Revolutionizing Education for Spectrum Kiddos

Thank you for taking the time to learn more about Zaniez!

Per the CDC, 1 in 36 children born today will be diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) and that number is growing exponentially. Education has not caught up to service the number of Spectrum kiddos as they require but Zaniez will change that soon. A Zaniez donation might just be the change we all wish to see in the world.

I’m reaching out to you today to ask you to join us in our mission to revolutionize education for Spectrum kiddos. This is an easy ask for many reasons but it is also mutually beneficial, as a contribution can be celebrated year after year when productive members of society diagnosed with ASD are victorious over their challenges and the pessimism of those that lose faith in our beautiful children. Up to now, a child’s adult pathway often lead to a group home governed by others for many on the Spectrum. I choose to honor Spectrum children and provide a pathway to independence and a prosperous life in every way, possibly to include revolutionizing science and technology like Elon Musk. Visit our website at www.ZaniezKids.com for more information.

Zaniez is a 501(c)3 seeking donations in the amount of $500,000 to provide elementary education to children diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), every donation counts when it comes to instilling values and bolstering life skills in kids. The fundraising will be utilized directly to educate the children and our transparency will be second to none. Zaniez will also encourage parents to take advantage of the Empowerment Scholarship Account (ESA) options, afforded parents and students through the State of Arizona, so that Zaniez can educate as many ASD students as possible while providing the parents with peace of mind that their kids are being taken care of in a kind and compassionate manner while also injecting activity based learning principles. We’re excited to create a new home for Spectrum families!

Please consider donating to Zaniez so that you can champion our adorable “gifts from God” and take part in a life changing, revolutionary educational experience for kiddos on the Spectrum. The lovely aspect of donating to Zaniez is taking pride in championing our next generation of children despite their special needs; Zaniez will be a source of pride for all involved.

Thank you,

Dana Leigh Shafman (Founder & Proud ASD Mom)