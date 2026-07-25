Zoe’s college fund

Hi, my name is Zoe, I’ve spent the last 2 years at Hampshire college, a liberal arts school in Amherst MA, where I worked towards a degree in Art Therapy in hopes of helping people heal through the magic of art. In mid April of 2026 I was informed that the school id been attending would be closing its doors permanently following the fall semester. Because of my schools unique curriculum I had no choice but to work with one of the 6 school Hampshire College gave me through the teach out in order to not repeat the last 2 years in my education. I was given exactly a week to submit those 6 college applications, of the 6 I got accepted to four and waitlisted for one. only 2 schools gave me financial aid and after my federally awarded Pell Grant, subsidized & unsubsidized loans, and work study my tuition increased from $4000 per year at Hampshire College to about $10,000 per year, I chose to go to the school that was closer to me Massachusetts college of liberal arts. I am paying everything out of pocket by myself. I’ve worked two jobs all summer about 70 hours a week and after all that work I will still be $3000 short on my final bill. I intend to work while in school, however I will also be a full time student who will need to focus on her academics, eat and drive a car.

All funds received will be used towards my tuition, housing, food, books, insurance and unforeseen expenses to get me through this school year.