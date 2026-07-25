New Special Education Classroom

First and foremost, thank you for taking the time to read this and for considering supporting my classroom and my students.





This August, I will begin my first year teaching an Extensive Support Needs (ESN) elementary classroom, serving students with moderate-to-severe disabilities in grades 3-6. I’ll also be launching a brand-new pilot program in a brand-new classroom at Monroe Elementary, where nearly 90% of students come from low-income families.





Like many teachers, I will be purchasing most of my classroom supplies myself. In addition to everyday items like pencils, folders, crayons, and dry erase markers, my students also need specialized sensory tools such as weighted blankets, wobble cushions, adaptive writing tools, visual supports, and communication devices.





While I plan to apply for grants, those funds won’t be available before school begins on August 10. At the same time, I am completing my Education Specialist credential through a two-year internship program while teaching full-time, which comes with significant tuition costs.





If you’re able to donate or simply share this fundraiser, I would be incredibly grateful. Every contribution, no matter the size, will go directly toward creating a safe, engaging, and supportive classroom where my students can thrive.





Thank you for believing in my students and helping me give them the best possible start.