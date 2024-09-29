ACTIVATE Missions Trip Donations

Goal:
USD $8,650
Raised:
USD $3,623
Campaign funds will be received by Zoe Gonzalez
Hey friends and family! I have some exciting news to share about a door God has opened for me. Starting January 13th, I will be joining ACTIVATE, a discipleship and missions trip program that runs through May 26th. This program is a certified YWAM DTS (Discipleship Training School) under One Voice and is designed to equip young leaders like me to reach our generation for Christ.
ACTIVATE includes three months of training in Anna, TX, where I’ll grow in my gifts and learn how to share my testimony more effectively. We’ll also be doing local outreach during this time and integrated into the lifestyle of a missionary within the community. Afterward, we’ll embark on a two-month missions trip—either across the U.S. or internationally—working with Jesus Clubs, which are student-led groups that are sharing the gospel in schools around the world. I don’t know which team I will be on yet, so I’m not raising money for plane tickets at this time, but I’ll keep you all posted. I’m so excited to see where God sends me and to put into practice everything I will be learning.
For a long time, I’ve felt the desire to go deeper in my faith and use my story to help others. I’ve personally struggled with anxiety and hopelessness, especially in middle school and parts of high school. God has brought me through so much, and I know He’s calling me to share my testimony with others who need hope and freedom. This generation is hurting, and I’m passionate about seeing them set free from the chains of anxiety, depression, and suicide.
Honestly, stepping out in faith like this is a little scary for me. I don’t always love change, and being away from my family and friends will be hard. But I’ve felt God saying, “Get ready,” and I know I need to TRUST Him with this NEW season, even when it feels uncomfortable. After prayer and confirmation from others, I know this is where He’s leading me.
If you feel led to partner with me, there are two ways you can help:
1. Prayer:
Please pray for peace as I step into this new season. Pray for protection and boldness for my team, and that we would reach our generation in ways they have never been reached before and see them SET FREE from the chains of: suicide, depression and anxiety.
2. Finances:
I need to raise $8,650 to cover my DTS program and missions trip.
There are deadlines on when this money has to be paid:
1st payment: $1,000 by October 15th
2nd payment: $2,000 by November 15th
3rd payment: $2,000 by December 15th
4th payment: $1,950 by January 10th
5th payment: $1,000 by February 10th
6th payment: $700 by March 10th
This includes housing, food, transportation, training, and any other expenses I will need for the next five months of ministry. I trust God will provide, as He always has, so if you feel led to partner up with me on this journey through giving, the link to donate is in my bio! I will also be working these next few months raising money wherever the Lord provides opportunities to do so. But, I know God wants to provide as well and He loves to partner with us to do so. So if you feel led to give I would feel so blessed by you! Every little bit helps!
If you have any questions, I’d love to talk with you! I love phone calls and texting, whichever you prefer! Thank you for supporting me in this journey—your prayers and generosity are making an eternal difference.
Zoe - I am so happy that you are following the Lord's heart for GenZ and the next generation! I know you and your team will make an impact so I am sowing into your mission of seeing the next generation free from suicide, depression + anxiety. To see His will be done + His Kingdom come in the next generation on Earth as it is in Heaven! I know your team will make an impact and I am here for it :)
So proud of you for your boldness to follow the Lord and seek His heart. I believe He is refining and calling you deeper into His perfect love! “Fear the Lord, you His godly people, for those who fear Him will have all they need. Even strong lions sometimes go hungry, but those who trust in the Lord will lack no good thing.” Psalms 34:9-10
Zoe, I loved seeing this post! You are beautiful and precious! I love what your mission is and want to help what I can.
Zoe, I’m so excited for you and why all the Lord will do in and through you during this time. Love you sister.
One day at a time you keep making the world a better place by simply being you!
Loved your testimony and looking forward to hearing how God works in and through you! Sending love
Love ya girl!!
Love you baby!!!
Zoe, I want to be part of what you're going to do for Jesus and the kingdom of God. So I'm sowing this seed and partnering with you.
Want to be a part of sowing in.
Rise up on eagles wings and take your place radiant bride! We're proud of you! You were born for such a time as this Zoe! Go set the world on FIRE! GEN Z WILL BE FREE! Love you!
