRoux@gmail.com or our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670. God Bless You 👨👩👦🐾🏡🙏🏻
Nomad's Urn/Ashes were picked up as well today and I am glad to have him back home.
I feel relieved that Saber has this ugly growth gone. Please continue to pray for our family because it's been a very stressful year. We love you all! ❤️
It's hard to believe tomorrow is May! This year began as a whirlwind thrusting many emotions and devastation onto our lives after losing Maggie, Oreo, and then Nomad. The Vet called yesterday and his ashes/urn are ready to pick up. We plan to pick this up early next week. Our bill is paid off thanks to your generous donations this month.
Juice our orange Ginger needs to go back for bloodwork because he has lost almost 3 lbs since last year. He is eating well but his demeanor has changed in that he wants to eat within moments after eating at their regular meals and seems to be hyper all the time. I want them to check his thyroid and do a complete workup to make sure there are not any other underlying issues going on. Juice turned 12 years old in January. The estimate for his visit is going to be around 135.00. Our hearts are broken still and Nomad's sister Cinnamon has been very subtle since he left us. She is now sleeping in the same cubby in his cat condo which she never did before. It's hard to see how animals show us affection and at the same time their sadness.
Saber our Maine Coon who we took to the Vet in January for them to look at the bump on his right side which they drained and viewed under a microscope confirming it was not cancer has an appointment on May 5 to have it removed. We have to drop him off at 800 am and sign paperwork giving them permission for the anesthesia. It will be outpatient surgery and we will be able to pick him up in a few hours. Saber is also 12 years old.
At this time we are in need of dry and wet food and litter for the 11 furballs we have. I would like to be able to place an order with Chewy by the end of this coming week. Litter seems to still be an issue with being out of stock so we want to make sure we don't run out.
Please continue to pray for us. God knows our unspoken prayers and he will continue to be our anchor during these hardships.
If anyone would like to support us financially our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Our PayPal address is: boogerroux@gmail.com
Please continue to share our campaign platform link via your Social Media platforms and emails so that we may be able to reach out to others. The link is GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
Happy Mothers Day to all moms in the world! Your sacrifice, compassion, and care deserve to be celebrated and honored every day!
Nomad was very sick more than we knew. He had stopped eating on Thursday. Also, he was throwing up again. We rushed him to our Vet yesterday and they did bloodwork which indicated most of his panels were off the chart. The doctor stated it did not look good. She admitted him and they started him on an IV for pain meds and fluids. We called back this morning after they had opened and we had to ask for the doctor to call us back which she did. She did an X-ray this morning and it showed an obstruction to his bowels. Because of his age and overall health decline it was in his best interest to have him put down. He was 13.
I don't understand why this keeps happening. Our hearts are crushed both for our losses this year and constant problems.
As you know we lost Maggie Mae in January and then Oreo last month.
We had to pay 99.00 over the phone today for his prepaid cremation services. His ashes/urn will be ready in about 2 weeks. The final bill will be ready on Tuesday of next week after they reopen for Easter. His Bloodwork is 115, x-ray 45 and overnight stay is 10.00 plus whatever other charges for his pain meds, IV, and other care.
We ask for prayers for our emotions, hearts, and for closure.
1 Peter 6-7 In this you rejoice, though now for a little while, if necessary, you have been grieved by various trials, so that the tested genuineness of your faith - more precious than gold that perishes though it is tested by fire- may be found to result in praise and glory and honor at the revelation of Jesus Christ.
If anyone would like to support us financially our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670.
Our PayPal address is: boogerroux@gmail.com
We have no money left for groceries or anything as of today.
All who met you at the vet or at home were enchanted by you – you really were a very special little stray and I’m so glad you found me – thank you for the joy and companionship you gave me – I miss you terribly. 💔🌈🐾💔🌈🐾💔🌈🐾
#oreoishome🏠
#sadness
#doublestuff
#goodbyefornow
#brokenheart 💔
#lifehurts
Please continue to share our Give Send Go platform link via your social media accounts and email so we can reach more people to help us reach our goal.
And the King will answer them, ‘Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me.’ – Matthew 25:40
You can watch our tribute for Oreo here https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I5tRf3Gi5Fk
We have now lost 2 of our Senior cats since January of this year.
The Vet called yesterday and let us know that Oreo's Urn/ashes are ready to pick up.
Thank you very much for the donations this month that helped us pay the overwhelming vet expenses from the virus that hit our home and got all of our furballs sick. The total bills including vet care, hospitalization for Cinnamon, and medications were $1007.23.
We had to go back two days ago to pick up another bottle of the liquid antibiotics to finish their dosages.
