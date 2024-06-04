In Support of Tov and Michelle Rose

Luca Jo here, I am starting a campaign for my dear friends Tov and Michelle Rose. There are times in all our lives when we get to bless and help each other out, this would be one of those opportunities.

Tov is an accomplished writer, Bible scholar and teacher, I could go on with his accolades, but instead I'll share a link to his website below.

Tov and his parents came to faith in 1973 through the witness of several Christian families, making Tov a second-generation Jewish believer in Jesus. Michelle is also a second-generation Jewish believer. Her father was led to the Lord while a student at UCLA, by Hal Lindsey. Michelle had a work-related injury a few years ago and is no longer able to work.

At this time, I am kindly asking if you would please consider praying for him and his family and/or making a financial gift. Tov's family is in need as the house they are currently renting had a leak, which caused mold to grow in the house. This is causing health issues for Tov, his wife and three of their four children. They will need first and last months rent to move, both vehicles need repairs, help paying utilities and groceries to feed his family.

I personally have known Tov and his family for several years and can tell you with all confidence, this family is good seed to sow into.

Scripture says "I will bless those who bless Israel" Genesis 12:3 I would imagine this isn't only for the nation itself, but His people as well.





Thank you for your prayers and your consideration.





Tov's About Me: https://tovrose.com/about/my-story/

Tov's Newsletter & 2-3 Articles per week (paid subscribers receive bonus content): https://TovRose.Substack.com

Tov's eBooks: https://tovrose.com/store

Tov's Paper Books on Amazon/Kindle/Audible: https://www.amazon.com/Tov-Rose/