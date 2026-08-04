Hi everyone! I wanted to share something really exciting—this year I’ll be attending ZEAL School of Ministry in St. Petersburg, Florida, where I’ll spend the next year growing in my faith, serving others, and preparing for what God has planned for my future. As I get ready to leave, I’m still working to raise my remaining tuition and expenses. I need to raise $1,600 by August 15th, and I’m reaching out to ask if you would prayerfully consider supporting me. Whether through prayer or a financial gift of any amount, your support would mean so much and would help make this opportunity possible. Thank you for believing in me, praying for me, and being a part of this journey. I’m so grateful for every person who comes alongside me!