Saber goes back on May 5th to have his cyst removed which was drained and biopsied in January.
At this time we are in need of cat litter, dry and wet food.
We are very hopeful that God will provide what we need to get us out of this financial strain. Our credit card is maxed out.
The link for this campaign is: GiveSendGo.com/GYMR Just sharing it by email to your contacts and posting it to your social media accounts will let others know about our needs.
Grief doesn’t come and go in an orderly, confined timeframe. Just when we think the pangs of anguish have stolen their last breath, another wave sweeps in and we are forced to revisit the memories, the pain, the fear. Sometimes we try to resist the demands of grieving. We long to avoid this fierce, yet holy pilgrimage. We fight against the currents, terrified of being overwhelmed, of being discovered, of becoming lost in our brokenness.
In Christ,
Lynne & Allan
We just got home with Cinnamon who was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday of this week very dehydrated and sick with the virus that hit everyone at home. She was given fluids via an IV and monitored. Dr. Darnell called us yesterday and said she was finally eating some of her food.
Cinnamon has never been sick since we rescued her in 2009 other than being vetted for her spay and other routine vet care. She was so glad to see us! After getting home she started drinking water and ate more of her wet food - Sheba.
She will need a bath in a few days after the temps go back up. Part of our County and Sparta where the Vet is in Alleghany actually got snow last night.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for all the prayers, donations, and love that have been sent to us. All the Vet bills including losing Oreo and pre-paying/deposit for her Urn and cremation totaled 993.23. I am not going to lose any sleep on how we can recoup the monies that we had to pay with our emergency credit card because I know our Creator in Heaven will make sure we don\'t go hungry or not be able to meet all our obligations due the rest of March including a power bill.
Please continue to share our platform link via your Social Media accounts and email so that we may be able to receive continued support for food and litter that will be needed in April.
The link is: GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
We also have a PayPal account: boogerroux@gmail.com
Our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670
Matthew 25:40
“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.”
We had to take six more cats to their Vet today because several had been sneezing, wheezing, and had a temperature. Johnny Cash had stopped eating yesterday while it had become obvious there was a contagious virus circling the block here.
Because we only have three carriers we had to make two separate trips today to Sparta which is an hour round trip.
Johnny got fluids and blood work. It took the doctor a while to draw his blood because he was dehydrated. Normally they draw out of the neck. She tried four times and finally got it out of his back leg. His blood panels were OK. He got the Covenia injection. It is a 12 hour release. The antibiotics they normally want to give are oral but our cats will spit oral meds out.
BoogerRoux, Cinnamon and his Moma.. aka Moma Cat got the same injection. Their temps were normal except for Johnny which was only up by one degree and she said inflammation can cause and being stressed which all of them were.
Marcia and Chip were given the same injection today after our second trip today to Sparta. Their temps were taken as well and they were normal.
The office staff told us that Oreo\'s remains and urn should be back by next week because they contract those services out with another company near their location.💔
The total bills for six cats today and Friday for Juice and Oreo are $673.93. We are short 169.47 to offset this total with private donations sent to us via our PayPal account and this platform. The fuel cost for Friday and today are $42.00. 🐾
Unless we can recoup these monies we will not be able to order food and supplies for April or buy groceries. 🙄
I have until May 10 to make a payment on our credit card statement. 🤔
Perhaps sharing our platform link would increase the exposure to be able to get these expenses paid. The link is
http://GiveSendGo.com/GYMR
May God bless you and return the aid back to you ten fold. 💙🐾🐾💜
Grace, mercy, and peace will be with us, from God the Father and from
Jesus Christ the Father\'s Son, in truth and love. Psalm 145:9
The office staff told us that Oreo\'s remains and urn should be back by next week because they contract those services out with another company near their location.💔
I am very overwhelmed and can\'t stop crying. Losing Maggie and then Oreo have greatly changed our lives. 💔
Any donations are urgently needed to offset our extremely tight budget for paying our mortgage, utilities and fuel. Our PayPal address is BoogerRoux@gmail.com and our mailing address is PO Box 242 Ronda NC 28670. 🙏🏻
God Bless you all that have already donated to us this month. The funds you sent will be released by Stripe on Wednesday. 😇
It is with a heavy and broken heart with waves of tears to let you know our oldest cat Oreo (14) is now gone to her forever home. She is running across the rainbow bridge and playing with her sisters Maggie and Pandora & brothers Mojo and Paisley. She was at the vet on January 26 for a wellness exam and a heart murmur was found and her sudden muscle loss was due to aging. Since that time she has continued to decline and yesterday was having problems walking. She only ate once yesterday. During the night she was hiding from us and this morning woke us crying. We drove to the Vet and her doctor suggested doing labs and getting a urine specimen. She also suggested we leave her overnight. It is a 45 mn drive each way. We had literally just got home and my phone rang and it was the doctor giving me the results. Dr. Nobllin stated she was already in renal failure.
