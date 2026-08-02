$25 Trains a Teacher. That Teacher Reaches 1,200 C

Title options





1. She’s Eleven. She’s Never Touched a Computer.

2. Nobody Built Her a Door

3. The Lesson Ends When the Light Does

4. Good Education for Every Child. No Exceptions.

5. $25 Trains a Teacher. That Teacher Reaches 1,200 Children.





I’d go with #2 — Nobody Built Her a Door. It’s short enough to survive a social share, it doesn’t sound like every other education appeal, and it sets up the whole argument: the barrier is built, so it can be removed.





Fundraiser story — paste-ready





Nobody Built Her a Door





She is eleven years old. She is near the top of her class. She has never switched on a computer.





Somewhere else in the world, a child exactly her age is learning to build things with AI. The difference between them is not intelligence, effort, or ambition. It’s that one of them was handed the tools and the other was not.





That gap didn’t occur naturally. People built it — through decisions about where the electricity goes, which languages get textbooks, and which schools are worth the drive. Which is the one hopeful thing about it. A barrier that people constructed is a barrier that people can take down.





That’s what Somomaber Africa Foundation does. Somomaber means good education.





WHAT WE ACTUALLY DO





We work in schools across Sub-Saharan Africa that the digital age skipped — places with no grid connection, no internet, and no realistic timeline for either. Most programs classify those schools as “not ready” and come back later. Later never arrives.





So we stopped designing around infrastructure that isn’t coming. Solar power instead of a waiting list. Learning tools that run offline. Curriculum written for mother-tongue instruction, so a child isn’t translating an idea before she can understand it. And teachers trained, mentored, and kept in a network long after the workshop ends.





WHY TEACHERS COME FIRST





Akinyi has taught for eighteen years. Fifty-four children in a room built for thirty. On the first morning of our training she sat at the back with her arms folded and asked one question: will this replace me?





We told her the truth. No. AI changes what a classroom needs, but nothing replaces the person who knows which child came to school hungry.





By day three she was leaning forward. By Friday she was troubleshooting for the teachers beside her. Nobody asked her what happened next — she now runs digital literacy sessions for teachers at three neighboring schools, in Swahili, on her own time, unpaid.





A teacher reaches roughly 1,200 students across a career. Akinyi quietly multiplied herself by four.





WHAT YOUR MONEY BUYS





$25 — one teacher through one training session

$100 — an AI literacy workshop for a full class

$250 — one curriculum module in a mother tongue

$500 — a classroom equipped with solar power and devices

$1,000 — a school through a full term





Every figure is a real line item, not a suggested amount with a vague promise attached.





WHAT WE WON’T PRETEND





Not every dollar reaches a classroom. Some pays for the accounting, the travel, and the follow-up visits that make the rest work. Any organization claiming 100% is hiding overhead somewhere.





We’re early. Some of what we try won’t work — and when it doesn’t, we publish that too.





If that changes how you feel about giving, that’s a reasonable response, and we’d rather you had the information.





WHERE THIS GOES





Somebody covered a training session once. Four schools are different because of it.





The next one starts with you.





Give what you can. Share this with one person who cares about education.





Somomaber Africa Foundation — good education for every child. No exceptions.



