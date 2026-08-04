Zap Wilma’s Liver Tumors with Histotrispy in USA

My mom, Wilma, was diagnosed with stage 4 colorectal cancer in November 2025. She’s been on chemo ever since, and is currently on her second type of chemo because the first one stopped working.

The originating cancer is not doing too badly, but unfortunately, her liver is full of tumors!





A histotripsy video came up on my social media feed. The results for liver tumors are incredible! In laymen’s terms, a specialized machine sends sound waves through water to transform the tumors into a liquid which your body basically expels afterward. https://www.facebook.com/share/v/1HhqVwaFvz/?mibextid=wwXIfr





Unfortunately, there are NO medical centers in South Africa that offer this treatment.





I’m asking for donations to help my mom get to America and receive the treatment. There are multiple medical centers that provide this treatment, including John Hopkins, Stanford, Focused Ultrasound Foundation, etc.





The treatment for non-citizens and non-Medicare patients, paying cash, will cost anything from R850,000-R1,190,000 (or $50,000 to $70,000). This includes flights, accommodation, consultations, the actual treatment, possible hospital stays and other possible additional treatments which will be determined by the medical team there.





We were/are looking into live liver transplants, which also cost well over a million Rand, but histotrispy is far less invasive and successful. A liver transplant means impacting two peoples lives quite significantly, with a very long recovery, and my mom would be on immunosuppressants for the rest of her life. Not ideal.





My mom loves Jesus! She has a zest to keep living life for Him and bringing glory to His name in all that she does! She also wishes to see her grandchildren grow up and enjoy her life to the fullest.





If it be God’s will, may He provide for this endeavor. Blessed be His name.