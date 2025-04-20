Help for Miko and her handler

Hi, my name is Miko and I am a rescue dog who became a service dog for my girl. She saved me when I was a few weeks old, sick and abused. She trained me to be her service dog and even had me take the Canine Good Citizen test which I passed with flying colors! I went everywhere with her to help her with her disabilities but the last few months my doctor found me suffering from an autoimmune disease so I am as of now sadly retired at 8 years old so they can figure out what is wrong and how to help me. My girl is sad. Both her and her mom are disabled and I’m afraid between their medical bills and mine they are in trouble and need help.

On top of this my girl rescues dogs and guinea pigs. She had 8 guinea pigs but one of them Rambo who took his first blood from her finger which was why he was named Rambo after she rescued him 5 years ago, just got sick, so she and her mom was rushing him to the vet when he took her finger in his mouth for one last time but didn’t bite down instead let it go and then died. She is dealing with this loss on top of what is going on with me. More vet bills for Rambo while they are struggling to pay for mine.

• Please, if you can find it in your heart to help her and her mom out by donating it will be a burden off their shoulders.

• Please pass this fund me around so they may reach their vet bill goals.

• I will give you my word as an AKC Canine Good Citizen that we will update you as my treatments progress.

• We are looking to raise $3,000 to pay off the vet bills

God bless and thank you

Miko



