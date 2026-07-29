Single Mother Needing Help

We’re reaching out with humble hearts to ask for support for my mom during a really difficult time. On March 29, she suffered a serious fall and broke her right wrist, fracturing both her ulna and radius. She had to undergo surgery on April 10, where doctors placed a plate and five screws to begin the healing process. As a single mother still raising my 15-year-old brother at home, this has been especially challenging with her not being able to work. He’s been stepping up in the most selfless way—helping around the house and even picking up odd jobs to contribute—but they could truly use a little extra help right now. My mom is the kind of person who would give the shirt off her back to anyone in need, and if you feel led to give, any donation—big or small—would mean the world to our family. We appreciate your prayers, support, and kindness more than words can express. God bless you all.



