75th Anniversary — Holy Virgin Church Restoration

Dear friends!

This October, our beloved parish of the Protection of the Holy Virgin and St. Sergius of Radonezh in Glen Cove, New York, will celebrate a truly significant date: the 75th anniversary of the consecration of our church! Many generations of parishioners have prayed and celebrated important life events here, finding spiritual refuge and solace within these walls.

In anticipation of this celebration, we are launching a fundraising campaign for a large-scale renovation of the site and buildings. Our church, its magnificent icons and wood carvings, as well as other buildings on the church grounds, are in need of repair and restoration. With your support, we will be able to:

Renew the wooden carvings that give our church its unique appearance. To restore the beautiful, ancient icons in the church Renovate the church building and upgrade the heating system Improve the church grounds





When we join forces, we achieve our goals much faster than we could on our own. Every donation, large or small, becomes an important part of our church's revival. Please make a contribution, and share this appeal with your friends and family. All for the glory of God!

With gratitude, the parish family of the Church of the Intercession of the Holy Mother of God and St. Sergius of Radonezh

=============================

Дорогие друзья!





В октябре этого года наш любимый приход Покрова Пресвятой Богородицы и Преподобного Сергия Радонежского в Глен-Коув, штат Нью-Йорк, отметит поистине знаменательную дату — 75-летие освящения нашего храма! Многие поколения прихожан молились и праздновали важные жизненные события здесь, находя духовное прибежище и утешение в этих стенах.





В преддверии этого торжества мы объявляем сбор средств на масштабную реновацию территории и зданий. Наш храм, его великолепные иконы и деревянная резьба, а также другие строения на церковной территории нуждаются в ремонте и реставрации.





С вашей поддержкой мы сможем:

Обновить деревянную резьбу, придающую нашему храму неповторимый облик. Отреставрировать прекрасные старинные иконы в храме. Отремонтировать здание церкви и обновить систему отопления. Благоустроить церковную территорию.





Когда мы объединяем усилия, мы достигаем наших целей гораздо быстрее, чем в одиночку. Каждое пожертвование, большое или малое, становится важной частью возрождения нашего храма. Пожалуйста, внесите свой вклад и поделитесь этим обращением с друзьями и близкими. Всё во славу Божию!





С благодарностью, приходская семья храма Покрова Пресвятой Богородицы и Преподобного Сергия Радонежского



