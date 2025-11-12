🎓 $1,000 Fundraising Goal for my education

🎓 $1,000 Fundraising Goal Breakdown

Expense

Amount

📚 Learning materials, textbooks & study resources

$250

🩺 Clinical supplies & equipment

$200

🚍 Transport to school & clinical placements

$200

📝 School/exam/academic-related fees

$200

📱 Internet/data for studying & online resources

$75

🍽️ Basic expenses during intensive clinical periods

$50

📄 Printing, photocopying & other academic costs

$25

TOTAL

$1,000

Suggested campaign message

“Help Me Continue My Clinical Medicine & Surgery Education”

I am raising $1,000 to help me continue my education in Clinical Medicine & Surgery. The funds will go toward essential learning materials, clinical supplies, transport to clinical placements, academic fees, internet for studying, and other education-related expenses.

Every contribution, no matter the amount, will help me stay in school, complete my training, and continue working toward my goal of becoming a healthcare professional.

If you are unable to donate, sharing my campaign with others would mean a lot to me. Thank you for supporting my education and my future.