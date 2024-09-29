ACTIVATE Missions Trip Donations

Hey friends and family! I have some exciting news to share about a door God has opened for me. Starting January 13th, I will be joining ACTIVATE, a discipleship and missions trip program that runs through May 26th. This program is a certified YWAM DTS (Discipleship Training School) under One Voice and is designed to equip young leaders like me to reach our generation for Christ.





ACTIVATE includes three months of training in Anna, TX, where I’ll grow in my gifts and learn how to share my testimony more effectively. We’ll also be doing local outreach during this time and integrated into the lifestyle of a missionary within the community. Afterward, we’ll embark on a two-month missions trip—either across the U.S. or internationally—working with Jesus Clubs, which are student-led groups that are sharing the gospel in schools around the world. I don’t know which team I will be on yet, so I’m not raising money for plane tickets at this time, but I’ll keep you all posted. I’m so excited to see where God sends me and to put into practice everything I will be learning.





For a long time, I’ve felt the desire to go deeper in my faith and use my story to help others. I’ve personally struggled with anxiety and hopelessness, especially in middle school and parts of high school. God has brought me through so much, and I know He’s calling me to share my testimony with others who need hope and freedom. This generation is hurting, and I’m passionate about seeing them set free from the chains of anxiety, depression, and suicide.





Honestly, stepping out in faith like this is a little scary for me. I don’t always love change, and being away from my family and friends will be hard. But I’ve felt God saying, “Get ready,” and I know I need to TRUST Him with this NEW season, even when it feels uncomfortable. After prayer and confirmation from others, I know this is where He’s leading me.





If you feel led to partner with me, there are two ways you can help:

1. Prayer:

Please pray for peace as I step into this new season. Pray for protection and boldness for my team, and that we would reach our generation in ways they have never been reached before and see them SET FREE from the chains of: suicide, depression and anxiety.

2. Finances:

I need to raise $8,650 to cover my DTS program and missions trip.

There are deadlines on when this money has to be paid:

1st payment: $1,000 by October 15th

2nd payment: $2,000 by November 15th

3rd payment: $2,000 by December 15th

4th payment: $1,950 by January 10th

5th payment: $1,000 by February 10th

6th payment: $700 by March 10th

This includes housing, food, transportation, training, and any other expenses I will need for the next five months of ministry. I trust God will provide, as He always has, so if you feel led to partner up with me on this journey through giving, the link to donate is in my bio! I will also be working these next few months raising money wherever the Lord provides opportunities to do so. But, I know God wants to provide as well and He loves to partner with us to do so. So if you feel led to give I would feel so blessed by you! Every little bit helps!





If you have any questions, I’d love to talk with you! I love phone calls and texting, whichever you prefer! Thank you for supporting me in this journey—your prayers and generosity are making an eternal difference.