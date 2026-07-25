Help Janice Rebuild after the Fire.

On July 1st, 2026 my neighbor and dear friend Janice lost her home to a fire. It is a complete loss and unfortunately she had no home owners insurance. The day before, the transmission went out in her truck.





We are calling on folks to help get Janice a safe place to live and to fix her truck.





Janice has been volunteering at the Christian Service Center in Pineville, AR for 4 years, just about every day.







