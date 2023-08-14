Ministry Support & Needs

Campaign funds will be received by Kelly Powers
God bless you and your ministry Kelly. And thank you
"Thank you very. much, so appreciated, Lord bless you." By Kelly Powers
Hope this helps with the move.
"brother, thank you for your support and encouragement, yes this helps so appreciated. Lord bless you. Kelly" By Kelly Powers
may your ministry grow more n more brother sir!
"thank you so much for your support. Lord bless you! So appreciated." By Kelly Powers
Your ministry and health are in my prayers, brother.
"thank you so much, appreciate the support for our needs ministry. Lord bless you. Kelly" By Kelly Powers
Hope this helps. God bless you.
"Thank you so much, it does, Lord bless you." By Kelly Powers
I pray for the healing of Jesus over you brother Kelly 🙏
"Thank you for your support and encouragement. Lord bless you." By Kelly Powers
get well soon brother sir
"Thank you for your support and encouragement. Lord bless you." By Kelly Powers
Hey brother Kelly. I know you want to move and you have issues with your gut. So here is a little from Denmark. I only have one request brother. I struggle with Lust and its getting bad, my heart is not Hardened yet because of sin but its getting tough, i really want to live pure for God but its a struggle with the flesh and i feel like the demons are attacking so can you pray for me?
"Hi Dennis, THANK YOU! So appreciate the support. I can understand, lust is difficult for us guys. Send me an email lets talk sometime. Kelly" By Kelly Powers
Hello Sir! You'll know me as "ToeTag1968" on YouTube. It's just an old gamer tag, not trying to be edgy. Hah. Thanks for your commitment to the gospel and teaching. Hope this helps in some small way.
"Thank you ToeTag :) So appreciate the encouragement and support, thank you. It all helps, and so glad you are blessed by the ministry, Lord bless U." By Kelly Powers
Thank you for the impact that your videos have had on my life. I initially started watching them because I was shaken when I started to explore LDS and JW doctrine, but I am glad that I didn't go down that path, and you are a part of that. Plus, that one discussion about youth outreach has really helped me give a better perspective on it. May our God bless you richly in all knowledge and wisdom
"Hey Drew. That is so amazing to hear and thank you for your encouragement and support. Lord bless you. Always feel welcome to reach out. Kelly" By Kelly Powers
