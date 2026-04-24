11 days to save my Home

I never thought I'd be the one writing this, but a health crisis cost me my income, and I'm approximately 11 days away from losing my home.





I've spent my time knocking on doors, showing up for events, and standing shoulder to shoulder with this community because I believe in it. A sudden health and family crisis left me without income while I'm also caring for an elderly parent. Right now, I'm asking the people who've stood with me to stand with me one more time.





I'm raising $6,500 to cover back rent and stop the eviction before it happens, with a small buffer for processing fees. I'm due to start work again mid-September, and this is the bridge I need to get through until then.





Thank you for standing with me.