Give Ethan a Wheelchair Accessible Bedrm & Bathrm

Anyone who knows our youngest son Ethan knows he is an amazing boy who has been battling a rare genetic form of Epilepsy for the past 10 years since birth! And most people understand how complexed Ethan's care is for us and his home nurses, and how he is a full time wheelchair user and has a LOT of different medical equipment to help keep him healthy and happy. Ethan needs a new bigger bedroom that can accommodate his wheelchair and all the equipment he needs, and he also really needs a wheelchair accessible bathroom for the first time, which we intend to build both inside our existing carport of our current home. Here is why!

Ethan outgrew his bedroom and bathroom a long time ago! As he gets heavier we will not be able to care for him in his current room and bathroom because they are too small and cannot even fit his wheelchair in them. They also will not fit a lift system/hoist in them either if he starts needing a lift in order to be lifted/moved in and out of bed and the bathtub. In addition to his current room and bathroom not being wheelchair accessible, his bedroom also does not fit all of his medical equipment, oxygen tanks, oxygen concentrator boxes of supplies etc, and these are overtaking our home. Also our home is a bit older and the way it is built, the hallway to Ethan's bedroom is too narrow with narrow corners/doorways and when paramedics have come to our home they could not get their gurney down the hall to get Ethan out of his room to be transferred to the hospital, I had to carry him to the living room to their gurney! That was a few years ago and is no longer possible, so this would make any future emergency for Ethan, very dangerous! The new room will have large French doors in the front of it that open up to the front driveway! Making it very accessible for any emergency, and his wheelchair!

Also our family has expanded with a 4th baby born Feb 2025! And our older two sons currently share a bedroom. Now that they are getting older(teenagers!) they would really like to each have their own bedroom and so right now they are taking turns one of them sleeping in our living room, while the other sleeps in their bedroom. When Ethan gets a better more accommodating and accessible bedroom, then his current room will go to our oldest son so they can each have their own bedroom. Our new baby that is arriving also does not have a bedroom of their own, which is fine for a few years, the baby will be in our bedroom no problem. But we currently live in a 3 bedroom 1 bathroom home, and we really need this to be a 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home at a minimum. This is no longer optional for Ethan's care.

Also Ethan has been hospitalized a lot lately and my husband and I have been missing a lot of work and income, we also are having to spend a lot on food etc. We are still in the hospital and at this point don't know how long we will be here because Ethan is getting surgery in a couple of days. And this is all right after we finally purchased Ethan a much needed wheelchair van that was a more urgent need than his room and bathroom, and so we had to use up the funds we had saved up to do his room/bathroom, to put a down-payment on his wheelchair van. This was not optional either, with all of Ethan's specialist doctors being a 4 hour trip away from our home and us not currently having a vehicle that could accommodate his wheelchair, nor accommodate our new baby that's on the way! We also will have an added car payment every month now too. I really do not like asking for help, but we figured, with no obligation, if anyone wanted to donate even a few dollars towards the construction of this wheelchair accessible bathroom and wheelchair accessible bedroom for Ethan, this might add up quickly. And being able to complete this construction will greatly improve the quality of life and safety for our whole family, it will truly have a huge positive impact on our daily lives!!

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to anyone who wants to donate even just a few dollars, we are forever grateful! We also appreciate continued prayers for Ethan and our family, as we continue to navigate his terminal condition as well as his new diagnosis of Stage 3 Kidney Disease. All OUR love and prayers to you all! The Weaver Family.