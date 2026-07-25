Burying my son

🚨Previous Funds Raised Went For His Care. Donation will go toward his funeral and burial Golden Gate Funeral Home!





I never imagined I would have to ask for help to bury another one of my sons.





On July 3, 2026, my precious son Zacoran "Little" McWilliams went home to be with the Lord. Less than a year after losing Isaiah, my heart has been shattered all over again.





I prayed. I believed. I watched God perform a miracle when Zacoran woke from a coma after nearly two months. I thanked God for every extra day, every smile, every conversation, and every hug. Those moments became priceless gifts.





Today, I'm asking for help as I prepare to lay my son to rest. If God places it on your heart, please donate through the Give app to help with funeral and burial expenses. No gift is too small, and if you cannot give, please pray and share this post.





Thank you for loving my son and for standing beside our family during the darkest season of our lives.





My boys are together again. Until I see you both again... I love you forever.









🚨 UPDATE:

When I say GOD IS AWESOME AND BEYOND AMAZING!!! After being in a coma for nearly 2 months, our boy Zacoran is awake, strong and feeling so much joy and love. Only GOD!! 🙏🏾👏🏼. Hearing that I would have to pull the plug countless of times is something a mother dreaded to hear and I just could not do that because I know the GOD I serve will bring my baby boy out of this and he is a fighter. I fought with my boy, praying day and night, never left his side. At the hospital sun up to sun down praying by his side that GOD would wake my baby boy up and I wouldn’t have to do that. And look at GOD!! He did just that right before Christmas rang in🙌🏼! Best Christmas gift ever! I want to thank everyone for all you prayers, strong encouraging words and contributions. However it’s still a long road to recovery. Zacoran is still in the hospital and will be home soon. He is joyful and happy to be alive! We are still in need of prayers for strength and healing but also contributions to help with care, food and medical expenses as he will need rehab and therapy at home. If you can help in any way, it will be a blessing and greatly appreciated. If you are unaware of our story, please read below as it is truly heartfelt and real. GOD is truly amazing!!🙏🏾🙌🏼💜

💜Jeremiah 30:17: "I will restore health to you and heal you of your wounds, says the Lord."

💜Exodus 15:26: "I am the Lord who heals you."





💔 Imagine waking up on November 19th 2025, doing your normal activities, praising GOD that you made it to see another day and then all of a sudden my phone lit up with the dreaded message about my youngest son, ZaCoran. He'd suffered cardiac arrest at work, leaving him in critical condition. On the same day that marked 4 months my second son, his brother was murdered! My GOD!

That moment was a gut-wrenching punch. Quickly racing to the hospital with endless thoughts that started to overcrowd my brain: What had happened?! Why me lord?! I just buried my second son just 4 months ago and now my baby boy!! What is happening lord?! I can’t lose my baby!! Entering the hospital all I can think about is will my son be alright? ZaCoran is a fighter lord! He has defeated this fight before and I know he can do it again! Most people know and for those who don’t, ZaCoran is a caring, loving, intelligent, hard working and god-fearing father of 3 beautiful children who he loves and adore deeply. He works hard to provide and take care of them. On December 2023, he found out his life would never be the same. While driving home one night with his children in the car, his heart gave way and he had a crash. Doctors worked around the clock to bring him back to and when they finally did, they found he had pneumonia as well. So the main focus at that point was not just his heart but his lungs. He fought that fight and regained consciousness and was out of the hospital in March 2024. Now here we are again but this time it is more severe. The medical bills are piling up, and it feels like each one is a weight dragging down on hope itself. I need to cover not only ZaCoran intensive care needs but also keep food on the table during this ordeal. Bills still have to be paid and his children still needs to eat; even as we fight for every heartbeat of my child. As of right now he is still incubated and none responsive. I still have hope even though the doctors are saying he has limited brain function but his lungs are great and heart is well. We just have to get him to wake up. It’s like he is in his own state of a coma.

This isn’t just about the cost, though it feels enormous right now. It's about all those moments I’ve been sharing with my baby boy, his work family, him being able to continue to drop-off and pickup his children from school, future homecoming dances with them, future birthday celebrations with them and being able to spend time with his family which he absolutely enjoys.

So here we stand, on the edge of hope but surrounded by uncertainty. We need your help to bridge this gap between where we are and where we want to be with ZaCoran. Home, healthy, laughing again as a family under one roof.

Let’s bring some light into these dark times for my boy and our family. Your support isn't just money; it's hope, strength, and most of all, love in action. Every contribution, every prayer and every share helps make sure ZaCoran gets the best care possible until he can bounce back on his feet again!

If you’ve ever felt moved to help someone without even knowing them well, here we are. Your kindness is what makes families like mine turn into miracles. Please share my story if you believe in it! Let’s show ZaCoran that we are not giving up and trust that GOD will heal him! Watch how GOD turns this thing around 🙏🏾 . Zacoran passed away on 07/03/2026 he fought a good fight

💜 Jeremiah 17:14 “ Heal me, O lord, and I will be healed; save me and I will be saved, for you are my praise”