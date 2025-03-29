Raised:
USD $320
Campaign funds will be received by The Pro Se 5
To Michelle and former MGB nurses, Thank you for your courage. Sending you lots of strength and prayers. "So have no fear of them, for nothing is covered that will not be revealed, or hidden that will not be known." - Matthew 10:26 Joan Watertown, MA
Have been praying for you everyday. What a battle you are fighting. So unjust.
Thank you for your perseverance!
Thank you for continuing to stand up for truth and religious freedom. Praying that you will prevail. Psalm 138: 7 Though I walk in the midst of trouble, You will revive me; You will stretch out Your hand Against the wrath of my enemies, And Your right hand will save me. 8 The Lord will perfect that which concerns me; Your mercy, O Lord, endures forever; Do not forsake the works of Your hands.
Thank you for leading the fight for religious and medical exemptions, and against unfair, unethical vaccine mandates in the workplace! God bless your lawsuit!
