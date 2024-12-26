FOOD For Nicaragua Gloria Solo A Dios

Gloria Solo a Dios (GSD) is a ministry committed to serving the area surrounding our Barrio Granadilla property, near Diriomo, Nicaragua, through The Love of Jesus Christ. GSD started as a dream, turned into a "service", then became a property; all of which contribute to reaching our neighborhood needs through giving provision (food+) and Spiritual (FOOD) essentials necessary to a Joyous, Spirit filled, healthy life. Details at: www.gloriasoloadios.org