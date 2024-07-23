ZamZam Orphanage Donations

In the summer of 2024, I had the amazing opportunity of traveling to Kenya with a few of my friends. There, we not only saw the natural beauties of Kenya but also experienced how life is outside of the U.S. After visiting multiple orphanages, I realized how lucky we were in our everyday lives. One such orphanage that caught my attention was ZamZam Orphanage. Although the other places were doing their best to keep the children healthy and happy, ZamZam was going out of its way to educate the kids. However, from the leaking roofs to the limited food supplies, ZamZam has many challenges to overcome. This is why we need your help and donations to keep the orphanage running and provide the kids with a safe learning environment. Don't be shy, donate away! May God accept your good deeds...