Help support Zoe's Family

Our hearts are shattered to share that our beloved Zoe (14 years old) tragically passed away last night. The last 48 hours have been unimaginable. She seemed happy and healthy just days ago, although she struggled with mystery abdominal illnesses since she was a baby.

She had emergency exploratory surgery after extreme pain and swelling in her abdomen. They removed part of her colon that had dilated massively and could not be recovered. They sewed her stomach which had a tear in it. They were to reoperate the next morning, but she never stabilized after that. She never stopped bleeding, she bled internally and she was given continuous blood transfusions. Her body was just too fragile. They tried 100's of medications to stabilize her. The Doctors and nurses worked tirelessly around the clock never leaving her side for over 24 hours. We were very hopeful when her blood pressure started to stabilize at one point, but her kidneys and liver were failing. We held hope that there was going to be a miracle. When they opened her back up they found that most of her digestive tissue was dead. She was not going to survive. She passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family. Zoe was a bright joyful spiritual light full of love and beauty. She has 3 brothers who will miss her terribly.

We are looking for support from friends and family to support Zoe's family