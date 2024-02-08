Bruce2TheFray

Join with me in prayer and ongoing financial support for full time efforts with the Global Fatherhood Initiative, an outreach of Christian Men's Network, to end fatherlessness around the world because every child deserves a loving Dad, like I had. Domestic and International 2024 Travel Plans with pending dates to return to Croatia, Poland, Czech Republic, and rescheduled invitation to Bulgaria. Multiple years of successful missionary journeys delivering a message that it’s time for the men to stand up and rescue and save their nation as they have been rescued and saved. Ministry Results Impact: Healed physically/emotionally/spiritually/new believers added. Incredible strategic meetings with business, government, leaders and pastors to combat fatherlessness. In this region, the evidence of fatherlessness is seen with the devastation of families by the high rates of alcoholism and suicide, especially in males. It is also a major hub, destination, and transport area for human trafficking and sexual exploitation. The Global Fatherhood Initiative is a strategic justice mission effort presenting Jesus Christ to the men of the world by raising up fathers and rescuing the next generation. On a daily basis I mentor, coach, and disciple leaders and pastors to do the same with their men to be better men, husbands, and fathers both in the U.S. and globally in person, by phone and virtual consultation.

As an ordained licensed minister with a Masters of Theology and Dean of CMN Plus I am available to speak to groups of various organizations. Thank you in advance for your support.

