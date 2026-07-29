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Zakariah's Last Chance to Study

Goal₺705,900 TRY
Raised₺0 TRY

Fundraiser created byzakariah mebarki

Fundraiser funds will be received by zakariah mebarki

Zakariah's Last Chance to Study

Help Zakariah Pursue His Dream: From Malaysia to Turkey to Italy — An Education Deferred, Not Denied


Hello, my name is Zakariah Mebarki. I am 27 years old, of Algerian origin, but I spent 22 years of my life in Malaysia — a country I called home but that never officially called me its own. I was never granted citizenship or permanent residency, despite living there most of my life.


For 27 years, my parents built their lives in Malaysia too, raising me and my brothers. But when it became clear that there was no long-term future for us there, they made the difficult decision to move everything to Turkey — hoping for a fresh start.

I came with them. I was the only son still with my parents; my other brothers were away at university. In Turkey, I did everything I could to help. I worked for months in a real estate office without pay, just to learn the business, so I could help my parents find a place to settle and buy a home. It was hard, but my family needed me.


The Education That Slipped Away

Back in Malaysia, I completed up to Grade 12 in high school. I studied all nine subjects — but I failed three of them. That meant I didn't receive my full high school diploma. I didn't give up; I came very close. But without that piece of paper, nearly every door to higher education closed.


In Turkey, I searched everywhere for an institution or academy that would accept me. The answer was always the same: you must have completed high school. The language of instruction was Turkish. There was no bridge for someone like me. I felt stuck.


A Door Opens in Italy

I refused to give up. I kept searching until I found a school that looked at me — not just my paperwork.

I have been accepted into the Arts and Culture Management program at Rome Business School in Italy. This is not just a course — it is a university pathway. It's a chance to turn my incomplete high school record into a real future.

I submitted all my academic history: primary school, secondary school, Grade 11, and a letter stating I studied Grade 12 and sat all nine subjects, failing three. The school reviewed my case and gave me an opportunity. At 27, I finally have a chance to continue my education.


Why Arts and Culture Management?

I want to dedicate my career to something that connects people, preserves stories, and builds bridges between cultures — much like the life I've lived across Malaysia and Turkey. Whether it's working in museums, festivals, cultural centers, or heritage projects, this program is my entry point into a world I've always wanted to serve.


Why I Need Your Help

I've worked. I've helped my family. I've searched for years for an opportunity. Now that it's here, the cost is beyond what I can bear alone.

Here is exactly where your donation will go:


ExpenseCost (EUR)
Program tuition/fees (Rome Business School)390,960
Visa application costs (from Turkey)10,860
Flight ticket (Turkey to Italy)₺10,860
Accommodation & living costs (first months)₺271,500
Documentation, translation, insurance, buffer₺21,720
Total Campaign Goal₺705,900

Every ₺money raised beyond this will go directly toward my rent and basic living expenses while I study.


A Note of Gratitude

I'm not asking for a handout. I'm asking for a hand up — so I can finally finish what I started, build a career, and one day give back to others who feel stuck without options.

If you can donate, even a small amount, you are investing in a life that has been waiting too long to begin. If you can't donate, please share this campaign. A share costs nothing and could reach the person who changes everything for me.

Thank you for reading my story.

— Zakariah Mebarki


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