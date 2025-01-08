Supporting the Grenon Family

Our freedom of religion, freedom of speech, freedom of the press, and even our personal health choices are under heavy spiritual attack. Our front-line warriors are under attack across the board. We are being harassed, mocked, threatened, vilified, and even jailed.



The GENESIS II CHURCH OF HEALTH and HEALING is a church based upon decades of international Missionary work, has had its founder and his adult sons arrested, in some cases, they have even been extradited to the U.S., and have had their health ministry and bank accounts were frozen leaving them unable to provide for their families and to defend themselves against our own Federal Government and the power's of darkness that be. The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing is not a "religious" church but is founded upon the Biblical principle that Jesus Christ (Yahshua The Messiah) taught by his works.





Our Ministry is about the healing of our body, mind, and soul and is open to all people from any religious background. Many of the people involved with Genesis II Church of Health and Healing are Christians, though anyone of any faith can participate. The goal is to help restore complete health to those in need. Please help us help others. God willing, this gospel message will continue to be spread far and wide. The Founder of The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing,





Mark Grenon, is being threatened and has been extradited from Columbia to the United States. He, along with his sons Joseph, Johnathan, and Jordan have all been IMPRISONED in a Federal Detention Center in Miami, FL, without formal charges and no hearing to date, since 2020. Let that sink in. Their wives and children are under great financial and spiritual pressure. Mother's/wives have been left to raise their small children without their fathers/husbands. The entire family has entrusted their well-being solely to The LORD. The Grenon men, fathers, and grandfathers, are being held without bail, separated from those they love. They have been told that they can be held indefinitely without bail, indictment, or trial by jury of their peers.





The goal of Brother Grenon, his sons, and their entire family’s mission has always been to help others. Now, they need our help. Your heartfelt donations will support 5 families during this trying time. Genesis II Church of Health and Healing ministry has helped heal literally hundreds of thousands of men, women, and children, and through the years, across many continents including North America, South America, and Africa.



For more detailed information about the Grenon family ministry, and the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing, go to BitChute G2Church channel, watch the documentary called, The Universal Antidote over at Rumble, and search for the interview on these free speech platforms with Mark Grenon, Ann Vandersteel, Dr. Lee Merritt, and Judy Mikovits on the controversial topic, Is MMS a miracle?



I am one of hundreds of thousands of people all over the earth whose health was restored through the work of God, entrusted to the ministry of the Grenon family. Mark is a very dear friend and we are in regular contact. Please sign up here for case updates. Thank you all very much.



Mark 6:12-13 And they went out and proclaimed that men should repent. And they were casting out many demons, and they were anointing with oil many who were sick, and they were healing them.