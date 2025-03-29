Who are the Pro Se 5?

We are five courageous women who were fired unjustly by Mass General Brigham Hospital (MGB) because our medical and religious exemption requests against the Covid vaccine were denied. MGB denied our requests for medical and religious exemptions and fired us with little or no notice or severance. We lost not only our jobs/incomes, but most of us also lost our ability to work in our chosen professions because most healthcare facilities require C-19 vaccination!





Background

Since 2021, Mass General Brigham has required all of their 80,000+ employees to get bi-valent C-19 vaccines. Many MGB employees filed for exemptions, and 234 of those requests were granted.





In late 2021, 267 employees who were denied exemptions sued the hospital. Since that time, 259 of the plaintiffs settled out of court. We are 5 of those 8 remaining plaintiffs!





Thus far we have been unable to retain a lawyer willing to represent our case (despite overwhelming evidence in our favor.) Therefore, we have decided to act as our own legal defense, which in legal terms is called “Pro Se.”





An epic David vs. Goliath battle!

This is no ordinary lawsuit; it’s a FEDERAL court case; the stakes are high.

MGB is the largest private employer in Massachusetts— second only to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts government.

This case will expose the many ugly truths and unethical behaviors of MGB regarding the vaccine mandates.

Why do we need donations?

Simply put, lawsuits cost money, even when you are your own lawyer!





We have already spent thousands of dollars out of our pockets and will continue to spend more money for filing fees, court costs, transcript fees, depositions, expert witness fees, printing, etc. All donations will be used for the sole purpose of litigating our case.





Our fight for medical freedom is worthy of support.

We are fighting for truth, integrity, and everyone’s fundamental right to make choices about their own bodies.

We are fighting not just for our ourselves, but for the rights and freedoms of every worker who has been silenced, discarded, and denied their dignity.





Learn more about this case (Adams et al v MGB (2021) here:





Thank you for considering our cause!





Sincerely,

The Pro Se 5



