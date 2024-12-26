Campaign Image
FOOD For Nicaragua Gloria Solo A Dios

Goal:

 USD $130,000

Raised:

 USD $8,277

Campaign created by Andrew Lang

Campaign funds will be received by Andrew Lang

FOOD For Nicaragua Gloria Solo A Dios

Gloria Solo a Dios (GSD) is a ministry committed to serving the area surrounding our Barrio Granadilla property, near Diriomo, Nicaragua, through The Love of Jesus Christ. GSD started as a dream, turned into a "service", then became a property; all of which contribute to reaching our neighborhood needs through giving provision (food+) and Spiritual (FOOD) essentials necessary to a Joyous, Spirit filled, healthy life.  Details at: www.gloriasoloadios.org

Anonymous Giver
$ 100.00 USD
12 days ago

David Morris
$ 1000.00 USD
19 days ago

For Jesse Romero ministries, Granada Nicaragua.

Anonymous Giver
$ 370.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
1 month ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 430.00 USD
2 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 320.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 340.00 USD
3 months ago

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for the Lord's blessings

Anonymous Giver
$ 371.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying for the Lord's guidance and prosperous outcomes.

Anonymous Giver
$ 326.00 USD
4 months ago

Praying the Lord blesses the mission.

Anonymous Giver
$ 340.00 USD
5 months ago

Use as the Lord guides you to.

Anonymous Giver
$ 500.00 USD
5 months ago

Use how the Holy Spirit guides.

Anonymous Giver
$ 450.00 USD
6 months ago

Use as the Lord guides.

Anonymous Giver
$ 400.00 USD
6 months ago

Use as the Lord guides

Anonymous Giver
$ 490.00 USD
7 months ago

There is only a food option. Use this for how you see fit. (Supplies, building, food, ministry.)

Anonymous Giver
$ 1640.00 USD
8 months ago

Christmas 2024 Update

December 26th, 2024

After spending two months onsite at GSD this past October, November, December, objectives for ministries to our neighbors moves full speed ahead thanks to YOU donors.

Improvement objectives for 2025 include, but are not limited to:

1.  Contributions are such that we can continue with Sunday assembly with our neighbors feeding and dialoguing about the Wonders of Life in Jesus Christ.

2.  Finish the north side access path into the assembly area.

3.  Build and install screen doors for the main house.

4.  Building a 7 meter by 7 meter pavilion for assembling neighborhood children out of the sun and rain.

5.  Purchasing a 1.75 acre (one manzana) field across our access road to start sports ministry.

Thank you, Thank You, THANK YOU for your contribution(s)!!!

...................Andrew