Oreo was our black/white pelted cat that Allan rescued in the night in 2008 when he was getting off his second shift job when he stopped to get gas and she was found wandering in a busy parking lot at a gas station adjacent to Highway 321. No matter how much we want them to outlive us they can\'t or won\'t because it is just not meant to happen. We have rescued for over 22 years and Oreo is our 5th cat we have had to say goodbye to.
We are very distraught because we haven\'t even digested or accepted the loss of Maggie in January of this year. Oreo will be cremated and brought home at the end of next week.
If anyone wants to help offset today\'s expenses please donate or send a donation to our PayPal account boogerroux@gmail.com
Today\'s bill plus the cremation was 317.39. We had to max out our emergency credit card to pay this.
---It\'s okay to not be okay...
______________Nightbirde
It\'s hard to believe that February is almost gone. With that being said I desperately need to place an order with Chewy this week for March supplies to maintain our stock.
Our hearts are still broken from the loss of sweet Maggie last month who was our Senior Kitty at the age of 17. Her presence remains in our hearts and we still see her sitting on her favorite spot on the back of the sofa.
We would also like to be able to take two more of our older adult cats to the Vet for wellness exams. Marcia and Chip would be the ones to go based on their age and just to make sure they get exams because sometimes we can\'t see invisible illnesses that the Vet can. We had no idea Maggie had a tumor but the Vet felt it when she was doing her examination. I wish our pets could talk to us!
If you could please share our link to your friends and family through Social Media it would greatly increase our visibility to others so they could help us meet our monthly goals and spread the awareness of being a pet parent to multiple cats with some having special needs. Here is the link:
Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.
It does take a minimum of 3 days to receive the donations from the date they are given. You can also donate to us quickly using our PayPal account: boogerroux@gmail.com
Stripe is the processor for GiveSendGo and they hold the funds no matter how old the platform is.
As always we are deeply humbled and grateful for your support, love, donations, and prayers bestowed upon our family since the beginning of this platform in December 2020.
In Christ,
Lynne
I will be placing an order with Chewy hopefully by the end of the month for February supplies. We are okay on litter for now but are down to a week of dry and wet food.
The Vet called moments ago to let us know Maggie's urn/ashes are ready to pick up. Because of the distance, we would like to be able to take Saber our Maine Coon, and Oreo who is the oldest cat now age 14 for much-needed wellness exams at the same time.
We have had snow the last two weekends so hopefully we can get up to Sparta by the end of this week. Allan has a dental appointment on Thursday and we have to replenish our propane this week and also get groceries. The Wellness exams just for an office visit are 35.00 per cat. Saber has a tiny what appears to be a glandular cyst on his right side on his skin under his thick hair. Oreo has lost a lot of weight in the last year but is eating and drinking okay and using the litter box.
Jack continues to do well since his visit last month when he spent two nights. He is our youngest now - age 6.
Thank you for your love, prayers and support for our furball family!
And the King will answer them, "Truly, I say to you, as you did it to one of the least of these my brothers, you did it to me."
Thank you!
Lynne
Please share our platform link so others can help us meet our goal.
givesendgo.com/GYMR
Our beloved Maggie Mae is no longer in pain. Throughout this campaign, we have mentioned to you that she was our oldest Senior cat. Exactly 17 years ago we adopted her at a local Pet Smart. She has been the best cat anyone could ever ask for.
Her body was tired and yesterday our Vet did X-rays and showed us a tumor about the size of a softball that apparently had been in her for quite some time. We got pain meds after her vitals were normal. During the night she had more seizures and this morning around 4 am she was in much distress. Yet another seizure at 8:30 am.
Allan wrapped her up in her blanket and we all said our goodbyes to her including her sisters and brothers here.
Please pray for us. Our lives are forever changed. She will be missed.
Her Vet bills yesterday and today pre-pay for her cremation total $215.40. I have uploaded copies of the receipts in the gallery image here.
As you already know we live on a very tight income and more so in the last year since Inflation hit.
Please pray for our hearts to heal.
Goodbye, sweet Maggie for now.
If you have a cat, you will most likely outlive it.
To get a cat is to open yourself to profound joy
and prospectively, to equally profound sadness.
I give hope when there's no hope to findGive healing to the broken sight to the blind
