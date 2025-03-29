Campaign Image

The Pro Se 5

Raised:

 USD $320

Campaign created by The Pro Se 5

Campaign funds will be received by The Pro Se 5

The Pro Se 5

Who are the Pro Se 5?
We are five courageous women who were fired unjustly by Mass General Brigham Hospital (MGB) because our medical and religious exemption requests against the Covid vaccine were denied. MGB denied our requests for medical and religious exemptions and fired us with little or no notice or severance. We lost not only our jobs/incomes, but most of us also lost our ability to work in our chosen professions because most healthcare facilities require C-19 vaccination!

Background
Since 2021, Mass General Brigham has required all of their 80,000+ employees to get bi-valent C-19 vaccines. Many MGB employees filed for exemptions, and 234 of those requests were granted.

In late 2021, 267 employees who were denied exemptions sued the hospital. Since that time, 259 of the plaintiffs settled out of court. We are 5 of those 8 remaining plaintiffs!

Thus far we have been unable to retain a lawyer willing to represent our case (despite overwhelming evidence in our favor.) Therefore, we have decided to act as our own legal defense, which in legal terms is called “Pro Se.”

An epic David vs. Goliath battle!
  • This is no ordinary lawsuit; it’s a FEDERAL court case; the stakes are high.
  • MGB is the largest private employer in Massachusetts— second only to the Commonwealth of Massachusetts government.
  • This case will expose the many ugly truths and unethical behaviors of MGB regarding the vaccine mandates.
Why do we need donations?
Simply put, lawsuits cost money, even when you are your own lawyer!

We have already spent thousands of dollars out of our pockets and will continue to spend more money for filing fees, court costs, transcript fees, depositions, expert witness fees, printing, etc. All donations will be used for the sole purpose of litigating our case.

Our fight for medical freedom is worthy of support.
We are fighting for truth, integrity, and everyone’s fundamental right to make choices about their own bodies.
We are fighting not just for our ourselves, but for the rights and freedoms of every worker who has been silenced, discarded, and denied their dignity.

Learn more about this case (Adams et al v MGB (2021) here:

Thank you for considering our cause!

Sincerely,
The Pro Se 5

Recent Donations
Show:
Joan - Basecamp
$ 10.00 USD
17 days ago

To Michelle and former MGB nurses, Thank you for your courage. Sending you lots of strength and prayers. "So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known." - Matthew 10:26 Joan Watertown, MA

Joan - Basecamp
$ 10.00 USD
1 month ago

To Michelle and former MGB nurses, Thank you for your courage. Sending you lots of strength and prayers. "So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known." - Matthew 10:26 Joan Watertown, MA

Anonymous Giver
$ 50.00 USD
1 month ago

Have been praying for you everyday. What a battle you are fighting. So unjust.

Anonymous Giver
$ 25.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for your perseverance!

Anonymous
$ 175.00 USD
1 month ago

Thank you for continuing to stand up for truth and religious freedom. Praying that you will prevail. Psalm 138: 7 Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me; You will stretch out Your hand Against the wrath of my enemies, And Your right hand will save me. 8 The Lord will perfect that which concerns me; Your mercy, O Lord, endures forever; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.

Joy Reo
$ 50.00 USD
3 months ago

Thank you for leading the fight for religious and medical exemptions, and against unfair, unethical vaccine mandates in the workplace! God bless your lawsuit!

Updates

Follow this campaign to get email notifications when the campaign owner posts an update.

Prayer Requests

Click the Pray button to let the campaign owner know you are praying for them.

GiveSendGo

The place where help and hope go hand in hand.

Start a GiveSendGoSupport GiveSendGo