FOOD For Nicaragua Gloria Solo A Dios

Goal:
USD $130,000
Raised:
USD $8,277
Gloria Solo a Dios (GSD) is a ministry committed to serving the area surrounding our Barrio Granadilla property, near Diriomo, Nicaragua, through The Love of Jesus Christ. GSD started as a dream, turned into a "service", then became a property; all of which contribute to reaching our neighborhood needs through giving provision (food+) and Spiritual (FOOD) essentials necessary to a Joyous, Spirit filled, healthy life. Details at: www.gloriasoloadios.org
December 26th, 2024
After spending two months onsite at GSD this past October, November, December, objectives for ministries to our neighbors moves full speed ahead thanks to YOU donors.
Improvement objectives for 2025 include, but are not limited to:
1. Contributions are such that we can continue with Sunday assembly with our neighbors feeding and dialoguing about the Wonders of Life in Jesus Christ.
2. Finish the north side access path into the assembly area.
3. Build and install screen doors for the main house.
4. Building a 7 meter by 7 meter pavilion for assembling neighborhood children out of the sun and rain.
5. Purchasing a 1.75 acre (one manzana) field across our access road to start sports ministry.
Thank you, Thank You, THANK YOU for your contribution(s)!!!
...................Andrew
