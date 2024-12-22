Cat Supplies

We are a disabled couple who really need help with funding to offset our budget to provide food and litter for our 11 Rescues all of who are vetted.



Our love and passion to adopt and rescue began over twenty years ago and within the last 10 years, we both had to stop working at no fault of our own but due to health loss.



We lost over 40% of our income by having to stop working. Because of this, it has become very difficult to keep our pet supplies stocked.



Because we could not have children of our own, rescue became a passion for us. I was also adopted at the age of 3 and suffered emotional trauma from being separated from three siblings by adoption and foster care. This gave me a passion to help others and also rescue cats. All of our pets were abandoned and found us. They all have their own unique story as I do of my own rescue in 1965.



At this time our budget needs for food, litter, and Vet care average between 250-300 a month. This Summer we had excessive Vet bills when four of our cats became ill and one had to be admitted overnight for observation putting a burden on an emergency credit card.



Thank you very much for helping our furbabies.